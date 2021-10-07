Men’s Tennis
Nebraska’s men’s tennis team traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma last weekend for the 2021 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All American tournament for singles play, an event that ran from Oct. 2 through Oct. 5.
Husker players competing included seniors Dario Huber, Brandon Perez, William Gleason, Patrick Cacciatore, junior Shunya Maruyama and sophomore Rudra Dixit.
After a disappointing turnout in the first day of play for the Huskers, the second day represented a turnaround. Of the five Huskers that lost in round one of the tournament, four won their consolation matches.
One notable player was Murayama. The first day of the tournament included the first two rounds of the prequalifying main draw, setting Maruyama up with University of Texas San-Antonio sophomore Svyatoslav Gulin. Maryuama came out strong, sweeping Gulin 6-0.
In the second set, the momentum shifted, as Gulin won 6-2, setting up a decisive third set. Maruyama kept up with Gulin, however it was not enough to overcome as he fell 11-9.
Maruyama was not the only Husker in the first round to square off with a UTSA player, as Gleason faced off against Roadrunner senior Javier Gonzalez. The first set was competitive as Gleason took a back-and-forth battle 7-5. The second set was less competitive, as Gonzalez won 6-2.
The final score would tell the story, 20-18 with Gleason advancing after a hard fought battle.
Later that night, Gleason would play again, but this time against Oral Roberts sophomore Volodymyr Zakharov. The biggest factor would be Zakharov’s first round bye, while Gleason just finished up with an intense three-set game earlier that day. Gleason was unable to get over the hump against Zakharov, falling in straight sets.
The second day included consolation matches, which gave Maruyama, Perez, Dixit, Huber and Cacciatore another opportunity to pick up a victory.
Maruyama in particular won his consolation match in impressive fashion. UT Arlington sophomore Nick Beamish fell in two straight sets against Maruyama, losing both sets 6-1, 6-0. Cacciatore won even more impressively, sweeping University of Nevada, Las Vegas sophomore Jack Hambrook 6-0, 6-0.
Next, the Huskers will play in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals in Lincoln, Nebraska from Oct. 21 through Oct. 25.
Cross Country
The Nebraska cross country team traveled down to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the Chile Pepper Festival on Oct. 1.
The women’s squad took fourth out of 37 teams and the men’s team finished ninth out of 36 teams.
The women started the late afternoon in the 5k run. Leading the way for the Huskers was senior Erika Freyhof, who finished third with a new personal best time of 16:52.1. This new time crushed her previous best by nearly 10 seconds and also marked her first sub-17-minute 5k in competition.
Following Freyhof was senior Grace Pagone with a 14th place finish and a time of 17:21.0, which beat out her previous best time of 17:29.5 that she set half a month ago. Freshman Hannah Godwin finished 31st with a time of 17:37.2, also topping her previous best of 17:42.8 that was set two weeks earlier.
Coming in 62nd for Nebraska was sophomore Brynna McQuillen with a time of 18:04.1, surpassing her personal best of 18:18.27, which she set back in high school. Freshman Jacquelyn Abanses rounded out Nebraska’s top five with a 77th-place finish in a time of 18:18.3.
Another notable run for the women’s team was by sophomore Lindsey Blehm, who finished 90th with a new personal best time of 18:30.6.
On the men’s side, senior Ryan Martins led the way for the Huskers, taking ninth in the 8k with a time of 24:10.1, surpassing his previous best of 24:25.4. Senior Mark Freyhof followed Martins with a 54th-place finish and a time of 25:22.8. Sophomore Jack Ehlert finished 88th with a time of 25:51.8 and senior Bailey Timmons took 94th with a time of 25:57.5. Junior Jerry Jorgenson finished 101st with a time of 26:02.3 to round out the top five.
Another notable runner for the men was sophomore Zach Van Brocklin. Van Brocklin finished 105th with a time of 26:05.7, beating his previous best of 26:09.3.
The team has one final regular season meet, the Bradley Pink Classic, which will be held in Peoria, Illinois on Friday, Oct. 15. The women’s race will begin at 3 p.m. and the men’s race begins at 3:45 p.m.
Swim and Dive
The Nebraska swim and dive team dominated South Dakota State in the team’s first meet of the season, winning 189-54 on Saturday at the Devaney Natatorium.
The Huskers won 12 out of the 13 events and swept the top three spots in eight of 13 events. South Dakota State junior Elizabeth Timmer was the lone Jackrabbit to win an event, taking the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.93.
The Huskers started their impressive performance with the 200-yard medley relay as Nebraska’s B, C and A relays swept the top three spots, respectively. The B relay won the event with a time of 1:44.66, a team featuring senior Madesyn Ronquillio, sophomore Ella Stein, freshman Milica Opacic and sophomore Gabby Donahue.
Opacic, sophomore Alexa Kucera and freshman Ilaria Murzilli kept the winning going in the 200-yard freestyle, sweeping first through third place in respective order. Opacic finished in a time of 1:51.72 and was followed by Kucera with a time of 1:53.40.
South Dakota State put a slight pause on the Huskers’ sweep streak with a second place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, a swim from Timmer in 52.24. Nebraska senior Autumn Haebig finished in the top spot for the Huskers in the event, with a time of 51.47.
The Huskers capped off an already impressive meet with a win in the last event of the day, the 200-yard freestyle relay. Kucera, Donahue, Ronquillio and Murzilli led the way for the Huskers in a time of 1:36.66.
Nebraska divers, seniors Sara Troyer and Hallie Roman and sophomore Reagan Hinze were also impressive, sweeping the one-meter dive. Troyer took the top spot in diving with a total of 294.38, almost 40 points more than second-place Roman with 256.88.
The divers continued their dominance as Troyer, Roman and Hinze finished in the same order in the three meter dive. Troyer once again claimed the top spot with a score of 345.68, which was miles ahead of the field.
Nebraska faces Iowa next in a dual meet on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Devaney Center Natatorium.
Men’s Golf
The Nebraska men’s golf team finished in seventh place at the Rich Harvest Farm Invitational in Sugar Grove, Illinois, an event that wrapped up on Monday, Oct. 4.
In the nine-team event, the Huskers shot a three round total of 858 (-6),their best three-round score since 2017, with splits of 287, 285 and 286, respectively.
Purdue finished in first with a score of 843; 21 under par for the course. Purdue was not only first in the team total, but sophomore Herman Wibe Sekne won the event individually with a score of 205. Sekne had a three round split of 69, 70 and a 66, a mark which was tied for the best round of the event.
Senior Tom Westenberger led the Huskers individually, finishing tied for tenth with a three round split of 71, 70 and 71 for a total of 212. Westenberger showed that he can play consistently after posting the team’s lowest round at the William Tucker Intercollegiate last weekend.
The Huskers had two top-20 finishes with senior Branden Meyer and sophomore Jeremy Sisson finishing tied for 14th and 18th, respectively. Meyer had three rounds of shooting a 71 for a total of 213, good for three under par. Sisson finished with 214, two under par, with a three-round split of 72, 74 and 68.
Nebraska junior Will Marshall tied for 26th place. Marshall shot even par at the invitational with a final score of 216.
Senior Tristin Nelko and sophomore Reed Malleck round out the rankings for the Huskers. Nelko tied for 49th with a total score of 220, four over par, and his best round of the weekend was a 71. Malleck tied for 63rd with a total score of 224, eight over par.
The Huskers next have the week off before returning to action from Oct. 16 through Oct. 18 at the Quail Valley Invitational in Vero Beach, Florida.