Football tactics are at core a game of asymmetric problems, and Nebraska’s run-in Saturday against Illinois is testament to this fact. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost will have a number of concerns in scheming against first-year Illinois head coach Bret Bielema and has multiple questions with his own team.
The Huskers have a number of ongoing battles at different positions entering Saturday, with running back being the most notable. For a team that is largely predicated on the run, the number one spot behind the quarterback has not been revealed yet.
Despite this subterfuge, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick has implied that a single running back will be given the bulk of the carries Saturday.
This twisting web of circumstance and information has made Saturday’s game hard to predict, but a number of observations can be made immediately below:
Who is Bret Bielema, and what is his team?
Following the departure of former head coach Lovie Smith last season, Illinois eventually settled on the former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach in Bielema.
Bielema is most well known for a successful tenure with the Wisconsin Badgers, a place where in his first season he went 11-1 with the team and took the Badgers to two Rose Bowls. Though there were many elements of Bielema’s coaching which made the Badgers successful, an all-powerful run game was one of the foremost cruxes of the team.
Nebraska fans will remember running back Melvin Gordon, though he mostly came to prominence at the end of the Bielema era. Running backs such as P.J. Hill, John Clay and Montee Ball were also prominent within the program.
Bielema would eventually move to Arkansas, rather surprisingly, but ended his tenure with the Razorbacks in 2017, fired after a 48-45 loss to Missouri. He then moved around the NFL for three seasons, first as a consultant (and then defensive line coach) to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots before moving to the New York Giants as an outside linebackers coach.
It appears relatively likely that Bielema will look to replicate the success he had at Wisconsin by similar means, and he has some of the pieces necessary to accomplish this. In particular, sophomore running back Chase Brown had a breakout 2020 season and ran all over Nebraska last year, scoring two touchdowns and managing 122 scrimmage yards.
Brown is also the kind of running back Bielema generally tends to favor. He is explosive, is good at reading rushing lanes and is able to stay on his feet well. At the same time, the Ontario, Canada native has some receiving capabilities which were less common for Bielema offenses.
The aforementioned Hill, also within Brown’s general archetype, only had a reception once every 17.2 run attempts in his first season at Wisconsin. Brown, by comparison, has had one every 14.8. It may appear a small difference but how Brown is used will be critical for Nebraska’s gameplan.
Bielema's teams in Wisconsin were also characterized by staunch defensive play but saw mixed results once he went to Arkansas. Despite those Arkansas teams, it was noted earlier in the year that the coach is interested in a 3-4 defensive scheme, similar to the one he tried to bring through at Arkansas.
The Razorbacks were 115th out of 130 teams in the nation for opponent points per game, but during his best year with the Razorbacks the team had the 10th best defense in the country according to opponent points per game.
Nebraska’s running game
Common knowledge dictates that 3-4 defensive schemes are most well acquainted to defend passing setups, but that is far from Nebraska’s offensive plan going into the season.
Despite a modernizing project being one of the foremost concerns of Frost’s tenure early on, the coach has shifted to arun-first offensive style which dominated the team’s understanding for most of the last century.
In this, Frost and his staff are faced with a problem. With the departure of the clear number one running back Dedrick Mills to the NFL, the Huskers only have a selection of inexperienced talent to draw on this season at a key position group.
One of the theoretical remedies is to distribute carries amongst the different players, but as mentioned earlier, Lubick has a specific name in mind to field Saturday. The only question is, who?
Sophomore Markese Stepp is the most ready replacement to Mills in his ability to replicate the power running of his predecessor, though there are other players available who can also fulfill a function in the offense.
This is where the likes of freshman Rahmir Johnson may step in. Paradigmatically a speed running back, Johnson had a fair 2020 campaign for the Huskers, and has been with the program for a few years now.
That being said, Johnson is overshadowed by freshmen backs Gabe Ervin Jr. and Marvin Scott III. The two have real capabilities to be competent in the Big Ten, with Scott showing some of those capabilities last season. Freshman Sevion Morrison was a star in high school, but has yet to make an appearance for the Huskers.
Both Nebraska and Illinois have a number of question marks entering the game, and are enjoying them fully. Frost is starting to feel the heat in the wake of poor performance and scandal, and Bielema will be hoping to get off to a good start in his return to coaching.