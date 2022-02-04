Nebraska women’s basketball capped off its undefeated four-game homestand with a 76-61 victory over Penn State on Thursday night. The victory over the Nittany Lions tallied as the Huskers fourth game in a span of one week at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The 15-point victory for the Huskers was not as comfortable as the final margin. The Huskers were in a three point battle heading into the final quarter of play. Despite the pressure, Nebraska stayed calm and theHuskers rattled off 23 fourth quarter points to the Nittany Lions 11.
“For the first time for us to have to go through four games in eight days, we came out successful so we will take that,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “We will take that and really learn from the things that we did well and hopefully carry that into our next stretch where we are going to have that same situation.”
Nebraska, as a whole, finished the night 28-of-67 from the field, 7-of-25 from 3-point range and 13-of-18 from the free throw line. The Huskers offense was efficient as 23 of their 28 baskets came off of assists, while also out-rebounding the Nittany Lions 46-36.
Husker freshman forward/center Alexis Markowski led Nebraska with 18 points on 6-of-14 from the floor and 6-of-11 from the free throw line. The Lincoln native added four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes. Markowski’s double-digit finish marked her seventh consecutive game eclipsing double-digit points.
While sophomore guard Jaz Shelley didn’t have the most impressive scoring night against Penn State, she displayed a selfless statline as she finished a double-double in rebounds and assists. The Moe, Australia native ended the victory with six points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in her 30 minutes played.
Junior guard Makenna Marisa led Penn State with 27 points on 9-of-21 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range and 8-of-10 from the free throw line.
Nebraska’s defense limited the Penn State offense outside of Marisa, though, to 38.6% from the field, 21.1% from 3-point range and 65% from the free throw line. Penn State’s downfall came from two main faults: personal fouls and turnovers. Penn State lost both of those battles as it committed 21 personal fouls and 15 turnovers to Nebraska’s 15 and 13, respectively.
“Think we are pretty good at locking down when we need to and focusing in.” sophomore center Isabelle Bourne said postgame. “We need to do a better job of doing that for forty minutes from the beginning but it is good that we can tell ourselves and show ourselves that we can do it.”
A jumper from sophomore forward Ali Brigham gave the Nittany Lions the early lead just over a minute into the game. The Huskers would respond with a layup from Bourne, who finished the game with 14 points, to square the game up at two.
After Penn State retook the lead, the Huskers rattled off a 7-0 run with the help of Markowski and Bourne. The run put the Nittany Lions down five, but a 3-pointer from sophomore guard Tova Sabel cut the deficit to two.
Marisa then gave Penn State the lead with back-to-back baskets, but Nebraska closed the quarter with a 9-2 run. Bourne and Markowski combined for 11 of Nebraska’s 20 first-quarter points, and the Huskers held a 20-14 lead after the opening 10 minutes.
Marisa broke the scoreless seal for both teams in the second quarter with a jumper to cut the deficit to four. Nebraska saw its lead diminish as another Brigham jumper brought Penn State to within three.
The Huskers did not let the Nittany Lions get any closer as senior guard Mi’Cole Cayton made a crucial 3-pointer to get the Huskers rolling in the second quarter.
Shelley pushed the lead to nine as she connected on her first 3-pointer of the game. Nebraska conceded three late first half points to the Nittany Lions, but went into halftime up 34-28.
Going into half the Huskers seemed troubled by the Nittany Lions’ zone defense and its lengthy efforts to protect the paint. Nebraska found the answer to its troubles to start the second half as Scoggin hit a 3-pointer. Penn State would respond but the Huskers continued with Shelley connecting from 3-point range to push the Huskers ahead by 12.
Despite the early success for the Huskers, they were outscored in the quarter 22-19. In the third quarter the Nittany Lions had a response to everything the Huskers were getting. Marisa found her stride as she finished the quarter with nine points on 2-of-6 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.
With a little 3-pointer help from senior guard Niya Beverley, Marisa would set up the Nittany Lions within striking distance to head into the final quarter down three points.
Heading into the final ten minutes of play only up three the Huskers felt the pressure as Pinnacle Bank Arena drew only a couple murmurs of enthusiasm. Marisa capitalized, bringing the Nittany Lions down just one after a jumper.
Just as Nebraska did all game, the Huskers got a clutch bucket to respond to the Nittany Lions’ advances. This time was no different. Scoggin launched from 3-point range and hit nothing but net as the crowd roared.
Penn State responded for the first couple of minutes in the fourth quarter but eventually could not keep up with the high-octane offense of the Huskers.
Nebraska, already up two points, got two important layups back-to-back from freshman guard Allison Weidner as the lead pushed to six. Weidner scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and was a pivotal part in the Huskers closing out the game against the Nittany Lions.
Weidner and Markowski combined for 14 straight points down the stretch as the Huskers would expand their lead to 15 points
“[Weidner and Markowski are] fearless,” Bourne said. “Sometimes it can be hard and daunting coming in as a freshman but these two just come in fearless. They wanting to score and they wanting the ball. Going in there and rebounding as a guard and a big is impressive and I love to see it.”
Nebraska next embarks on a three game road trip with the first stop in College Park, Maryland against No. 6 Maryland. Tipoff for the showdown will be on Feb. 6 at 12:00 p.m.