Slowly but surely, normalcy is returning to the Big Ten.
The conference tournament is less than two weeks away, and the common consensus among bracketologists is that the Big Ten will fittingly have 10 teams in the field of 68. Minnesota and Purdue are the two teams on the outside looking in. And it makes sense, especially considering Purdue’s 14-14, 7-10 Big Ten record and Minnesota’s 13-14, 7-10 Big Ten mark.
However, both of these teams are in better shape than their records indicate. In fact, both are a short winning streak away from the Big Ten getting 11 or 12 teams in the tournament.
The NCAA’s newly fashioned NET ranking system values both teams highly. The NCAA Tournament selection committee introduced the NET prior to the 2018-19 season as a way to make the selection process simpler, and the most recent edition of the rankings has the Boilermakers at No. 37 and the Golden Gophers at No. 45.
In Minnesota’s case, this is true because the Golden Gophers’ only losses of the season have come in Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 contests, which are tiers that represent the upper echelon of college basketball. According to the NET, Purdue’s worst loss of the season came in a Dec. 15 road loss to Nebraska, which was classified as a Quadrant 3 defeat.
Both of those teams need quality wins, and both will have huge opportunities to boost their resumes this week. Purdue hosts Indiana on Feb. 27 and visits No. 18 Iowa on March 3, while Minnesota visits Wisconsin on March 1 and Indiana on March 4.
The Big Ten is one of the deepest conferences in the country, and it deserves to have as many teams represent it as possible in the NCAA Tournament. With No. 9 Maryland in the driver’s seat for the Big Ten regular season crown, how Purdue and Minnesota fare down the stretch will be the storyline to watch as the calendar turns to March.
Let’s take a look at how the Big Ten stands as teams enter the final month of the regular season. All records are accurate as of Feb. 26.
1. Maryland Terrapins (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten)
Almost all of what I said above would’ve been rendered null and void had the Terrapins not escaped Minneapolis with a 74-73 victory on Feb. 26.
An 0-2 week would’ve sunk any chance Mark Turgeon’s squad had at earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Earlier in the week, Maryland lost 79-72 at then-No. 25 Ohio State. In that contest, sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins led the Terrapins in scoring with 20 points off the bench. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. received a controversial technical foul with 3:54 left in the second half, which counted as his fifth foul.
Things looked bleak when Maryland trailed Minnesota by as many as 17 points in the first half, but the Terrapins rallied behind 16 points and 12 rebounds from sophomore forward Jalen Smith. Junior guard Darryl Morsell hit the game-winning 3-pointer from way beyond the 3-point line with 1.9 seconds left, and Maryland escaped a disastrous two-game stretch.
Maryland is in control of the Big Ten regular season race, as it leads by two games with three games left in the regular season. Barring a collapse, Turgeon’s group should win the Big Ten and earn the No. 1 seed in Indianapolis for the conference tournament.
This week, Maryland hosts No. 24 Michigan State on Feb. 29 and visits Rutgers on March 3.
2. Michigan State Spartans (19-9, 11-6 Big Ten)
So much was made of the Spartans’ struggles in early February, but Tom Izzo has quietly led Michigan State to second place in the Big Ten.
Michigan State proved to be too much for Nebraska on Feb. 20, overcoming 22 turnovers to defeat the Huskers 86-65 in Lincoln. The Spartans shot 51.6% from the field and 48.1% from 3-point range, led by senior guard Cassius Winston’s 23 points on 7-11 shooting. Sophomore forward Gabe Brown had 17 points, including five 3-pointers.
Winston then led the Spartans to a massive home victory over No. 18 Iowa on Feb. 25, scoring 19 of his 20 points in the second half in the 78-70 victory. Freshman guard Rocket Watts stole the show against the Hawkeyes, scoring a game-high 21 points on 9-17 shooting. Sophomore forward Aaron Henry had 17 points to round out the Spartan offense.
If Watts and Henry can get going consistently behind Winston, this team becomes dangerous. The most impressive part of Tuesday’s victory was the Spartans won with junior forward Xavier Tillman having a quiet night. Tillman finished with six points and six rebounds while being tasked with slowing down Iowa’s Luka Garza.
The remaining schedule doesn’t get any easier for Izzo’s group. Michigan State finishes the regular season with three teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. This week, the Spartans visit No. 9 Maryland on Feb. 29 and visit No. 16 Penn State on March 3.
3. Michigan Wolverines (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten)
First-year head coach Juwan Howard couldn’t have had a more up-and-down season to start his Michigan tenure.
In November, the Wolverines looked like world-beaters after winning the loaded Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Michigan was riding high and peaked as the No. 4 team in the AP Top 25 at the beginning of December. By late January, Michigan was 2-6 in conference play and in the bottom four of the Big Ten standings.
Michigan is now ranked again, this time at No. 19 in the country. The Wolverines currently own the longest winning streak in the conference at five games after winning at Purdue 71-63 on Feb. 22. Freshman guard Franz Wagner led all scorers with 22 points, and Michigan overcame a dismal 24% shooting night from 3-point range to secure the victory.
Junior forward Isaiah Livers followed Wagner’s performance with 19 points. The Wolverines picked up their impressive road victory despite a horrible night from senior guard Zavier Simpson, which makes the victory all the more impressive. Simpson finished with four points and went 0-10 from the field.
Michigan will look to extend its winning streak this week, as it hosts Wisconsin on Feb. 27 and visits No. 23 Ohio State on March 1.
4. Wisconsin Badgers (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten)
Speaking of teams on winning streaks, the Badgers are the league’s second-hottest team as Greg Gard’s group is riding a four-game winning streak.
The fourth game of that winning streak came on Feb. 23, as Wisconsin beat Rutgers 79-71 at the Kohl Center. Junior forward Micah Potter led a balanced Badger attack with 18 points off the bench. Senior guard Brevin Pritzl and junior forward Nate Reuvers both had 17 points, and junior guard Brad Davison rounded out the offense with 15 points.
Wisconsin shot 48% from the field and 50% from 3-point range against a usually sharp Scarlet Knight defense.
The Badgers have a big week, as they visit No. 19 Michigan on Feb. 27, host Minnesota on March 1 and host Northwestern on March 4.
5. Penn State Nittany Lions (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten)
Senior forward Lamar Stevens can’t do everything.
Pat Chambers’ team learned that the hard way at Assembly Hall on Feb. 23, falling 68-60 to Indiana. Stevens finished with 29 points on 11-27 shooting, but Penn State finished with 53 total field goal attempts as a team. Sophomore guard Myles Dread was the only other Nittany Lion scorer to finish in double-digits.
Penn State can win in a variety of ways, but one of those ways is not when Stevens tries to take over a game. The Nittany Lions’ strength is their balance and wide variety of scorers, and the ball sticking to one player for a majority of the game won’t result in any wins.
The good news is that the Nittany Lions were much more balanced in a 65-64 home victory over Rutgers. The bad news is that Penn State needed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the second half from Dread in order to do so. The worse news is that Penn State held a 21-point advantage over Rutgers before it allowed the game to grow close.
Much like the Scarlet Knights, Penn State is starting to fall back to Earth a bit after a fantastic stretch of play. The Nittany Lions were able to avoid complete disaster, but this week doesn’t get any easier. Penn State visits No. 18 Iowa on Feb. 29 and hosts No. 24 Michigan State on March 3.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten)
Junior center Luka Garza is very good at basketball. This has been established.
However, Iowa will only go as far as sophomore guard Joe Weiskamp takes it. Freshman guard CJ Fredrick is an important piece of Iowa’s offense, but when he does eventually return to the Hawkeye offense for the end of the season, he’ll be coming off of an ankle injury and hasn’t experienced postseason basketball at the collegiate level.
A great example of how vital Weiskamp is to this team came this week. Iowa defeated then-No. 25 Ohio State at home on Feb. 20. Garza led all scorers with 24 points, and senior guard Bakari Evelyn had 15 points off of the bench. Weiskamp didn’t have his most productive game, but he did finish with 13 points on 4-12 shooting.
Garza and senior forward Ryan Kriener dominated against Michigan State on Feb. 25. Kriener followed Garza’s team-high 20 points with 18 of his own. However Weiskamp was invisible, finishing with four points on 1-8 shooting.
Iowa needs more consistency out of Weiskamp if it wants to find success in March. The Hawkeyes aren’t deep and don’t defend well, so in order to win in March, they need all of their scorers to show up.
This week, Iowa hosts No. 16 Penn State on Feb. 29 and Purdue on March 3.
7. Ohio State Buckeyes (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten)
Ohio State keeps the same place in the rankings it had last week.
The Buckeyes never led at Carver-Hawkeye arena on Feb. 20 and couldn’t overcome strong contributions from Garza and Evelyn. Freshman forward E.J. Liddell led Ohio State in scoring with 17 points while sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. had 15 points.
Chris Holtmann’s team rebounded from that loss well, upsetting then-No. 7 Maryland 79-72 on Feb. 23. Ohio State shot 40% from 3-point range and 42.6% from the field in a back-and-forth contest. Sophomore guard Luther Muhammad led all scorers with 22 points, shooting 5-11 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point range.
The Wesson brothers also gave the Terrapin defense fits throughout the duration of the contest. Junior forward Kaleb Wesson finished with 15 points and nine rebounds while senior forward Andre Wesson finished with 12 points and three rebounds.
The Buckeyes visit Nebraska on Feb. 27 and host No. 19 Michigan on March 1.
8. Illinois Fighting Illini (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten)
Brad Underwood’s group overpowered Nebraska 71-59 at home in the Illini’s lone action this week.
Nebraska and Illinois traded blows for a majority of the first half, but junior guard Trent Frazier helped the Illini pull away late in the half with two late 3-pointers. The first long-range effort came with 20 seconds left in the first half, and the second came on a full-court heave to give Illinois a 37-31 halftime advantage.
The Huskers were unable to cut the deficit in the second half and never led as the Illini sealed their second consecutive victory. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu led all scorers with 18 points and freshman center Kofi Cockburn had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double. Illinois’ defense forced 13 Husker turnovers.
This week, Illinois visits Northwestern on Feb. 27 and hosts Indiana on March 1.
9. Indiana Hoosiers (18-9, 8-8 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers picked up a resume-boosting victory on Feb. 23 as they upset then-No. 9 Penn State 68-60.
Indiana’s defense was stellar, forcing 15 Penn State turnovers and limiting the Nittany Lions to 14.3% from 3-point range. Penn State made just two 3-pointers against Indiana. On the offensive end, junior guard Al Durham led the Hoosiers in scoring with 14 points on 5-8 shooting.
Freshman forward Trayce-Jackson Davis continues to develop and perform against the leagues’ best big men, and he had another solid showing against a good Penn State frontcourt. Jackson-Davis finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds while senior guard Devonte Green chipped in with 10 points off the bench.
Archie Miller’s group is far from an NCAA Tournament lock, and the Hoosiers need to fare well down the stretch in order to secure a spot. This week, Indiana visits Purdue on Feb. 27, visits Illinois on March 1 and hosts Minnesota on March 4.
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten)
It might be time to panic.
No team in the Big Ten has had a quicker rise and fall than the Scarlet Knights this season. At the beginning of the month Rutgers was the feel-good story of the season, winning games in a seemingly impenetrable home fortress en route to the program’s first AP Top 25 ranking in 41 years.
Rutgers has now lost three games in a row after losses to Wisconsin and Penn State last week, and Steve Pikiell’s team is in serious danger of losing its remaining two contests. If Rutgers does lose out, its NCAA Tournament hopes become really, really murky.
As of Feb. 26, Rutgers has less Quadrant 1 wins than both Purdue and Minnesota. This is overlooked because the Scarlet Knights beat up on a sub-par non-conference schedule and have taken care of business at home. The discussion around the Scarlet Knights is already starting to change, and the discussion will flip completely if Rutgers continues to lose and falls into the bottom four of the Big Ten standings.
This week, Rutgers hosts No. 9 Maryland on March 3.
Rest of the Big Ten
11. Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 7-10 Big Ten)
12. Purdue Boilermakers (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten)
13. Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-20, 2-14 Big Ten)
14. Northwestern Wildcats (6-20, 1-15 Big Ten)