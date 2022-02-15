The first full week of February held many exciting Husker athletics freshman showings. This week’s winner started and ended the week with career-best performances.
This week’s winner is women’s gymnast Emma Spence.
The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team competed in two meets this week. The Huskers fell to No. 22 Ohio State 196.675-196.350 and lost to Maryland 196.125-195.625.
Spence took another step forward as she finished the week earning multiple career highs along with an all-around title.
In the loss to Ohio State, Spence claimed her second career all-around title after finishing the meet with a score of 38.900. Spence had a career-high in the vault, scoring a 9.850. She also tied for a career-high in the balance beam with a 9.825. Along with her career highs, Spence scored a 9.550 in the uneven bars then earning a 9.675 on the floor.
Then in the loss to Maryland, Spence, despite placing second, earned an all-around career high score of 39.375. The Cambridge, Ontario native also earned three career-highs throughout the meet. Her first came in the uneven bars, where she scored a 9.850.
She then topped her career-high in the vault from the Ohio State meet by scoring a 9.875. The last career-high came on the balance beam, where she scored a 9.925. Along with her career-highs, she scored 9.725 on the floor.
On the season, Spence has led the Huskers as their main all-around gymnast. She is also 0.275 points shy of the freshmen record in the all-around and is 0.450 points shy of the school record.
First honorable mention: Women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski
The Nebraska women’s basketball competed in two conference games throughout the week. The Huskers fell to No. 21 Ohio State 80-70 and took down Illinois 82-63.
Markowski added to her stellar freshman year with 32 points, 22 rebounds, two assists and a steal across the two games.
In the loss to Ohio State, Markowski led the Huskers with 23 points and 15 rebounds, marking her second double-double in the last two weeks. She also finished the game with an assist. Then in the team’s win over Illinois, Markowski finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal.
On the season, Markowski continues to lead Nebraska in scoring, averaging 12.6 per game, but now also leads in rebounding, averaging 7.4 per game.
Second honorable mention: Men’s basketball guard Bryce McGowens
The Nebraska men’s basketball team competed in two games across the week. The Huskers took down Minnesota 78-65 and fell to Iowa 98-75.
McGowens continued to add to his statsheet as he finished the week with 27 points, eight rebounds and a steal.
In the win over Minnesota, McGowens finished the night with 16 points, four rebounds and a steal. Then in the loss to Iowa, McGowens wrapped up the game with 11 points and four rebounds.
On the season, McGowens continues to lead the team in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game.