The beginning of March was a thrilling week with 39 events held for Husker athletics including conference tournaments, invitationals and regular competitions.
For this winner, it was another week of a great all-around performance for the now Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
This week’s winner is women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team competed in the Big Ten Tournament over the past weekend. The Huskers took down Illinois 92-74, shocked No. 3 seed Michigan 76-73 but then fell to Iowa 83-66 in the semifinals.
Freshman center Alexis Markowski concluded the Big Ten portion of her inaugural season with another solid performance. In the Big Ten Tournament, Markowski finished with 33 points, 27 rebounds, seven steals, four blocks and four assists.
In the win over Illinois, the Lincoln, Nebraska native finished the game with 22 points — her sixth 20-point game of the season — nine rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist.
While Markowski didn’t replicate the offensive performance for the remainder of the tournament, she still delivered a solid showing in other areas. In the win against Michigan, Markowski finished with four points, nine rebounds, three steals and two fourth quarter assists.
Then in the Iowa loss, Markowski ended the game with seven points, nine rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.
With her performance, Markowski finished the season as Nebraska’s leading rebounder, averaging eight rebounds per game, and the second-leading scorer with 12.8 points per game.
First honorable mention: Gymnast Emma Spence
The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team competed in the Masters Classic against George Washington and Lindenwood on Friday. The Huskers finished second with a 194.925, while George Washington won the event title with a score of 195.850.
Freshman gymnast Emma Spence competed in the all-around for Nebraska, earning a 39.200 and claiming her third career title.
Spence started on vault, where she scored a 9.750. Then in the uneven bars, the Cambridge, Ontario native scored a 9.825, the third highest for the team. Spence finished with a balance beam score of 9.80, which was the fourth highest score for the Huskers.
In the final rotation, Spence rounded out the meet scoring a 9.825 on the floor, which was the team’s highest score in the event.
Second honorable mention: Women’s basketball guard Allison Weidner
Alongside Markowski, freshman guard Allison Weidner also capped off the Big Ten portion of the 2021-2022 season with a couple of solid performances.
The Humphrey, Nebraska native finished the Big Ten Tournament with 28 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
In the win over Illinois, Weidner finished the game with six points, four rebounds and three assists.
During the upset victory over Michigan, Weidner had her seventh double-digit scoring output, scoring 16 points, which led all Nebraska scorers. Weidner also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Then in the loss to Iowa, Weidner finished with six points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.
On the season, Weidner finished as the team’s fifth-leading scorer, averaging 7.4 points per game. Weidner also finished third in assists, averaging 2.2 assists per game.