While only one of four games in week three of the XFL was competitive throughout, there is still one major takeaway from the third installment of XFL play.
The league has parity.
Take the XFL’s non-Husker related contest in week three for example, in which the DC Defenders took on the LA Wildcats Sunday evening. DC entered the contest 2-0, with both wins coming in convincing fashion behind strong performances from early MVP frontrunner and former national championship-winning quarterback Cardale Jones.
Jones threw for 499 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in his first two games as an XFL starter. It seemed that Jones was destined for another big day against a Wildcat squad that started the season 0-2 behind former NFL journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson.
That wasn’t the case, and the game wasn’t even close. Jones threw four interceptions and completed 13-26 passes for 103 yards. LA won in blowout fashion 39-9 behind 278 yards and three touchdown passes from Johnson.
Having depth in a new professional football league is vital. The fact that there isn’t a team that appears to be too overpowered or too weak and unable to compete means that games will be close and unpredictable. The Tampa Bay Vipers are now the lone winless team in the XFL at 0-3, but they nearly pulled off an upset over the undefeated Houston Roughnecks.
Week three of the XFL also saw the return of professional football to St. Louis for the first time since the Rams left the city in 2015. It was really cool to see BattleHawk fans sell out the Edward Jones Dome and create a unique atmosphere that’s only been rivaled by Seattle thus far.
This week of play was another solid one by XFL standards, and several former Huskers had productive days. Let’s see how they fared in week three.
Jerald Foster, Tampa Bay Vipers, offensive guard
The quarterback trouble Tampa Bay has had this season is in no way, shape or form, the fault of Foster and the rest of the Viper offensive line.
With former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray (and Week One Viper starter) being named inactive for the second week in a row, Tampa Bay head coach Marc Trestman opted to use a two-quarterback system. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius provided the typical pocket presence and backup quarterback Quinton Flowers was used as a dual-threat option to keep Houston’s defense honest.
Trestman’s gamble paid off, and the Viper offense worked much more efficiently than it did in last week’s loss to Seattle. Foster and the offensive line allowed two sacks, while Tampa Bay’s offense gained 365 total yards.
Cornelius completed 16-31 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown, while Flowers completed 4-6 passes for 51 yards. Both quarterbacks ran for a score. Tampa Bay and Houston played the best game of the weekend, and a late Cornelius interception in Houston territory sealed a 34-27 Roughneck victory.
Houston quarterback and MVP frontrunner PJ Walker had another solid week, throwing for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the Houston victory. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is still winless and will look for its first XFL victory when it hosts DC on March 1 at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Alonzo Moore, Seattle Dragons, wide receiver
Moore finally broke through for Seattle’s offense in week three.
Dragons’ quarterback Brandon Silvers performed admirably in Seattle’s contest with the Dallas Renegades, completing 21-34 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Moore hauled in 28 of those yards on three receptions, while he was targeted five times.
Seattle held a 12-6 halftime lead against Dallas, but Renegade quarterback Landry Jones connected with tight end Donald Parham for two second-half scores to lead Dallas to a 24-12 victory. The loss moved Seattle’s record to 1-2 on the season.
Moore’s stock rose in the Dragon offense in week three, and he will look to use this game as a stepping-stone for the remainder of the season. The Dragons visit St. Louis to face the BattleHawks on Feb. 29 at 4 p.m. on Fox.
Mohammed Seisay, Seattle Dragons, cornerback
After a productive week two, Seisay returned to his dormant week one form against the Renegades. Seisay had one tackle for a Dragon defense that conceded 374 total yards to Dallas. He recorded five tackles, one of which was for loss, and had one pass defended in week two.
Seisay will look to have a more productive outing next week against the BattleHawks.
Brandon Reilly, St. Louis BattleHawks, wide receiver
Reilly was inactive for the BattleHawks last week but returned to action on Sunday against New York, catching two passes for 25 yards. He also had one carry for three yards. St. Louis quarterback Jordan Ta'amu threw for 119 yards against the Guardians, so all things considered, Reilly had a productive week.
Reilly will look to build on this performance when the BattleHawks host Seattle next week.
De’Mornay Pierson-El, St. Louis BattleHawks, wide receiver
Pierson-El didn’t have the most eye-opening stat line of any former Husker in the XFL during week three, unlike his performances in previous weeks.
However, he did provide one of the highlights of the week in the BattleHawks’ 29-9 victory over New York. St. Louis thrashed the Guardians from the opening kickoff, and a touchdown by running back Matt Jones gave the BattleHawks a 21-3 lead with just over a minute left in the first half.
The BattleHawks elected to go for two, and Pierson-El took a touch pass from Ta'amu behind the line of scrimmage and tossed it to wide receiver Alonzo Russell to extend the BattleHawk lead to 23-3. The double-forward pass helped put an exclamation point on a dominant first-half performance by St. Louis in front of a raucous home crowd.
Pierson-El also featured as St. Louis’ punt returner against the Guardians. While he didn’t make any big plays, the BattleHawks’ special teams unit stole the show.
The Guardians had cut the BattleHawk lead to 6-3 with 12:31 left in the second quarter, but on the ensuing kickoff, St. Louis made history. Joe Powell took a reverse on the kickoff for an 84-yard touchdown, marking the first kick-return touchdown in XFL history.
Jones’ rushing touchdown and Pierson-El’s double-forward-pass conversion was set up by another stellar special teams play. Wide receiver Carlton Agudosi shot through the Guardians’ punt-protection unit and got a hand on the ball. The punt block set up St. Louis’ offense at the New York 17-yard line.