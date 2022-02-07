In February, more and more freshmen athletes are continuing to strive in performances across Husker athletics.
This week’s winner is no exception, slowly building momentum throughout her season but quickly emerging as a key contributor in recent games.
This week’s winner is women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team competed in three conference games throughout the week. The Huskers took down Rutgers 50-38, defeated Penn State 76-61 and fell to No. 17 Maryland 80-65.
Markowski continued to climb the ladder of success as she finished the week with 42 points, 31 rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks.
In the victory over Rutgers, Nebraska’s lowest scoring game of the season, Markowski led the Huskers to victory by dropping 16 points and grabbing a season-high 15 rebounds, her first double-double since mid-December. Then, in the team’s win over Penn State, the Lincoln, Nebraska native once again led the team in scoring, putting up 18 points.
She also finished the game with four rebounds, a steal and an assist. Finally, in the team’s loss to Maryland, Markowski had a solid performance with eight points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist.
Entering the new year, Markowski was averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Following this week, she now averages 12.3 points per game, which leads the team, and seven rebounds per game.
First honorable mention: Men’s basketball guard Bryce McGowens
The men’s basketball team competed in two games across the week. The Huskers lost in an intense 85-79 battle to Michigan on Tuesday before getting blasted 87-63 against Northwestern on Saturday.
McGowens continues to be a bright spot on the team’s season, finishing the week with 34 points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists. The majority of his production for the week came in the clash against Michigan as he finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Then in the team’s loss to Northwestern, McGowens finished the game with just 10 points, three rebounds and an assist.
On the season, McGowens now averages 16.7 points per game, which leads the team, and 5.4 rebounds per game.
Second honorable mention: Track and field high jumper Jenna Rogers
The Nebraska track and field team competed in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
The Huskers claimed seven event titles across the two days. Freshman Jenna Rogers scored herself her third women’s high jump title since the start of the season. The Rutherford, New Jersey native snatched the win after clearing a season-high 6-feet (1.83 meters) on her first attempt, with the second-place jumper clearing it on their second attempt.
With her jump, Rogers became the Big Ten leader in the event and tied her for eighth nationally. Rogers has already improved significantly after finishing sixth in the Husker Triangular with a jump of 5-feet, 3 inches (1.60 meters) in mid-January.