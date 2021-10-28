The Big Ten was mostly static at the top of the conference following the large shake-up of two weekends ago, but last weekend saw several teams lose spots as the result of blowouts. One top team, however, was upset in a historic way.
As we round the corner into the home stretch of the college football season, here’s how things stand in the Big Ten:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes 6-1 Previous rank: 1
No. 5 Ohio State continued its recent dominance, demolishing Indiana 54-7 last Saturday.
The Buckeyes put up 539 total yards, and limited Indiana to just 128 in the game.
Ohio State held only a 14-7 lead after the first quarter, but put up an impressive 30 unanswered points in the second quarter to run away with the game.
The freshmen led the offense, with freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud tossing four touchdown passes, his third straight game with four or more touchdown passes. Standout freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson added two scores on the ground and hauled in his only target for his third receiving touchdown of the season.
The Ohio State defense has fully rebounded from its slow start to the season, causing havoc with 14 tackles for loss in the victory. Sophomore linebacker Tommy Eichenberg led the way with two tackles for loss, his first game with multiple tackles for loss on the season.
Over its past three conference victories Ohio State has outscored its opponents 172-37, the type of dominance typically associated with the powerhouse program.
Ohio State now looks for its first ranked win of the season, facing No. 20 Penn State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
2. Michigan Wolverines 7-0 Previous rank: 2
No. 6 Michigan handled its business last Saturday, handily defeating Northwestern 33-7.
Sophomore running back Blake Corum and senior running back Hassan Haskins continued to prove their dominance as a rushing duo, both scoring two touchdowns and rushing for over 100 yards in the victory.
Senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had a big day on defense, tallying half a sack, two quarterback hurries, one pass defended and recovering a fumble.
Michigan now turns its attention to a showdown with in-state rival Michigan State in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, the trophy annually awarded to the winner of the game since 1953.
Saturday’s matchup is the third overall with both teams undefeated, and the first unbeaten showdown since 2010. Additionally, the game is the first with both teams in the top-10 since 1964.
Both matchups where the two were previously undefeated went to the Spartans, but Michigan is in prime form to change that come Saturday. The Wolverines boast one of the conference’s top rushing offenses, an offensive line that has only allowed two sacks on junior quarterback Cade McNamara all season and one of the most disruptive pass rushes in the nation led by Hutchinson.
No. 6 Michigan’s much-anticipated matchup with No. 8 Michigan State kicks off on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on Fox.
3. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 Previous rank: 3
No. 8 Michigan State was on a bye week last Saturday, setting up an undefeated, top-10 showdown against in-state rival Michigan.
Michigan State will be looking for its signature win of the season against Michigan, as the Spartans have yet to play a team with a winning record.
The Spartans will need a big game from their stars on offense to pull off the victory. Senior running back Kenneth Walker III lost his national rushing yards lead over the bye week and will face his toughest test yet in a Michigan defense that has only allowed one 100-yard rusher this season, giving up 109 yards to Rutgers junior running back Isaih Pacheco.
Walker averages a nation-high 142.4 rushing yards per game, over 30 more than Michigan allows per game. The Wolverine defense has only allowed three rushing touchdowns all year, something the Spartans will look to change Saturday.
Junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor also has game-changing potential. Nailor has broken 100 yards receiving in two of his last three games, including an incredible 221-yard, three-touchdown performance at Rutgers earlier in the season. He has six touchdowns on the season, and represents half of a dangerous receiving duo with fellow junior wide receiver Jayden Reed.
Reed in particular has excelled at home, catching four of his five touchdowns of the season at Spartan Stadium. He also can shift the field in a big way on punt returns, returning two for touchdowns this season.
4. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 Previous rank: 6
No. 9 Iowa had a bye week last Saturday following its first loss of the season against Purdue on Oct. 16.
The Hawkeyes will go into their game against Wisconsin this weekend missing one of their top defensive backs. Senior defensive back Riley Moss, who co-leads the Big Ten in interceptions, will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.
The game against Wisconsin is a pivotal one in the Big Ten West. The Hawkeyes are tied for first place, with the Badgers tied for second. A Hawkeye win would give them a head-to-head tiebreaker over Wisconsin, and also put them two games ahead of Wisconsin in the standings.
Both Iowa and Wisconsin have division co-leader Minnesota left on their schedules, making a win in this game vital to topping the standings and earning a place in the Big Ten Championship.
History is on the side of Wisconsin, with the Badgers emerging victorious in seven of the last nine contests. Iowa hasn’t defeated Wisconsin in back-to-back years since the 2008-2009 seasons.
Iowa and Wisconsin face off at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.
5. Wisconsin Badgers 4-3 Previous rank: 7
Wisconsin continued its improvement on the season, beating then-No. 25 Purdue 30-13 last Saturday.
The Badgers found their footing on offense, wearing down Purdue with a dominant run game. Wisconsin only threw the ball eight times all game, instead opting to run 51 times for 290 yards.
Freshman running back Braelon Allen showed his potential as a big-play threat, breaking a 70-yard run in the third quarter. Allen found the end zone twice in the game, and passed the 100-yard mark for the third straight week. Allen did fumble twice, losing one of them, but the potential is there for him to join the lineage of great Wisconsin running backs.
Junior running back Chez Mellusi was the primary back in the game, tallying a team-high 27 carries and leading the way with 149 rushing yards. Mellusi proved he can be the leading force of an offense, averaging 5.5 yards per carry, and often had the most touches on Wisconsin’s offensive drives.
Wisconsin’s most outstanding performance of the game was on defense, with junior linebacker Leo Chenal causing havoc all game long. Chenal had 3.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss and led the team with eight solo tackles. Chenal has had an incredible two-game stretch after putting up 17 tackles and a forced fumble in Wisconsin’s previous contest against Army.
Chenal was also named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers 5-2 Previous rank: 8
Minnesota earned its third straight conference win last Saturday, dominating Maryland 34-16.
The Golden Gophers used a heavily run-centered gameplan effectively, putting up 326 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Minnesota rushed a season-high 56 times, gaining 17 first downs on the ground.
Minnesota showcased its depth in the backfield with freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar’Keise Irving and junior Bryce Williams all getting double-digit carries and finding the end zone. Sophomore backup quarterback Cole Kramer, who Minnesota uses in running packages, scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter with a 2-yard score.
Minnesota led 17-10 at halftime, but also scored touchdowns on its first two second half possessions to extend its lead to 31-10, keeping Maryland scoreless with a stout defensive effort. The defense made a big stop in Maryland’s opening second-half possession that set the tone for a half dominated by the Golden Gophers.
The Terrapins were facing a 4th-and-1 at their own 34-yard line, and threw an incomplete pass downfield on their attempted conversion, setting Minnesota up in deep Maryland territory.
Minnesota controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West, and is playing its best football of the year at the right time.
Minnesota travels to Northwestern on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network (BTN).
7. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-2 Previous rank: 4
Penn State fell 20-18 in nonuple overtime to Illinois last Saturday.
The Nittany Lions hopped out to an early 10-0 lead, but were unable to score again in regulation. Failed third downs and penalties especially harmed the team, with Penn State going just 4-for-17 on third downs and having 81 penalty yards off seven infractions.
The Illinois running game feasted in the absence of Penn State senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, with the Fighting Illini putting up 357 rushing yards in its comeback efforts.
Penn State and Illinois traded field goals in the first two overtimes, setting up alternating two-point conversion plays in the following overtimes, a new rule to college football this season.
The two-point conversion shootout was an absolutely grotesque period of football, with both teams failing to score five consecutive times, each from the three-yard line in overtime periods three through seven. Both teams broke the scoring drought in overtime eight, but Penn State was unable to keep the momentum going, throwing an incomplete pass into tight coverage. Illinois found the end zone on its following possession, ending the game after a record number of overtimes.
Senior quarterback Sean Clifford struggled on Saturday, likely still reeling from the injury that sidelined him in the second half against Iowa. Clifford had his lowest quarterback rating of the season by far with a 17.8 rating for his performance. Clifford completed 19 of his 34 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked four times and dropped what would have been the game winning two-point conversion on a “Philly Special” trick play in the third overtime.
Clifford’s improvement will be vital going forward, as the offense stalled greatly for the second straight week without him at full strength. Head coach James Franklin said Clifford should be 100% for this Saturday, keeping hopes alive that the team that fell flat against Illinois is not the Penn State team that will show up going forward.
Penn State will no doubt need a better version of its quarterback if it wants to have any shot against Ohio State.
8. Purdue Boilermakers 4-3 Previous rank: 5
Purdue kept it close early, but fell apart in its defeat against Wisconsin on Saturday, dropping from the Top-25 nationally and the top 5 in these rankings.
The Boilermakers looked like they were keeping up the momentum gained from the breakout victory against Iowa, going up 13-10 on a second quarter 56-yard fumble return by junior defensive end George Karlaftis.
However, senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw a costly interception late in the second quarter, setting Wisconsin up at the Purdue 1-yard line. The Boilermaker defense held strong, though, forcing Wisconsin to a field goal and ending the half tied.
Unfortunately for Purdue, the second half was all Wisconsin. The run defense, which had been a strength of Purdue’s, collapsed to the Badgers running game, allowing two rushing touchdowns that featured missed tackles and large holes in the secondary.
Purdue had one solid offensive drive in the second half, reaching the Wisconsin 29-yard line in the early fourth quarter. However, Purdue would end the drive empty handed after another interception by O’Connell.
Purdue will look to get back on track this Saturday, facing Nebraska at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
9. Illinois Fighting Illini 3-5 Previous rank: 13
Illinois outlasted Penn State in its 20-18 nine-overtime victory last Saturday.
The rushing attack thrived on Saturday, helped by the seven-man offensive line fronts shown by head coach Bret Bielema. The focus on the run paid off, with Illinois posting 357 rushing yards off 57 designed rushes.
Sophomore running back Chase Brown had one of his best showings off the season, rushing for a team-high 223 yards and a touchdown off a grueling 33 carries. Freshman running back Joshua McCray also benefited from the run-heavy gameplan, putting up 142 yards on 24 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Art Sitkowski broke his arm in the fourth overtime, an injury that will keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. Senior quarterback Brandon Peters will, as a result, be the starter for the remainder of the season. Peters was the hero in overtime, delivering the winning strike to sophomore wide receiver Casey Washington in the back of the end zone.
After going 1-4 to start the season, Illinois has won two of its last three games, leading to its highest status in our rankings so far this season.
Illinois looks to keep the positive momentum going, hosting Rutgers at 11 a.m. on BTN.
10. Nebraska Huskers 3-5 Previous rank: 11
Nebraska was off last Saturday, but returns home to Memorial Stadium this weekend. The Huskers have looked far better at home than away, only losing one home game all year.
The extra week of preparation will hopefully help the Huskers going up against a Purdue team looking for redemption after it lost big following its return to the AP Top 25.
11. Indiana Hoosiers 2-5 Previous rank: 9
Indiana answered early to tie the game up in the first quarter, but was dormant the rest of the way in its 54-7 loss against Ohio State last Saturday.
Indiana faces Maryland on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on BTN.
12. Maryland Terrapins 4-3 Previous rank: 10
Maryland continued its slide, losing its third straight game by multiple scores, falling 34-16 at the hands of Minnesota on Saturday.
Maryland looks to snap its losing streak against a similarly out-of-form squad in Indiana on Saturday.
13. Northwestern Wildcats 3-4 Previous rank: 12
Northwestern squandered most of its newfound goodwill after its win against Rutgers, losing 33-7 to Michigan, with few positives outside of sophomore running back Evan Hull’s 75-yard touchdown run.
Northwestern faces Minnesota on Saturday.
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-4 Previous rank: 14
Rutgers stays stagnant at the bottom of the rankings after a bye week on Saturday.
The Scarlet Knights travel to Illinois on Saturday.