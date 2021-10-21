The Big Ten had one of its most chaotic weeks yet in Week Seven. The top spot in the conference’s pecking order switched hands after a huge upset and several lower-ranked teams got big wins over those higher up, leading to a shuffle in all parts of this week’s power rankings.
After an action-packed weekend, here’s how the Big Ten looks at the midseason mark:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 Previous rank: 2
Ohio State was off last Saturday, but reclaimed the top spot due to having the most upward momentum in the conference.
The Buckeye offense has put up 1139 yards in its first two conference games, scoring 118 points in its drubbings of Rutgers and Maryland.
Ohio State now leads the nation in total offense, averaging 563.2 yards per game.
The defense has stepped up their performance as well, with the defense allowing just 30 points in its past two games, with a few of those points coming in garbage time after the first unit was benched.
The Buckeyes may not be the last undefeated team in the conference, but they’re coming into form as the team that has won four straight conference championships.
Ohio State looks for another big conference win this weekend, traveling to Indiana on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
2. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 Previous rank: 3
Michigan also had a bye week last Saturday.
The Wolverines are off to their best start since 2016, and have scored the second-highest points per game total in the conference.
A stellar rushing attack has helped Michigan so far this season, with sophomore running back Blake Corum and senior running back Hassan Haskins both scoring eight touchdowns apiece so far this season.
A run-first offense has served the Wolverines well, with Michigan rushing for more yards than it’s passed for so far in its undefeated season. The pass game has been efficient as well, helped by an offensive line that has only given up two sacks all season — the lowest in the conference by far.
The defense has also had a great start to the season, led by one of the country’s best pass rush combos of senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and junior linebacker David Ojabo. Hutchinson leads the Big Ten in sacks per game, with Ojabo not far behind in ninth.
Michigan hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 11 a.m. on Fox.
3. Michigan State Spartans 6-0 Previous rank: 4
Michigan State held off Indiana 20-15 last Saturday, reclaiming the Old Brass Spittoon trophy the Spartans had lost last year.
Michigan State trailed 9-7 going into halftime, and didn’t score an offensive touchdown until the third quarter. The Spartans’ only points of the first half came on a 30-yard pick-six by freshman linebacker Cal Haladay. The interception was Haladay’s first of his career and Michigan State’s first defensive touchdown of the season.
The defense kept the game close, holding Indiana to only field goals in the first half despite getting inside the Michigan State 10-yard line twice.
The first offensive score of the game for Michigan State was set up by a huge defensive play. Sophomore safety Darius Snow intercepted Indiana junior quarterback Jack Tuttle, returning it down to the Indiana 39-yard line to set the Spartans up with excellent field position. Michigan State took advantage of the opportunity, with sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne finding wide-open senior tight end Tyler Hunt behind the defense for a touchdown.
Indiana answered with a touchdown drive of its own, cutting the lead to two points with just under thirteen minutes remaining. The lead would stay at one possession after a Michigan State field goal with 8:31 remaining.
Junior cornerback Chester Kimbrough stepped up big for the Spartan defense late. Kimbrough notched a strip sack on Tuttle on the following drive, setting Michigan State up near the red zone.
Thorne would give the ball right back to Indiana on an interception, but the defense would be unfazed, with Kimbrough breaking up a pass on fourth-and-21 to seal the game.
It was closer than expected, but the defense continued to make plays when it mattered most, which is a great recipe for success in the conference.
Michigan State is off this weekend, with a potential matchup of the unbeatens against Michigan looming on Oct. 30.
4. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-0 Previous rank: 5
Penn State, like Michigan and Ohio State, had its bye week last Saturday.
Senior quarterback Sean Clifford, who was injured in Penn State’s loss to Iowa, is not expected back this week, setting up a competition for the starting job.
Sophomore quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson did not impress in his debut at Iowa, but is still a talented athlete who could have a better performance in a more favorable environment.
Splitting reps with Roberson in practice this week is freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux, a Canadian who played high school ball at the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.
The Penn State defense will also need to replace senior defensive lineman PJ Mustipher, who is out for the remainder of the season.
A game coming off a bye week against a struggling Illinois team could be the perfect opportunity to get the new players experience on a roster that’s already loaded with talent.
Penn State hosts Illinois this Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC.
5. Purdue Boilermakers 4-2 Previous rank: 11
Purdue earned a big jump in the rankings by completing one of the most impressive wins of the season thus far, dominating then-No. 2 Iowa 24-7 last Saturday.
Junior wide receiver David Bell had the best game of his already impressive career with the Boilermakers, catching 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.
The Purdue offense as a whole controlled the game against Iowa, outgaining the Hawkeyes 464-271 and having almost ten more minutes of possession. Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell had his most efficient performance to date, throwing for 375 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against one of the country’s top turnover defenses.
In fact, it was Purdue, not Iowa, causing havoc in the turnover department, intercepting junior quarterback Spencer Petras four times. Three of those interceptions came in the final four minutes. The other interception came on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive, a foreshadowing of events to come.
Purdue had ample opportunities to extend its lead even more, but a missed 32-yard field goal and a fumble on the one-yard line that went out of the end zone for a touchback kept the score closer than the performance gap between the teams on the field.
Going into a sold-out Kinnick Stadium and beating a team that had won all of its previous games is an impressive statement performance, even for a team that’s had Iowa’s number recently and a historical reputation for knocking off a top-2 opponent in the country as an unranked underdog.
The win put Purdue at No. 25 in this week’s AP Poll, ending a 14-year drought of being unranked, the longest among the Power Five teams.
Purdue will look to keep its newfound high ranking in a home showdown against fellow Big Ten West foe Wisconsin at 2 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-1 Previous rank: 1
Similarly, Iowa suffered one of the biggest falls in the rankings this season after getting embarrassed at home by Purdue.
The Iowa offense could not do much of anything, particularly in the second half where every drive either ended in a punt or a turnover. Even after a lengthy kickoff return in the fourth quarter set Iowa up in the Purdue red zone, quarterback Petra’s sneak failed to reach the line of gain on fourth down, giving possession back to Purdue.
Their lengthiest drive of the day did not end in points either. The 17-play, 68-yard, nearly eight-minute second quarter drive ended in a shanked 25-yard field goal.
Iowa would tie things up on a run by senior running back Ivory Kelly-Martin, but Purdue would get its lead right back. Going 70 yards in three minutes, Purdue claimed a 14-7 lead just before half, testing the Iowa pass defense and emerging victorious.
The Iowa defense, which leads the country in interceptions, came up empty-handed on Purdue’s 43 total pass attempts, raising concerns going forward if the unit’s hot start is sustainable.
Iowa also showed concern if it has to play from behind late. When the game plan called for Petras to throw, he tossed three interceptions in the final three offensive drives of the game.
Iowa will look to regroup on a bye week this weekend, returning to play on Oct. 30 against Wisconsin.
7. Wisconsin Badgers 3-3 Previous rank: 7
Wisconsin survived Army’s tricky triple-option attack in its 20-14 victory last Saturday.
Freshman running back Braelon Allen led Wisconsin’s rushing attack, running for 108 yards and a touchdown. His 33-yard touchdown capped off a six-minute drive that started on Wisconsin’s own five-yard line.
Wisconsin followed up the drive with another grueling six-minute drive that ended in a five-yard touchdown rush by sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz.
After finding themselves in a 13-0 hole at halftime, Army crawled back into the game with a touchdown drive on its first possession of the fourth quarter.
Wisconsin prevented the Black Knights from getting any further, with junior linebacker Leo Chenal sacking Army senior quarterback Jabari Laws and forcing a fumble on a rare Army pass attempt.
The Badgers recovered at the one-yard line, with Mertz punching it in to give Wisconsin a late two-possession lead. Army would get a touchdown on its next possession, but Wisconsin recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the victory.
Wisconsin goes on the road to No. 25 Purdue in a divisional showdown on Saturday.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers 4-2 Previous rank: 9
Minnesota continued its winning ways, shocking Nebraska 30-23.
Despite losing starting sophomore running back Trey Potts last Monday, Minnesota had one of its best days offensively in the win.
Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan picked the Nebraska secondary apart, throwing for two touchdowns in the first half. His 22-yard second-quarter touchdown throw to sophomore wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens was the longest completion of the season for Morgan.
During the game, Morgan completed 16 straight passes, a new program record for Minnesota.
The defense stepped up in huge moments on Saturday, forcing a turnover on downs after Nebraska had three opportunities inside the Golden Gopher two-yard line for a game-leading touchdown.
After holding off a second-half charge from Nebraska, and winning its division opener against Purdue, Minnesota controls its own destiny in the Big Ten West.
Minnesota hosts Maryland at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
9. Indiana Hoosiers 2-4 Previous rank: 12
Indiana competed well against Michigan State, but couldn’t quite get over the hump in its 20-15 loss.
The Hoosier run defense stepped up last Saturday, holding junior running back Kenneth Walker III to 84 yards on 23 carries, one of the lowest totals all season for the nation’s leading rusher.
The defense as a whole had a strong showing, holding Michigan State’s offense scoreless in the first half and forcing three three-and-out drives.
The Indiana offense failed to capitalize on the defense’s momentum, though, sputtering out in the red zone and turning it over at inopportune times in the fourth quarter.
Tuttle struggled in his first start in relief of junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr., completing just 28 of his 52 passes for 188 yards and two interceptions. With Penix Jr. out for a while, freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley could get a look at quarterback in the upcoming weeks, after coaches agreed to burn his redshirt this season.
Indiana has its third straight top-ten opponent, hosting No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday.
10. Maryland Terrapins 4-2 Previous rank: 10
Maryland stays stationary at No. 10 after its bye week.
The Terrapins will look to continue their fight for bowl eligibility at Minnesota on Saturday.
11. Nebraska Huskers 3-5 Previous rank: 6
Nebraska welcomed itself back to the bottom four after squandering another winnable game, this time at the hands of a Minnesota team missing its two best running backs.
The first half saw the defense come out flat and the offense struggle to find any consistency, with the Huskers trailing 21-9 at half.
The second half went better, but Nebraska couldn't finish the comeback, having drives stall deep into Minnesota territory before the defense finally broke down in allowing the game-sealing touchdown.
Nebraska finally reaches its bye week on Saturday after playing eight straight games, joining UConn as the only FBS teams with eight games completed this season.
12. Northwestern Wildcats Previous rank: 14
The Wildcats crawled their way out of the bottom spot, defeating Rutgers 21-7. Sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski had one of his best games at Northwestern, throwing for 267 yards and two touchdowns.
After losing by 49 in its previous conference game, a 14-point victory shows solid improvement week-to-week by the Wildcats.
Northwestern has a tall test on Saturday, traveling to No. 6 Michigan.
13. Illinois Fighting Illini Previous rank: 13
After a bye week, Illinois stays in the No. 13 slot for the fourth straight week.
Illinois travels to Penn State on Saturday.
14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Previous rank: 8
Rutgers fell to the bottom of this week’s rankings after a 21-7 defeat against Northwestern. The offense scored a season-low seven points against a Northwestern defense that had given up big point totals in its previous conference games.
The defense also underperformed, giving up 402 total yards to Northwestern.
Rutgers has now lost four straight after its initially solid start, with the slide firmly planting them in the bottom spot.
Rutgers is idle this weekend, returning against Illinois on Oct 30.