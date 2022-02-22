It was an overly crowded week of action for Husker athletics, with over 20 events across seven days.
This week’s winner is women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski.
The women’s basketball team competed in three games across the week. The Huskers upsetted then-No. 5 Indiana, fell late to Penn State and then dominated Minnesota.
Freshman center Alexis Markowski continues to lead Nebraska as one of the team’s key players, finishing the week with 48 points, 31 rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal through the three games.
In the 72-55 upset over the Hoosiers, Markowski accompanied the Huskers in the major victory with 10 points, a season-high 15 rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
Then, in the 83-76 loss to Penn State, the Lincoln native led the team in scoring, dropping 23 points, her fifth 20-point game of the season. She also finished the game with seven rebounds.
Markowski finished the massive 93-70 win over Minnesota with 15 points, nine rebounds, a block and a steal.
On the season, Markowski continues to lead the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13 points per game and 7.7 rebounds per game.
First honorable mention: women’s basketball guard Allison Weidner
Alongside Markowski on women’s basketball, freshman guard Allison Weidner also had an impressive week for the Huskers.
The Humphrey native finished the week with 41 points, 17 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.
In the win over Indiana, Weidner took part in the upset with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Then, in the loss to Penn State, despite only having seven points, Weidner finished the night with eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
But it was the win over Minnesota that highlighted Weidner’s capabilities, as she dropped a season-high 23 points in the win. Along with this being her first 20-point game of her Husker career, Weidner also went 3-of-3 from 3-point range. She also finished the game with five rebounds and one assist.
With this performance, Weidner has worked her way into the top five for scoring and rebounding, now averaging 7.1 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game.
Second honorable mention: baseball outfielder Luke Jessen
The Nebraska baseball team opened up the 2022 season with a four-game series against Sam Houston State.
The Huskers finished the series 1-3, with their only win being a 12-9 victory in game three. After sitting out the first game, freshman outfielder Luke Jessen took part in the last three games. From 11 total at-bats, Jessen finished with seven hits, three runs and a walk. The Elkhorn native also had a catch and pop out while playing in left field for game four.
In the team’s 5-1 loss in game two, Jessen finished the game with two hits off of three at-bats.
Then, in the 12-9 victory in game three, Jessen finished the game with three hits and a walk to earn two runs in five at-bats. Finally, in the 6-3 loss in game four, Jessen had two hits off three at-bats to earn a run along with a catch and pop out.