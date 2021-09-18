After opening up the season in South Dakota at the Augustana Twilight, Nebraska cross country held its lone home meet of the season at the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational.
Overall, the women’s team finished runner-up, just three points shy from conference rival Iowa, while the men finished fourth. Along with that, 15 Huskers set a new personal record on the day, nine for the women and six for the men.
Both races consisted of two divisions, Red and Gold. Nebraska competed in the Red Division, which contained all Division I schools at the meet. For the women, its points would be tallied up against Iowa, Northern Colorado, South Dakota, Wichita State, Creighton and Nebraska-Omaha. For the men, it was a battle against Wichita State, Air Force, Iowa, Creighton, South Dakota and Northern Colorado.
The women opened up the meet with the 5k run. Leading the way for the Huskers was senior Erika Freyhof. Freyhof led the charge, winning the Red Division with a time of 17:07.25 just six seconds shy of her personal best. Freyhof was also second overall in the race.
Behind Freyhof in the race was senior Grace Pagone with a third-place finish. Pagone was the first Husker to earn a new personal best time of 17:29.51, decimating her previous best time of 18:41.1.
Also decimating her previous best, freshman Hannah Godwin ran a 17:42.73 to finish ninth, knocking off her high school personal record of 18:33. Another record shattered was by junior Taya Skelton who finished 16th with a time of 18:00.1, just two weeks after setting a PR of 18:36.2.
Freshman Jacquelyn Abanses rounded out the top five, finishing 17th with a time of 18:02.49 also crushing her high school best of 18:14.
Five more Nebraska runners for the women also finished with new personal bests. Sophomore Lindsey Blehm finished 30th with a new personal best of 18:34. Fellow sophomore Emma Ralston set a new personal best of 19:02.6 with her 48th place finish, while junior Abby Volkmer’s new personal best of 19:08.9 placed her in 50th. Senior Audrey Freyhof finished 59th with a new personal best of 19:28. Rounding the team for PRs was sophomore Marissa Kraus, who finished 71st with a new personal best of 19:49.2.
On the men’s side, senior Ryan Martins led the way for the Huskers, finishing fourth in 8k for the Red Division and ninth overall in the race. Martins knocked off his previous best of 24:38.6 with a new personal best of 24:25.32. Following Martins was senior Mark Freyhof with a 15th place finish with a time of 25:03.91.
Senior Bailey Timmons came after finishing 29th with a time of 25:43.81. Right on Timmons’ heels was junior Brian Beach finishing 30th. Beach beat his previous time of 27:30 handily with a time of 25:47.42. Rounding out the top five for Nebraksa was senior Ryan Eastman with his 34th place finish with a time of 25:53.06.
As for the rest of the team, four more Huskers set a new PR on the men’s side. Sophomore Adam Christopher set a new personal best of 26:00.29 with a 37th place finish. Junior Jerry Jorgenson finished 38th, with a new personal best of 26:00.36. Senior Sadio Fenner finished 47th with a 26:27.04, edging out his previous best time of 26:27.8. The final Nebraska runner to set a new PR was sophomore Erik Snell who finished 63rd with a new personal best of 27:50.3.
The team’s next meet will be the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The meet will be on Oct. 1 with a time yet to be determined.