Nebraska football enters Saturday’s game against Purdue the losers of two consecutive games and with a loss in four of its last five contests, all coming by seven points or less.
It’s true that, had a few things bounced the way of Nebraska at any point this season, the Huskers could be sitting at an extremely more comfortable position, as the calendar turns to November and the regular season begins to wind down.
This hasn’t happened.
Instead, Nebraska currently sits at 3-5 with one conference win to its name, and is graced with the added bonus of yet another losing season under head coach Scott Frost breathing down the Huskers’ neck.
The good news is that Nebraska has four games remaining to deliver an inspiring ending to an up-and-down season. Even better, Purdue fits the profile of a team Nebraska can have success against on one side of the ball — just not in a way that’s typical of Big Ten football.
Here’s what to watch for as Nebraska looks for its second Big Ten victory on Halloween eve:
Good news: Purdue has an identity
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander’s unit has been, on the whole, one of the most consistent parts of Nebraska football so far this season.
The Huskers currently rank No. 25 nationally in team defense and limit opponents to a shade under 350 yards per game, a top-50 mark in college football. While Nebraska’s defense has cracked at points, the collective has been generally sound and frequently puts the Husker offense in position to win games.
However, Nebraska’s defense looked completely and utterly lost for three-fourths of its most recent loss to Minnesota on Oct. 16, a performance not seen since Week Zero against Illinois. The Golden Gophers, like the Fighting Illini all the way back in August, had their way in both the run and pass game and were able to mount an advantage that proved insurmountable.
The reason for both Illinois and Minnesota’s outlying offensive success has yet to be properly identified, but it might be due to the fact that neither team had an offensive staple. Against Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern and Buffalo, the Husker defense knew it had to key on the run game. Against Oklahoma, it was against explosive plays in the aerial attack.
Minnesota and Illinois, at least when playing Nebraska, were identity-less. Illinois was a massive wildcard in its first game under first-year head coach Bret Bielema, and Minnesota was without its top two running backs against the Huskers and mired in offensive ineptitude itself — the low point being a 14-10 humiliation to Bowling Green on Sept. 25.
Nebraska should know what to expect from Purdue come Saturday.
The Boilermakers are, without hyperbole, one of the worst teams in college football at running the ball. Purdue averages just 74.9 yards per game on the ground, the second-worst total in the FBS. Nebraska held Purdue to -2 rushing yards in the Huskers’ 37-27 victory last season, and the Boilermakers have eclipsed 100 rushing yards as a team just once.
Instead, Purdue will rely on senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell to beat defenses with his arm through uber-talented weapons like junior wide receiver David Bell and junior tight end Payne Durham to make plays in the passing game and wreak havoc on opposing secondaries. The Boilermakers average a shade over 317 yards per game through the air, good for No. 12 nationally.
Nebraska has not faced a team with offensive imbalance quite like Purdue’s, and probably won’t again this season. How Nebraska’s top-50 pass defense holds up against O’Connell and the Purdue passing attack, specifically a Husker secondary lacking the services of senior safety Deontai Williams through injury, will ultimately decide Saturday’s result.
Purdue’s rotation under center
While O’Connell is expected to take a majority of the snaps on Saturday, he likely won’t be the only Purdue quarterback Nebraska’s defense sees. Like Michigan and Minnesota, the Boilermakers aren’t afraid to use multiple quarterbacks with different skill sets in order to present a different look to opposing defenses.
In addition to O’Connell, a pocket passer not known for making plays in the running game, Purdue frequently rotates senior quarterback Austin Burton and junior quarterback Jack Plummer into the offense.
Plummer is the more experienced of the two backups, having started a handful of games in his collegiate career, and was named the Boilermakers’ starting quarterback at the beginning of this year before being usurped by O’Connell. This season, Plummer has completed 86-of-126 passes for 862 yards and seven passing touchdowns.
The Gilbert, Arizona native is much more athletic than O’Connell and is a competent runner with the ability to execute designed quarterback runs and scramble for a few yards if protection breaks down. Plummer’s ability to break down defenses with his arm and legs should put Nebraska’s defense on red alert whenever he’s on the field.
Senior quarterback Austin Burton is the final piece of Purdue’s rotation, and his usage has primarily been in the run game. He has 10 carries for 30 yards in the four games he’s appeared in this season.
Interestingly enough, on Purdue’s first scoring drive of its monumental upset of then-No. 2 Iowa, all three quarterbacks saw the field. Plummer opened the Boilermakers’ 10-play, 67-yard touchdown drive with a 13-yard scamper, O’Connell completed four passes and Burton carried the ball twice as well.
O’Connell, to his credit, capped the drive with a six-yard touchdown scamper to open the scoring.
Both Minnesota and Michigan had success when rotating in multiple quarterbacks, a unique deficiency of Nebraska’s defense that Purdue will look to exploit on Saturday. The Boilermakers’ current array of quarterbacks is more-than capable of doing so.
Nebraska’s offense could challenge unproven Purdue front
On the flip side of the ball, Purdue’s impressive pass defense has been one of its calling cards so far in 2021.
The Boilermakers concede an average of 160.4 passing yards per game, good for fifth nationally. However, much like Minnesota’s team defense prior to its matchup with Nebraska two weekends ago, the numbers are a bit deceiving when it comes to the Boilermaker pass defense, with Saturday serving as Purdue’s first real test.
This season, Purdue has faced just one opponent that rates within the top-50 of the FBS in terms of passing offense: Notre Dame. The Boilermakers lost that contest 27-13, allowing Notre Dame senior quarterback Jack Coan to throw for 223 yards and two touchdown passes. Coan is the only quarterback, unsurprisingly, to eclipse 200 passing yards against Purdue this season.
Outside of Notre Dame, the passing offenses Purdue’s faced have been extremely bad. UConn, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa all have passing offenses that rank 100th or worse nationally. Oregon State, Purdue’s season-opening opponent, currently ranks No. 97 in the FBS.
Nebraska’s passing offense, meanwhile, currently ranks No. 50 nationally. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez has eclipsed 200 passing yards in every game this season, his lowest output being a 202-yard game against Northwestern — a game Martinez left halfway through the third quarter due to the Huskers winning comfortably.
It would be a real surprise to see a Martinez-led offense that’s averaging 9.47 yards per pass attempt not break the 200-yard mark. Nebraska’s offense boasts plenty of big-play ability, an ability that should test Purdue’s defense in ways it hasn’t before.