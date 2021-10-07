Another week, another Saturday night home game for Nebraska football with season-altering potential for head coach Scott Frost.
No. 9 Michigan comes to Lincoln for the first time since 2012 and, unlike past Nebraska matchups against highly ranked opponents, oddsmakers believe this game should be close.
When Nebraska hosted then No. 5 Ohio State in 2019, it was a 17-point underdog. This upcoming Saturday, the Huskers are just a three and a half point underdog to another top-10 opponent. There is a lot at stake for both sides, creating a lot of intriguing storylines for the primetime showdown.
Here’s a few of them ahead of the game Saturday:
Passing wins games
When No. 9 Michigan traveled to Wisconsin last Saturday, its challenge was simple: Could the Wolverines’ offense work when its ground game would be stopped?
Michigan ran for just 112 yards, yet won with relative ease 38-17. Turnovers helped, but the overriding reason for the win was Michigan junior quarterback Cade McNamara. McNamara threw 28 times, a season-high, as he normally averages just 16 attempts a game.
Although McNamara did unreasonably well under pressure, the player has proven to be a steady quarterback that Michigan was missing in 2020, and his passing exploits have come without star senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell.
Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez and McNamara are similar in some quarterback metrics, with the Huskers’ signal caller an efficient quarterback and, although better than McNamara, has left points off the board, like McNamara and Michigan have. Both quarterbacks have proven to be efficient machines but are prone to head-scratching errors, mistiming throws to open receivers chief among them.
Still, the receiving rooms of both schools are significantly better from a year ago. Nebraska’s improvement is obvious but even in Michigan, without Bell, a respectable pecking order at the position has formed with junior receiver Cornelius Johnson filling in the shoes of Bell.
The play of the quarterbacks and aerial attack will be decisive as both teams love to lean on the ground for offense. In particular, Michigan runs on just about 70% of its play so far this season and though that number declined against Wisconsin, the Wolverines’ identity is ground and pound.
Front seven nightmares
Nebraska reshuffled its offensive line against Northwestern to great success, but Michigan’s front seven is much better than Northwestern. Michigan’s defense, led by its defensive line, shut down a Badgers offense that had been nightmarish in previous matchups against the Wolverines over the last two seasons.
The Husker and Wolverine defenses have particularly thrived when the field gets shorter. Scoring opportunities are defined as any drive that crosses the opponent’s 40-yard line.
Three Big Ten defenses, including Nebraska and Michigan, are ranked in the top 10 nationally in the metric:
One particular reason is through both defense’s star plays in its front seven. Disruption plays are a combination of sacks, tackles-for-loss (TFLs), quarterback hits and pass deflections. Three of the top 11 players in the Big Ten will be in Saturday’s game.
Nebraska’s offense did not handle Michigan State senior defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk well. By the end of the game, Panasiuk had two sacks and two TFLs against Nebraska. Michigan senior defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson can have the same effect like Panisunak did as seen in the Wisconsin game.
Hutchinson isn’t the only disruptive defensive lineman on Saturday. Nebraska also brings in two havoc machines in sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson and senior linebacker JoJo Domann. Like Hutchinson, Nelson and Domann can just as easily flip the game with one play.
The asterisk here is that Domann and Nelson have played one more game than Hutchinson, and also got to play an Football Championship Subdivision opponent in Fordham. Hutchinson hasn’t.
Hutchinson’s stats aren’t the only reason he’s one of the best at his position in the country, but it shows how good he is in all phases of defensive play.
All told, both offensive lines are going to have their hands full come Saturday. Nebraska true freshman offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka will probably get his second starting nod at left tackle, and will get the majority of his reps against Hutchinson, which could pose problematic.
The offenses are going to have to overcome disruptive defensive fronts and, with both teams' tendencies to rely on the ground, these defensive stars will have their name called a ton come Saturday.
Special teams matters
A big game requires the last third of football: Special Teams. In ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s latest SP+ ratings, Nebraska ranks 124th in special teams while Michigan is 3rd.
Nebraska special teams failures have become defined by punting and field goals. Obviously, some of Nebraska’s field goal failures come down to its offense’s own failure. Settling for a field goal necessarily implies, unless in end-of-game situations, that the offense has failed to convert an opportunity. And, after all, six points is more than three.
Michigan gives up .8 yards per punt return and averages just under eight yards a return. Nebraska, by comparison, gives up about 7.3 yards per return. This is where Michigan has the decisive advantage and, although not a full explanation for Michigan’s high special teams ranking, it highlights what separates the good from the great teams.
The question is how Nebraska can at least hide its Achilles' heel. After all, the Huskers most likely won’t have the same success as it did against Northwestern, not punting until the third quarter when up 49-7.
The strategy can involve the use of gunners, a position that only exists for punt coverage. Gunners line up like wide receivers and head down field immediately towards where they expect the punt to be and hopefully to force a bad return or even force a fumble. In a traditional setting, teams line up a gunner on each side of the ball, each near the boundary lines, but Nebraska did something different against Michigan State.
Nebraska lined up both gunners on one side against the Spartans. The strategy ended poorly with the ensuing punt return touchdown, with the Spartans deploying two punt returners. Still, it’s an option for the Huskers to stop a good Wolverine punt return.
Another option is the gunner substitution, where junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt was the gunner against Northwestern. In the previous game, freshman linebacker John Bullock was one of two gunners and was replaced by Taylor-Britt.
There are viable solutions but, at the end of the day, winning the field position battle would benefit Nebraska much more than Michigan in creating more scoring opportunities.
Coaching crossroads
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is off to his best start team-wise, but still faces a daunting road ahead. Frost is coaching for his first bowl appearance, but is not the only former alum on the sideline Saturday night who led his program to his success as a player facing pressure to bring said program back as a coach.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback during the later years of former Michigan football head coach Bo Schembechler’s tenure, has also come under fire for struggles against hated rival Ohio State and not bringing Michigan back to power status. That’s despite four nine-win seasons and bringing Michigan back to its same win percentage trajectory as it was from 1948 to 1997.
Harbaugh and Frost stand in one of the most interesting crossroads of one another’s career. Both were delivered as messiahs to struggling powers and pegged from day one as the savior, but neither have had the peaks expected, Frost especially.
The strange part is there’s history between the two coaches, who have coached against each other since the final days of the Pac-10. The two, hopeful to bring two blue-bloods to elite status once again, have reverted in coaching style to the days of yesterday with a very heavy run-first offense.
Now, the two coach against each other with not just a game, but seasons and potentially futures on the line.