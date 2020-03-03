It has been a forgettable two-week stretch for Cardale Jones and the DC Defenders.
The former Ohio State quarterback entered the XFL with an unblemished record as a starter at the collegiate and professional level, but his performances over the last two weeks have been a sobering reality check.
Jones followed his four-interception performance in week three with another dud in week four, handing the previously winless Tampa Bay Vipers their first win of the season. DC was shut out 25-0, and Jones completed 9-22 passes for 72 yards and one interception. The Defender offense gained 107 total yards.
An ESPN microphone picked up Jones calling for the benching of wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins during Sunday night’s contest, a statement that Jones brushed off postgame as a “personal challenge” between two roommates. No matter the sentiment, DC is in serious trouble after being blown out in consecutive weeks.
Unlike Jones, Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker has maintained a high level of play all season. Walker helped Houston maintain its status as the league’s only undefeated team in a 27-20 victory in the first-ever “Texas Throwdown” between Houston and Dallas. Houston’s defense forced five turnovers, the most important of which was a game-sealing interception by linebacker DeMarquis Gates with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Walker completed 25-41 passes for 239 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. He also ran five times for 17 yards.
Former Alliance of American Football standout Luis Perez was efficient in leading the New York Guardians to their second victory of the season over the Los Angeles Wildcats. Perez completed 18-26 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown in the Guardians’ 17-14 victory. A fourth-quarter field goal with 10:57 remaining by Guardian kicker Matt McCrane proved to be the game-winner as Los Angeles failed to respond.
Most importantly, several former Huskers had good outings in the most productive week for former Nebraska players in the XFL’s short history. Let’s see how they fared in week four.
Jerald Foster, Tampa Bay Vipers, offensive guard
Foster and the Vipers finally broke through in week four.
Yes, DC is in bad form and posted another horrific showing in Sunday’s contest, but Foster anchored an offensive line that had an impressive outing. Tampa Bay gained 477 total yards, and 266 came on the ground. Foster and his fellow offensive linemen dominated DC’s defensive line, evident by Tampa Bay running backs Devon Smith and Jacques Patrick each having over 100 rushing yards.
Former Oklahoma State quarterback Taylor Cornelius started outright for the Vipers in week four after backup quarterback Quinton Flowers didn’t suit up. Cornelius fared well, posting an impressive line of 24-31 for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added four carries for 36 yards, the highlight of which was a 17-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Tampa Bay’s 25-0 victory over DC proved that it is much better than its 1-3 record suggests. If Cornelius keeps efficiently managing games and Foster helps keep a successful rushing attack going, the Vipers could compete for a playoff spot.
The Vipers hit the road to face the Los Angeles Wildcats March 8 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.
Alonzo Moore, Seattle Dragons, wide receiver
Moore continues to make big plays in a struggling Seattle offense, a sign of his receiving talent and value to the Dragons.
Seattle starting quarterback Brandon Silvers was benched at halftime of the Dragons’ contest on Saturday with the St. Louis BattleHawks. Silvers completed 4-10 passes for 27 yards before backup BJ Daniels came in.
Daniels completed 5-10 passes for 100 yards, 57 of which came on a completion to Moore late in the third quarter. Moore’s 57-yard catch-and-run was his only reception of the contest.
The Dragons should be starting Daniels moving forward, as he provides value as a dual-threat quarterback. In addition to his 100 passing yards, he led the Dragons in rushing with 84 yards on the ground. Plus, he and Moore seem to have some early chemistry.
Despite the instability at the quarterback position in Seattle, Moore continues to make big plays. If Daniels stays as the starter, look for Moore’s role to expand in the Dragon offense. Seattle visits Houston March 7 at 1 p.m. on ABC.
Mohammed Seisay, Seattle Dragons, cornerback
Seisay left Saturday’s 23-16 loss to the BattleHawks on a stretcher after suffering a neck injury from a helmet-to-helmet collision in the second quarter. He spent the night in a St. Louis hospital but was released on Sunday evening and is back in Seattle.
It’s unclear how long Seisay will be sidelined for, but the fact that he avoided serious injury is enough of a victory.
Brandon Reilly, Saint Louis BattleHawks, wide receiver
Reilly had his most productive outing of the season in the BattleHawks’ victory over Seattle.
He was targeted five times and hauled in three passes for 46 yards. Reilly’s longest catch was a 21-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter. His 46 receiving yards were also the third-most of any BattleHawk wide receiver, a positive sign regarding his role in the offense moving forward.
St. Louis quarterback Jordan Ta'amu is having a stellar season so far, and if he continues his run of form, Reilly will continue to thrive in the BattleHawk offense. St. Louis next visits DC March 8 at 2 p.m. on FS1.
De’Mornay Pierson-El, Saint Louis BattleHawks, wide receiver
After the AAF folded halfway through its debut season, Pierson-El was signed by the Oakland Raiders and competed for a spot on the team throughout the preseason before ultimately being cut.
His play for the BattleHawks this season is proving that another NFL opportunity may be in his future. Pierson-El led St. Louis in receiving with 71 yards and hauled in all five of his targets. He opened the scoring in Saturday’s contest with Seattle, taking a slant pass from Ta'amu for a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
A further dig into the numbers shows just how effective Pierson-El was against Seattle. Pierson-El averaged 14.2 yards per reception and 4.73 yards per route run. When he was targeted, Ta'amu posted a 158.3 passer rating.
The Dragons and BattleHawks played an entertaining back-and-forth contest. Daniels reinvigorated Seattle’s offense in the second half after trailing 17-3 at halftime, but he threw a late interception to St. Louis safety Will Hill that sealed the 23-16 BattleHawk victory.
It’s not a stretch to say that Pierson-El is Ta'amu’s favorite target, and both have impressed so far this season. Ta'amu looks to be the main competitor to PJ Walker’s MVP bid, completing 20-27 passes for 264 yards and one touchdown. He also carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards.
St. Louis now sits at 3-1 behind two impressive wins in front of a raucous home crowd. Ta'amu looks to be one of the better players in the league, and if he and Pierson-El continue to connect all season, the BattleHawks will be a legitimate threat to take home the XFL championship.
In week five’s non-Husker action, Dallas faces New York March 7 at 4 p.m. on Fox.