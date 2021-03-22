Let’s start with a statement of fact. The Nebraska men’s basketball team won the same amount of games as it did a season ago.
What’s more, some of the same problems that plagued the 2019-20 iteration impacted the 2020-21 squad despite an almost entirely different roster.
The Huskers still couldn’t figure out their free throw woes, for starters. After shooting 60.3% as a team from the charity stripe in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s inaugural season, the third-worst mark in Division I basketball, Nebraska hardly improved from the line in year two. This season, Nebraska went 63.9% from the free-throw line, good for No. 330 in the country.
Nebraska’s game-to-game inconsistencies were apparent, too. At times, Nebraska looked like world-beaters, playing with shocking efficiency and precision. Nebraska’s 72-51 dismantling of Rutgers on March 1 springs to mind first. The Huskers led wire-to-wire and used 19 assists and a sizable rebounding advantage to batter a team playing in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
Hoiberg’s team followed that performance by taking a beating of their own at the hands of Iowa. Nebraska looked lifeless as Iowa exploded for 102 points in a 102-64 victory, a game oddly reminiscent of the Huskers’ 107-75 loss to Minnesota late in the 2019-20 season.
Sometimes, Nebraska’s inconsistent play occurred mid-game. Perhaps no game truly captures this point better than Nebraska’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Penn State.
In the first half, the Huskers were brilliant. Nebraska moved the ball quickly, controlled the game’s tempo and created quality looks early in the shot clock — tried-and-true elements of a Hoiberg-coached team. The Huskers built a 37-23 halftime lead over the Nittany Lions and appeared to be heading towards their first postseason win under Hoiberg.
By now, you know what happened next.
The ball stopped moving, Penn State made in-game adjustments and the Huskers flipped back to old habits of relying on isolation-heavy offense. The Nittany Lions erased the Huskers’ advantage quickly, and Nebraska lost 72-66. It was a brutal collapse made even worse given the circumstances.
Hoiberg spoke following the Penn State loss about the importance of keeping the roster intact. Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson and sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo were the lone holdovers from Hoiberg’s first squad among those that saw significant minutes.
While it appears the Huskers will have more than two players from this year’s squad return, there have been some noteworthy departures. Junior guard Teddy Allen, the team’s leading scorer, left the team hours before the aforementioned victory over Rutgers. Ouedraogo and freshman guard Elijah Wood both entered the transfer portal this week.
It could be assumed that Nebraska didn’t improve much, if at all, in its second season under Hoiberg while dealing with some of the same on-the-court issues and roster turnover that haunted the team in Hoiberg’s first season.
That assumption couldn’t be more wrong.
Without hyperbole, Nebraska operated as an elite defensive unit in 2020-21. The Huskers finished the season ranked No. 41 in the country in Kenpom’s defensive adjusted efficiency rankings, the best defensive efficiency ranking of any Hoiberg-coached team.
It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what contributed to Nebraska’s defensive renaissance, but a crucial factor was its perimeter defending. Opponents averaged 31.3% from 3-point range against Nebraska, the No. 51 mark in the country. The Huskers were either right at or just below average in most other defensive categories, so the team’s ability to defend the outside shot contributed heavily to their overall defensive ranking.
The Huskers’ strong defensive season is made even more impressive given the harsh set of circumstances they had to deal with this year. For starters, the Big Ten was once again incredible.
Kenpom rates every conference in Division I basketball by the adjusted efficiency margin of a team that’s expected to go .500 in conference play.The Big Ten was rated as the highest, and therefore toughest, conference by a significant margin, according to Kenpom. The Big Ten’s +19.21 rating blows nearly every other conference out of the water, as the second-place Big 12’s +16.76 rating is the only one even remotely close.
Combine a ridiculously tough conference with the fact that Nebraska had to play 15 games in 30 days to close the season due to a COVID-19 pause, and the Huskers’ 7-20 record starts to make more sense.
Turning a consistent effort while essentially playing every other night against teams in the nation’s best conference isn’t easy. It’s even harder when the team in question, Nebraska, is still looking to establish an identity and retain a roster. The pieces are there, though, which isn’t something that could’ve been confidently said following the 2019-20 season.
Nebraska ended Hoiberg’s first season losing 17 consecutive games. At the Big Ten Tournament, the Husker roster was so limited by roster attrition that they pulled two football players to fill in as emergency subs. With the season-ending loss to Indiana included, Nebraska lost its last three games by a combined 81 points.
That Nebraska team and this Nebraska team are nowhere near similar.
Junior guard Trey McGowens and junior forward Lat Mayen both flashed their immense offensive potential at times this year. Senior guard Kobe Webster, who announced this week he’s returning to the team next year, emerged as an alpha-dog-type scorer and made big plays when called upon. Junior forward Derrick Walker is a Big Ten-quality big man, and freshman center Eduardo Andre flashed his budding potential.
Add in five-star guard Bryce McGowens, big man Wilhelm Breidenbach and a junior college 3-point specialist in Keisei Tominaga, and you’re left with a team with the pieces, and the coaching, to be more competitive in the Big Ten next year.
Nebraska finished as a fringe top-100 team on Kenpom, a massive improvement from finishing No. 162 last year. It’s clear to see that Nebraska is far, far removed from looking like the worst power-conference team as it did in 2019.
On top of that, the Big Ten has the potential to be wide open. Iowa and Illinois will be losing its top players. Indiana and Minnesota parted ways with its head coach following disappointing campaigns. Penn State’s best players are all leaving the program. There’s a real opportunity for Nebraska to finish somewhere in the middle of a conference that projects to be significantly weaker than it was a year ago.
While an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022 is probably out of the question, it would be a mild shock if Nebraska doesn’t pick up its first postseason win under Hoiberg. The roster is talented and the coaching staff is good enough to see postseason success sooner rather than later.
At any rate, the Huskers won’t need to rely on football players anymore.
