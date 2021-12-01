The Nebraska women's basketball team, coming off a red-hot start to a season where it has yet to suffer its first loss, faces its first real test of the season on Wednesday night.
The Huskers are on the road again, traveling to Winston-Salem North Carolina where they will go toe-to-toe with fellow 7-0 squad Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Demon Deacons and their stout defense, which ranks 11th in NCAA basketball, only allow their opponents 48.7 points per game, but will face a Huskers team ranked fifth in scoring and averaging 86.7 points per game. The Huskers will look to continue playing the defense that they have, one that has allowed only 51.3 points per game to their opposition and is ranked 22nd nationally.
Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley will look to continue leading the way for the Huskers with 102 points on the season and will undoubtedly keep the Demon Deacons on their toes as they try to stop her 62.2% 3-point shooting as well as her 57.1% field goal shooting. Shelley is an offensive weapon for the Huskers but has added rebounding to her repertoire, in which she ranks second on the team with 52 rebounds.
The Demon Deacons have a star guard as well, sophomore Jewel Spear, who is currently 29th in points per game nationally with 19.4. Spear leads the team in points with 136 and is second on the team in 3-point shooting and free throw shooting at 37.5% and 85.0%, respectively.
The Huskers have thrived relatively well offensively from behind the arc. The Huskers have a 43.6% 3-point shooting on the year, but now face a Demon Deacon team that has allowed a stingy 18.1% from beyond the arc.
If the Huskers don’t work from 3-point range against Wake Forest, then it will lean on the shoulders of sophomore center Isabelle Bourne, junior forward Bella Cravens and freshman forward Alexis Markowski. Bourne, Cravens and Markowski have been physical presences this season for the Huskers with rebounds and points from in the paint.
Cravens leads the way for the Huskers with 59 rebounds, as she is coming off of a two-game stretch in which she had 29 rebounds. Bourne ranks fourth with 35 rebounds on the season and is also second on the team for points scored with 80.
Markowski, who has been a huge freshman acquisition for the Huskers, ranks fourth on the team with 60 points and third on the team for rebounds with a total of 44.
The Huskers have a tall task in slowing down Spears, as well as junior guard Alexandria Scruggs, who is second on the team with 63 points. Scruggs may not seem like a big threat for the Huskers, but the Demon Deacon has shot 48.1% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range all coming off of the bench.
If the Huskers can continue to defend the paint by grabbing the rebounds, getting their offense opportunities and stopping the Demon Deacons from shooting their season 42.7% from the field, they will do well.
Nebraska and Wake Forest will come into this matchup eager to keep their undefeated streaks alive, but only one can come out of it with the win. The tipoff for the matchup will be at 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 1 and can be streamed on ESPN+.