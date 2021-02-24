Last week, it seemed teams were starting to sort themselves out into place, but the middle of the Big Ten is just as chaotic, as it was a month ago. Maryland, the team most squarely on the bubble over the last several weeks, looks like a relatively secure NCAA Tournament team now. Meanwhile, Minnesota has fallen from the top half of the bracket to completely off it in some projections. Rutgers could be on the verge of falling onto the bubble, and Indiana remains right on the cut line.
This week and next will play a big part in shedding more light on the Big Ten hierarchy and determining if the conference can become the first since 2011 to get at least ten teams in the tournament.
This week, bracketologists again projected either nine or ten Big Ten teams to make the tournament, depending on how they viewed Minnesota. Additionally, five Big Ten teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 with four of them in the top 10. Advanced metrics are even higher on the conference with Kenpom ranking six Big Ten teams in the top 20 of its adjusted efficiency rankings and 10 in the top 35. The NCAA’s NET rankings have nine Big Ten teams in the top 40.
Here is the Big Ten pecking order with just two weeks of conference play remaining.
1. Michigan Wolverines (16-1, 11-1 Big Ten)
The Wolverines seem to have answered any questions that arose from their three week COVID-19 absence that ended last Sunday. The prevailing concern was whether Michigan would be rusty after the prolonged absence, which it answered last Sunday in its comeback win at Wisconsin. Michigan, too, hadn’t yet played any of the nation’s top teams, so its dominance may’ve been biased somewhat as a result.
Upon examining their schedule, one would find that entering last week, the Wolverines had avoided the other three teams in the top four of the Big Ten standings. Furthermore, Wisconsin, which was a top ten team when the Wolverines walloped them over a month ago, had fallen down the rankings in recent weeks.
Michigan’s first game of last week, on Thursday, didn’t do much to change that concern, as it beat a solid Rutgers team 71-64 in a game that was never as close as the final score indicates.
However, Michigan’s performance on Sunday should confirm its status as one of the nation’s elite, and the Big Ten’s unquestioned top team right now. The Wolverines won in thrilling fashion, 92-87, at No. 4 Ohio State.
Not only was it one of the most exciting games of the season, but it was one of the best wins by any team in the country. It was just the fourth time this year one of the nation’s current top five teams lost at home.
Michigan has a challenging week awaiting with a visit from No. 9 Iowa before the Wolverines travel to Indiana for a matchup with the Hoosiers.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (18-5, 12-5 Big Ten)
The Buckeyes played one of their best games on Sunday but still lost at home to Michigan. As a result, they get to stay in the same spot of these rankings, just as they did in the AP poll. This is perhaps more due to the fact that they beat their competition for second-best in the Big Ten, Illinois, in Champaign last month as opposed to anything they did this week. Before Sunday’s duel with Michigan, Ohio State visited Penn State on Thursday, picking up a win over the Nittany Lions, 92-82.
Ohio State’s stars were especially impressive last week. Sophomore forward EJ Liddell scored 23 points to go with five rebounds against Penn State then again posted 23 points against Michigan, this time with 10 rebounds. Junior guard Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points against the Nittany Lions then dropped a career-high 30 against the Wolverines.
The Buckeyes will be off until Thursday when they’ll visit Michigan State. They also have a rematch against Iowa on Sunday, this time at home.
3. Illinois Fighting Illini (16-5, 12-3 Big Ten)
The Fighting Illini now have the longest winning streak in the Big Ten, at seven games, after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. Their last loss came over a month ago on Jan. 16, to Ohio State.
This week brought two more victories, though the first was not in dominant fashion, as they held on to beat in-state rival Northwestern, 73-66. Next came one of their better wins of the season, wiping the floor with Minnesota in Minneapolis, 94-63, to hand the Golden Gophers just their second home loss of the season.
In the game against the Golden Gophers, junior guard Ayo Dosunmu had his second triple double of the season, making him the only major conference player to record multiple of the achievement this campaign. He scored 19 points to go with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Here’s an even crazier stat: Dosunmu is the only player in the NCAA over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. The Chicago native is making a late push for Big Ten and national player of the year honors over Iowa senior center Luka Garza.
The Fighting Illini visit Michigan State on Tuesday and host Nebraska on Thursday. This week offers a bit of a reprieve before a daunting final stretch with games at Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio State.
4. Iowa Hawkeyes (17-6, 11-5 Big Ten)
The Hawkeyes looked like their usual selves for a second straight week following a recent slide. They were imposing in a 77-62 win at then-No. 21 Wisconsin that saw Garza score 30 points, then held on to beat Penn State 74-68 at home. A home win by a close margin over the Nittany Lions, ranked No. 34 on KenPom’s adjusted efficiency rankings, should be nothing to scoff at despite its 7-12 record.
Iowa has won four straight, rejoined the national top 10, and looks to carry its momentum into one of the most difficult weeks anyone has faced this season. The Hawkeyes will be on the road for a Thursday visit to No. 3 Michigan and a Sunday visit to No. 4 Ohio State. So far, they are 0-2 against the rest of the Big Ten’s top four, but have a chance to rectify that this week.
5. Purdue Boilermakers (15-8, 10-6 Big Ten)
I’m reversing course on Purdue.
I said last week that Purdue is looking more and more like it belongs among the middle of the Big Ten as it’s a good, unassuming team with a high floor and relatively low ceiling. I’ve moved them up three spots last week not necessarily because the Boilermakers have altogether changed in quality, but because the teams immediately ahead them in the second tier of the Big Ten haven’t exactly inspired much confidence lately.
The Boilermakers won both of their games last week, outlasting Michigan State 75-65 behind 28 points from junior forward Trevion Williams, then pulling away to beat Nebraska 75-58 on the road despite just nine points from their talisman. This is a deep, consistent team. They have a full five players behind Williams averaging between eight to 10 points per game.
Purdue is a virtual tournament lock with a relatively calm remaining schedule by Big Ten standards. This week, it’ll visit Penn State on Friday.
6. Wisconsin Badgers (16-8, 10-7 Big Ten)
The Badgers once again split their games for the week. At this point it seems inevitable that Wisconsin will lose a game after it wins and vice versa. Still, it remained in the AP Top 25, falling two spots for the second week in a row. Last week, the Badgers looked abysmal offensively, shooting 30% from the field in a 77-62 home loss to Iowa. They only looked markedly better in a 68-51 win at Northwestern, a significantly worse opponent.
Wisconsin is still quite likely a tournament lock at this point a month away and has just one game this week — a home matchup against No. 5 Illinois. The Badgers are 0-5 against the Big Ten’s top four this year.
7. Maryland Terrapins (14-10, 8-9 Big Ten)
The Terrapins have climbed up these rankings, three spots higher than last week, into what amounts to the Big Ten’s third tier. This third tier broadly consists of teams that will most likely make the tournament, but could justifiably drop out with a stretch of poor play. The Terrapins played thrice last week, beating Nebraska in back-to-back nights at home, pulling away in the second halves of both games to win relatively comfortably.
Sunday brought a road trip to play Rutgers, who they took down 68-59 on the road after losing to the Scarlet Knights at home over two months ago. Maryland is now showing up as about a 9 or 10 seed on most bracket projections with just three games left on the schedule, all against teams in the bottom four of the Big Ten standings.
8. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9, 8-9 Big Ten)
Rutgers might be the most inconsistent team in the Big Ten.
The Scarlet Knights won their first six games of the season, beating three tournament-caliber teams, and soon after followed it with a five-game losing streak. Then came a four-game winning streak. And now, since then, they have lost three of their last four, including both of last week’s games.
Rutgers looked solid in a 71-64 loss at No. 3 Michigan, but that game was not as close as the score indicates. It then lost at home to Maryland, a team that it not only beat before, but was above in the Big Ten standings, these power rankings, Kenpom and every bracket projection. Junior guard Ron Harper Jr. has struggled immensely since looking like a first team All-Big Ten player in December.
Fortunately, senior guard Jacob Young has been uber-productive since moving to the bench. He has led Rutgers in scoring each of the last three games, averaging 16.7 points per game in that span.
Rutgers’ remaining schedule gets a little easier. Itsonly game this week will be at home against Indiana. If the Scarlet Knights win half of their remaining games this season, they should be a lock for the tournament.
9. Indiana Hoosiers (12-10, 7-8 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers, like the Badgers, seem to split their games every week which still has them just barely in the bracket by most projections. Last week, they defeated a reeling Minnesota, 82-72, at home but lost at home to Michigan State, 78-71. The constant last week was sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who averaged 27 points and 9.5 rebounds between the two games. This week brings two key opportunities for Indiana to solidify its tournament status. On Wednesday, it travels to Rutgers before hosting Michigan on Saturday.
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-10, 6-10 Big Ten)
The Golden Gophers, losers of three straight including two last week, have fallen out of the tournament field altogether in some mock brackets. They have still yet to win a game on the road. Worse yet, the once-impenetrable walls of Williams Arena have been breached.
Minnesota blew a lead and a chance to win its first road game of the season on Wednesday in its loss to Indiana as the Hoosiers pulled away late. Saturday’s game, however, represented a low point for Minnesota’s season. The Golden Gophers were run out of their own gym by Illinois, losing 94-63. The only bright spot for Minnesota during this recent stretch has been freshman guard Jamal Mashburn Jr., averaging 16.3 points per game in the last three games with totals of 16, 19 and 14 points after holding a career-high of 11 previously.
Minnesota is still a bubble team with a reasonable shot at the NCAA Tournament, and its next three games are against the three worst teams in the Big Ten. This week, the Golden Gophers host Northwestern and travel to Nebraska. If Minnesota stops its slide and wins the remaining games it should, a tournament berth will be well within reach.
11. Michigan State Spartans (11-9, 5-9 Big Ten)
The Spartans stole another win last week, coming out of their Indiana road trip with a loss to Purdue, but a win over Indiana. Against the Hoosiers, junior forward Aaron Henry tied his career-high of 27 points. Henry is one of just two players in the Big Ten averaging at least 15 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, along with Illinois’ Dosunmu.
Michigan State has a week ahead with No. 5 Illinois coming to town on Wednesday followed by No. 4 Ohio State on Friday. It seems like a long shot, but the Spartans could get hot at home this week and sneak onto the bubble. They play nothing but tournament contenders the rest of the season and have two matchups with rival Michigan to end it.
12. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-12, 4-11 Big Ten)
It seems that Penn State’s long-shot tournament hopes may be all but gone. The Nittany Lions have lost four in a row and have just four games left, all against unranked teams, so they’ll need to win out and make a deep run in the Big Ten tournament or win it outright to reach the NCAA Tournament.
The Nittany Lions didn’t necessarily play poorly last week — they were competitive in both of their home games against Ohio State and Iowa —but they desperately needed to win one, and probably both, to rejoin the bubble. On Tuesday, they’ll play at Nebraska, who beat them at home, and on Friday, they’ll host Purdue.
13. Northwestern Wildcats (6-14, 3-13 Big Ten)
Northwestern’s trudge toward the finish line continued with two losses last week to extend the streak to 13 games. It moves up in these power rankings not because it had any semblance of a good week, but because its overall resume is better than Nebraska’s.
The Wildcats were competitive at No. 5 Illinois on Wednesday in a 73-66 loss, but fell apart against Wisconsin on Sunday in a 68-51 home loss. The nation’s hardest schedule continues with a trip to Minnesota on Thursday, still the hardest place to play on the road among the major conferences. However, the Golden Gophers are reeling, having lost three in a row and nine of their last thirteen dating back to late December.
14. Nebraska Huskers (5-15, 1-12 Big Ten)
The Huskers had yet another eventful week, playing three games. They played a back-to-back at Maryland on Tuesday and Wednesday then hosted Purdue on Saturday. All three games followed a similar trend as the Huskers were squarely in the game for a little over a half then fell back and allowed the opponent to win by a comfortable margin.
Nebraska hosts Penn State on Tuesday, hoping to complete a season sweep over the only team it’s beaten in conference play, then visits No. 5 Illinois on Thursday, hosts Minnesota on Saturday and Rutgers on Monday.