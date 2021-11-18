Nebraska returns from its bye week to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Camp Randall Stadium, a place the Huskers haven’t won at since 1966.
No. 19 Wisconsin is looking for its fifth Big Ten West title, currently controlling its own destiny in the division. Nebraska has come close to playing spoiler in top teams’ seasons this year, and will be refreshed after a bye week to claim a long-awaited victory against rival Wisconsin. The teams didn’t meet last season due to COVID-19, the one divisional foe Nebraska did not see in the 2020 season.
Here’s what to look for as the teams return to the field in the battle for the Freedom Trophy.
Another great Wisconsin running back
Wisconsin has had more than its fair share of great running backs over the years, with most having statement performances against the Nebraska defense. The likes of Montee Ball, Corey Clement, Melvin Gordon III and Jonathan Taylor have a new stud running back joining their company in freshman Braelon Allen.
Allen has rushed for over 100 yards in six straight games, the first Badger freshman to do so since Anthony Davis in 2001. If Allen were to break the century mark again against the Huskers, he would tie Jonathan Taylor’s Wisconsin record of seven straight 100-yard games, which he accomplished in 2018. It was a season which also included a 221-yard, three-touchdown performance against Nebraska.
The 17-year-old early enrollee had his best performance of the season last week in the absence of junior running back Chez Mellusi, rushing for three touchdowns and 173 yards, both season-highs. Of his 173 yards, 139 came after contact, showing his bruising running style. In his last six games, Allen has had more than 60 yards after contact in five of them.
Thankfully for the Huskers, the Nebraska defense has had great success slowing down some of the conference’s top backs so far this season. Neither Ohio State freshman TreVeyon Henderson and Michigan State junior Kenneth Walker III broke 100 yards rushing, nor found the end zone against the Huskers.
However, history is definitely on the Badgers’ side in this matchup. Since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011, Wisconsin has rushed for over 200 yards as a team in every game in Madison. Most notably among those was the 2014 game, where Gordon rushed for a then-NCAA record 408 yards.
The Nebraska defense will need to be in top form Saturday to prevent Allen from joining the club of Wisconsin running backs that have dominated the Huskers.
Can Nebraska stop one of the best linebacker tandems in the nation?
Wisconsin leads the nation in total defense, only allowing 216.3 yards per game, about 31 yards less per game than second-place No. 1 Georgia. The Badger defense also allows the fewest yards per play in FBS, only surrendering 3.8 yards per play.
Wisconsin bests the conference in points allowed per game, allowing a mere 14.6 points per contest.
A big reason for this defensive dominance is the linebacker tandem of senior Jack Sanborn and junior Leo Chenal. So far, the pair have combined for 155 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. As of now, Chenal and Sanborn are respectively ranked the first and sixth best linebackers in the country by Pro Football Focus.
Chenal has been the star of the defense despite missing the first two games due to COVID-19. Chenal is a semifinalist for the Butkus and Bednarik awards, given to the country’s top linebacker and defensive player respectively. The junior has notched at least a half a sack in five straight games, including a three-sack performance against Purdue.
Sanborn is in his third year as a starter on the Wisconsin defense, and is on pace for his most productive season yet. Sanborn has tallied at least seven tackles in his last five games, with a 12-tackle performance against Army being his most notable.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost complimented the Wisconsin linebackers at Monday’s press conference.
“They’re tough. They do a good job using them in the pass rush and they all run and hit.” Frost said.
The Husker offense has struggled to put up points, and Chenal and Sanborn leading the Wisconsin defense will not make that task easier.
The Dairy Raid returns
Wisconsin sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz was a liability earlier in the season, particularly in the Penn State and Notre Dame games, where he threw for a combined six interceptions and one touchdown in the losses.
However, Mertz has looked much better over the last two games, posting his two highest quarterback ratings of the season. His 96.2 quarterback rating last Saturday against Northwestern was the highest of his career.
The performance of Mertz adds another wrinkle in the Wisconsin offense, potentially making life tough for the Huskers even if they can slow down Allen and the running game. Mertz has looked poised in the pocket, making smart reads to get big chunk plays down the field in the pass game.
Additionally, on throws into tight windows that used to be interceptions, Mertz has improved his timing and accuracy.
The improved play of his offensive line has helped a lot, with Mertz going three consecutive games without being sacked, giving him time to go through all his reads.
The pass defense has been the weaker spot of the Blackshirts all season, and if Mertz continues his solid play he could exploit that for a big game on Saturday.
Will Nebraska shake its bye week blues?
In Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska, the Huskers are 0-6 following a bye week. Previously this season, Nebraska fell flat against Purdue in its 28-23 loss after its first bye week.
Firing four offensive assistants during the bye week does not help this task. Frost and the Huskers have stressed their focus on Wisconsin in practice despite the distractions, yet that does not guarantee any successful on-field results.
With the firing of offensive coordinator and co-play caller Matt Lubick, Nebraska will see a game plan drawn up and called solely by Scott Frost for the first time since the 2019 season. Facing one of the country’s top defenses after a week of offensive coaching turnover presents a great challenge for Frost looking to earn his first post-bye week win.
Still, Wisconsin’s bye week was back in Week 3, and this is the Huskers’ second bye week late in the season, meaning fatigue could play a factor in the game. While fatigue has yet to affect Wisconsin in its ongoing six-game winning streak, it could be a problem if Nebraska is well-prepared for a close, physical Big Ten game.
Even with bowl eligibility not guaranteed sitting at 3-7, a win here would give the Huskers a big rivalry win against a team that’s won seven straight against them, so Nebraska has no reason to have checked out over the bye week and take Wisconsin lightly.