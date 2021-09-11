In terms of pure watchability, Nebraska football’s 28-3 victory over Buffalo on Saturday afternoon was no-doubt a difficult viewing experience.
Mistake-free football was far from on the cards at Memorial Stadium. Instead, Nebraska’s victory featured a litany of errors from both teams.
Buffalo junior kicker Alex McNulty and Nebraska senior kicker Connor Culp combined to go 1-for-7 on field goal attempts. The teams combined for 159 penalty yards — including uber-rare infractions of offensive encroachment and a personal foul awarded to Nebraska junior defensive lineman Damion Daniels for playing with his helmet off. Husker junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt had yet another calamitous punt return.
“I’m scratching my head a little bit, because two of our best players on our entire football team are Connor Culp and Cam Taylor-Britt,” Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said postgame.
When the final whistle blew, though, the only errors that mattered were the ones generated by Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist’s team. Nebraska dominated the Bulls in nearly every statistical category despite its flaws, in what was easily the best performance of the season so far for Frost’s team.
In the days leading up to Saturday’s showdown with the 2020 Mid-American East Division champions, much was made about Frost’s game plan. A now-infamous quote following the Huskers’ Week Zero loss to Illinois, combined with similar doubts expressed by Frost in preparing for first-year Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist’s team, left few with any idea what was going to happen on Saturday.
This much is clear, though. Frost and his staff did little wrong on Saturday, and as a result rendered Buffalo’s run-heavy offense completely ineffective, allowing Nebraska’s offense room for error in coasting to a comfortable victory.
The Bulls, after running for 312 total yards against Football Championship Subdivision foe Wagner last Thursday, didn’t generate anything close to that level of success. Buffalo managed just 4.1 yards per carry against Nebraska after ripping off nearly six yards per attempt against Wagner.
In total, Buffalo managed just 135 total rushing yards on 33 rushing attempts. Senior running back Kevin Marks Jr., regarded as Buffalo’s most dynamic player, one who had scored a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games, was silenced on Saturday.
Nebraska’s defensive players that spoke to the media postgame noted the importance of winning the line of scrimmage, and win it they did. What’s more, Marks Jr.’s final stat line of 21 carries for 85 yards was inflated by a 30-yard carry in the second half.
“[The game] was a fistfight,” Marks Jr. said postgame. “Credit to Nebraska’s defensive line.”
Because of Nebraska’s dominance in stopping the run and the Huskers’ advantage, Buffalo had to morph its identity, and relied on a style of offense in which the Bulls were nowhere near confident. Buffalo senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease, a grizzled veteran with 27 career appearances, had never attempted more than 42 passes in his career, mainly due to the Bulls’ run-first style of play.
Vantrease closed Saturday’s game completing 27-of-50 passes.
“It’s a good feeling. That’s one thing we tried to do, tried to eliminate the runs and make them one-dimensional,” Daniels said postgame. “As you can see, that’s what they did. They started going in the air and that gave us a chance to get after the quarterback.”
The most valuable player on Saturday afternoon at the defensive side of the ball was Nebraska sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer. The former walk-on led all players with 16 tackles, and made a remarkable play to intercept Vantrease on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Reimer’s interception, the first of his career, set up a one-yard plunge by freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr., giving the Huskers a crucial 21-3 lead. The linebacker was vital in slowing down the run and was the most important player on the most important unit in Saturday’s game.
“We’ve seen [those types of plays] from Luke since his first day here,” Frost said postgame. “... We were lucky enough to get him to walk on and it was about the second day we figured we should have scholarship’d him, and he is going to make a lot of plays around here.”
The Blackshirts stole the show on an unseasonably hot September afternoon, but the Husker offense was equally impressive. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez impressed all afternoon, making stunning improvisations that led to spectacular plays. Senior wide receiver Samori Toure hauled in two 68-yard touchdowns, while Ervin Jr. managed two scores of his own on the ground.
In all, it was a resounding effort from a Nebraska team still awaiting its biggest challenge of the nonconference slate. A trip to Norman, Oklahoma to face an undefeated Oklahoma awaits Frost’s crew next weekend, the most recent installment in one of college football’s most storied rivalries.
Oklahoma boasts a high-powered offense, and while Nebraska’s defense has proven extremely competent, a massive test awaits to see whether or not the Husker defense can slow down one of college football’s best teams.
Frost was asked postgame about his defense’s streak of six consecutive quarters without allowing a touchdown, a streak spanning the second half of the Fordham game and the duration of the Buffalo game. Frost’s response?
“It’s going to be harder next week.”