On several different occasions over the last few months, I’ve spent a great deal of time thinking about what exactly Nebraska’s endgame was in pushing so hard for a college football season.
There have been flashes from head coach Scott Frost’s bunch, sure. The first half of Nebraska’s victory over Penn State, the Huskers’ valiant second-half effort against a very good Iowa team and the victory over Purdue definitely spring to mind.
But overall, results have been mixed. It’s fair to say that there’s been a lot — and I mean a lot — more bad than there’s been good for Nebraska football. When Frost’s bunch is getting blasted at home by Illinois or losing inexplicably to an undermanned Minnesota team, all while serving as the butt of every joke in the college football world, it’s fair to question what the point of all this is.
Imagine this: you’re an 18-to-23-year-old college athlete. You’ve had your football season canceled and uncanceled multiple times before the season even starts and, once a season gets underway, have had to undergo rigorous testing and follow intensive procedures for a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Add on to that the fact that vital gameday preparations and important team meetings are happening more frequently over Zoom than in-person and that you run the risk of putting yourself and hundreds of others in serious jeopardy by doing basically anything else outside of the facility. The allure of packed stadiums have all-but vanished and oh, by the way, do all of that while managing college-level courses that are taught entirely online.
I don’t know about you, but playing maddeningly flawed football on a team that frequently finds itself close, but not close enough to emerge victorious, with those harsh circumstances, sounds mentally draining. The constant testing, quarantine rules and the constant threat of COVID-19 derailing a season has been par for the course since June for Nebraska’s student-athletes, football included.
Six months is a long, long time to live like that.
“This has been a long, hard year for a lot of people,” Frost said postgame. “You know, If I had known that our season was going to get delayed, I don’t think I’d have brought them back as early… It’s been a long haul.”
So yes, Nebraska’s 28-21 victory over Rutgers on Friday night was a nice way to close the regular season. However, early on, feelings of Illinois and Minnesota past definitely sprang back to mind as junior quarterback Adrian Martinez had two fumbles in Nebraska’s first three offensive possessions.
The Huskers regained a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter after Martinez pitched the ball to sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for a one-yard score. Following an impressive stand by the Blackshirts with Rutgers on Nebraska’s 42-yard line, Martinez appeared to be leading Nebraska down the field in order to claim a decisive advantage.
He connected with Robinson on a deep ball, a 38-yard strike down to Rutgers’ 13-yard line that was perhaps his finest throw of the year. Three plays later, Martinez hoisted an ill-advised ball into the end zone that was intercepted impressively by Scarlet Knight junior cornerback Christian Izien.
Rutgers marched down the field in short order before the halftime whistle blew, as junior running back Isaih Pacheco took a fourth-down run for a 33-yard score. Rutgers took advantage of Nebraska sleepwalking on the two-point conversion to take a 14-7 advantage.
The second half turned a competitive game into a Nebraska classic: two steps forward, one step back. Martinez takes a read option for a 41-yard touchdown on the Huskers’ first drive of the second half: good. Nebraska’s special teams unit — which was woeful all night — allows a 98-yard kickoff return to junior special teams ace Aron Cruickshank on the ensuing kickoff: bad.
More good than bad on Nebraska’s end ultimately won out, thanks to superhuman performances by the offensive trio of senior running back Dedrick Mills, Martinez and Robinson. The Blackshirts more than deserve a mention for their second-half performance too, holding Rutgers to just 59 second-half yards as touchdowns by Robinson and Martinez, along with an interception by junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt late in the fourth quarter, helped seal a Nebraska victory.
Martinez overcame his four-turnover showing, completing 24-of-28 passes for 255 yards and one touchdown while posting a career-high 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Mills was even better, with 25 carries for a career-high 196 yards. Robinson had over 100 total yards and one touchdown. As a team Nebraska managed 620 yards of total offense, the most since 2019.
There are causes for concern, sure. Rutgers’ offense was putrid without the services of former Husker quarterback and current senior Noah Vedral, and it’s incredibly concerning that Rutgers made a close contest of Friday’s game despite managing just nine first downs and 252 yards of offense.
Nebraska’s aforementioned special teams woes are also cause to worry. The Huskers conceded a brutal fake punt in the first quarter that Rutgers easily converted, and also allowed 192 kickoff yards and a touchdown — an average of 38.4 yards per return.
Yet, none of this is what I’m ultimately taking away from Friday’s regular-season finale, the first game of what the Big Ten dubbed “Champions Week.” A majority of postgame conversation, whether fairly or unfairly, focused on whether or not Nebraska would accept a bowl invitation.
The Huskers’ 3-5 record certainly makes this a possibility. Plenty of power conference teams have already denied invitations to play postseason football, citing a desire to end a grueling, isolated season for a game that, in all honesty, won’t mean much when all is said and done.
Frost in the past has expressed his desire to get the Huskers bowl-eligible in the early years of his tenure. The extra practices are a great way to develop young talent and perhaps garner a bit of momentum for the season ahead. They’re great money makers for universities and are usually great ways to get more national exposure on a program.
However, think back to everything that these student-athletes and coaches have gone through just so a season could even be played. All that really needs to be done is to look at how exhausted Frost and Martinez looked postgame talking to the media. Friday night’s win may have been the last bit of energy either could put towards this season.
Martinez said he hasn’t seen his family since March. He’s not alone, as Frost said postgame that several players are in Martinez’s boat. At a certain point, the mental and physical well-being of Nebraska’s student-athletes need to be considered as seriously as the long-term benefits of sneaking into the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
Frost’s 2020 has been difficult off the field as well. In a vulnerable moment, he touched on how difficult coaching has been after losing his father earlier this year. This hasn’t been easy by any means for Nebraska’s head man.
“This whole year has been hard. Again, I don't want anybody to feel sorry for me. There's a lot of people that have it worse than I do,” Frost said. “I lost Dad, this year. I really expected us to turn a big corner this year, and that we had the team to do that. And I still do. I’m really excited about the future. But I'm worn out too.”
Call Friday night what you will. A late-season push for Nebraska’s first chance at a bowl game in a few years? Sure. But to me, this signified something else. Overcoming four turnovers and shoddy special teams play for a one-score road victory may have been Nebraska emptying the tank for the final time in 2020.
And if that is the case, nobody can blame them for it.