There was one play that stood out from Nebraska’s 37-27 win over Purdue last Saturday for offensive coordinator Matt Lubick. In the second quarter, a 10-yard touchdown catch by sophomore walk-on wide receiver Wyatt Liewer that gave Nebraska a 27-10 lead.
“I was really surprised. It was so wide open and I immediately turned around looking for some holding flag or anything,” Liewer said. “I didn’t know it worked out that good.”
Instead of focusing on who caught it, Lubick was most impressed by the blocking on that play. Senior wide receiver Levi Falck and senior tight end Austin Allen blocked for Liewer on a screen throw to the right and Liewer went untouched into the endzone.
“It was probably my favorite play of the year,” Lubick said. “We talk about blocking a lot in the receiving room. Guys don’t come here to block, they come here to catch balls naturally as receivers. Once they get here, they learn pretty fast that if you don’t block, you don’t play.”
That block-first approach cut down the amount of receivers used within the offense last Saturday. According to Lubick, he now has seven to eight guys ready to play that he feels confident with.
“Coach Frost always said you can tell how good a team is by how hard their kickoff team runs down the field and their perimeter blocking,” Liewer said. “We took that to heart in the receiving room and we hit the sled every day...We take pride in getting the ball into the guys’ hands, like Wan’Dale and Alante Brown and help spring those guys free.”
With a receiving corps that looks to be set in stone, the pass offense has started to pick up for Nebraska. In particular, plays that have been a staple in head coach Scott Frost’s offense, such as screens and swing passes, are working.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez went 41-of-50 with 416 yards in the last two games with 8.32 yards per attempt. That’s well above his season average of 7.2 yards per attempts, meaning that he has pushed the ball downfield more. Martinez is now sixth in the Big Ten through yards per attempt.
“The quick passing game, we look at it as our run game.” Lubick said. “The biggest thing is getting the ball out quick, helping out the offensive line and making easy possession throws that help’s Adrian Martinez’s confidence.”
Like the passing offense, the Husker pass defense has also made strides since the Illinois beatdown over two weeks ago. Unlike Liewer’s touchdown though, the Husker secondary made a play against Purdue last weekend that stood out for the wrong reasons.
Leading 34-20 in the fourth quarter, senior safety Marquel Dismuke accidentally collided with junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt while defending a deep ball to Purdue sophomore wide receiver David Bell. Bell caught the ball as the two Huskers clashed, and ran for a 89-yard touchdown that cut the lead to 34-27.
“After the play they came to the sideline and reshaped themselves,” defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said. “They came right back out and played like it never happened and finished the game. That’s what I’m talking about with the culture.”
The response by Taylor-Britt and Dismuke after the Bell touchdown is something that Fisher has been building within the defensive backs room since he first arrived in Lincoln. The seniors under Fisher have maintained the culture that started back in 2018 when Frost first took over.
Fisher named senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle, along with previous players he coached in the past at Nebraska, as players that were responsible for starting a new culture with the defensive backs.
The culture growth is one reason Fisher believes Taylor-Britt has had a big jump in play this season. Before the season started, sophomore cornerback Braxton Clark suffered a season-ending injury that put Taylor-Britt into only playing cornerback instead of also spending time at safety.
According to Fisher, Taylor-Britt has played his best football yet in his third year while also making an impact with the special teams unit. Fisher praised Taylor-Britt’s play and is optimistic for his future.
“Right now, Cam is one of the top corners in the Big Ten if not the top corner in the Big Ten in my opinion,” Fisher said. “Focusing in on how do you get better from where he is at now is my talk with Cam.”