Men’s golf
The Nebraska men's golf team finished in eighth place of the 16 team pool at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational in Vero Beach, Florida last weekend.
The Huskers shot a three round split of 277, 284 and 287 for a total of 848, good for 16 under par.
Two Huskers cracked the top 25, as senior Tom Westenberger and junior Will Marshall tied for 19th and tied for 25th, respectively, in the 84-golfer field.
Westenberger started his first two rounds with a 69, then a 70. Sitting tied for 12th coming into the final round, Westenberger shot a par 72 for a total of 211 (-5), dropping him seven spots in the final rankings.
Marshall followed closely behind Westenberger with four under par for the invitational. This came from a three round split of 70 on the first, followed by two 71’s for a total of 212. However, Marshall fell out of the top 20, with his final round and second consecutive 71 of the invitational.
Sophomore Jeremy Sisson, with a total score of 214 (-2), had the most impressive start to the invitational with a first round 69 and a team-best 68 in the second round. Sisson, after the first two rounds, was sitting tied for sixth overall, but dropped to tied for 34th with a final round of 77.
Nebraska senior Mark Foelbaek finished tied for 41st with a total score of 216, which was even par for the three rounds. Foelbaek had a three round split of 69, 75 and a final round of 72 to bring him up to his 41st-place finish.
Rounding out the scoring for the Huskers was senior Branden Meyer, who finished tied for 82nd with a three round total of 233, 17 over par. Meyer’s three round split was 81, 80 and a final round of 72 to cement his standing in second-to-last place.
Kansas never gave up the first place spot, as it led the field through all three rounds with a total team score of 829, 35 under par for the invitational. Kansas had two senior golfers tie for second place individually in Harry Hillier and Callum Bruce. Hillier and Bruce had identical three round splits of 68, 66 and 71 for a total of 205, 11 under par.
Kent State junior Chris Vandette took the top spot individually with a three round split of 66, 69 and a final round of 67. Vandette had a total score of 202 which is 14 under par for the invitational.
The tournament marked the final fall action for the men’s gold team. Nebraska will now look to the spring for the team’s yet-to-be-determined slate of Big Ten opponents.
Cross country
The Nebraska cross country team competed at the Bradley Pink Classic on Friday, Oct. 15 in Peoria, Illinois. The invite consisted of four total races, the women’s red race, the women’s white race, the men’s red race and the men’s white race.
The red race was the main event for both sides. For Nebraska, the women took first out of 37 teams and the men finished fifth out of 31 teams.
The women won the red race, finishing with 122 points, soundly defeating runner-up Iowa's score of 136 points.
In the women’s 6k red race, senior Erika Freyhof led the way for the Huskers with a third-place finish and a time of 20:41.6. Freyhof’s time was just .4 seconds shy of her personal best in the race.
Coming in after Freyhof was senior Grace Pagone, who finished 12th with a new personal best time of 21:18.7. Following Pagone was freshman Hannah Godwin in 18th with a time of 21:30. Sophomore Brynna McQuillen also finished 41st with a new personal best time of 21:55.3. Rounding out the top five was freshman Jacquelyn Abanses, with a 48th-place finish and a time of 21:58.9.
Other notable performances by the women include junior Taya Skelton, who earned a new personal best time of 22:15.1 with her 66th-place finish in the red race.
Jumping over to the white race, there were four more Huskers who finished with new personal best times. Junior Abby Volkmer finished 18th with a new personal best of 23:31.2. Finishing right behind Volkmer in 19th by .4 seconds was senior Audrey Freyhof with a 23:31.6.
Senior Katherine Berube finished 74th with a new personal best time of 24:31.8. Sophomore Marissa Kraus finished 81st with a new personal best time of 24:40.4.
For the men’s 8k red race, junior Dais Malebana dominated the event, taking the win by over 10 seconds and finishing with a new personal best time of 23:41.1. This is also Malebana’s first race of the season as he’s rounding into form ahead of Big Ten Championship while also aiming to earn a ticket to NCAA Nationals.
Following Malebana for Nebraska was senior Ryan Martins, who finished in 13th with a time of 24:25.9. This is just a split-second shy of his personal best. Behind Martins was senior Mark Freyhof in 27th with a time of 24:47.8. Senior Bailey Timmons finished 51st with a time of 25:01.2.
Senior Ryan Eastman rounded out the top five with a 71st-place finish and a time of 25:14.5, which is nearly a second shy of his personal best.
Other notable performances by the men include junior Jerry Jorgenson finishing 88th with a new personal best time of 25:18.9. Sophomore Adam Christopher finished 145th with a new best time of 25:40.6. Senior Sadio Fenner finished 20th in the white race with a new best time of 26:11.
With this, the regular season has come to a close with the team’s next meet being the Big Ten Championship. The meet will be held on Friday, Oct. 29 in State College, Pennsylvania.