About halfway through Big Ten play, the pecking order among the conference’s teams is still murky at best. There have been just four games between teams in the top five of the conference standings, and as a result the absolute ranking of each team will most likely change a lot more by season’s end.
At one point last week, the Big Ten had 11 of its 14 teams predicted to make the NCAA Tournament per ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi with another just outside on the bubble. The amount of Big Ten teams projected to make the Tournament has fallen to 9, but the conference still has a chance to get 10 teams into the Tournament for the first time since 2011. The Big East set the record that year with 11.
1. Michigan Wolverines (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten)
The Wolverines did not play last week due to a two-week COVID-19 shutdown across all university athletics. Nevertheless, the No. 4 Wolverines have looked like the best team in the conference when they are playing, especially with Iowa’s recent slide.
One Wolverine who hasn’t gotten enough attention in these power rankings is senior guard Mike Smith. Smith is a graduate transfer from Columbia who has transformed his game during his time with Michigan. After leading the Ivy League in scoring last year, he is now just the sixth leading scorer for the Wolverines at 8.4 points per game but leads the Big Ten in assists per game with 5.6. Smith has struggled with turnovers but still has a good assist-turnover ratio of 2.3 and is leading the Big Ten in 3-point percentage shooting with solid efficiency in his reduced role as a scorer.
Michigan will face a gauntlet when it returns, with its next six games all against teams that rank in the top 30 of kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings. If other teams are any precedent, squads coming off a COVID-19 absence this season face some rust going forward. The Wolverines’ first game back is expected to be Feb. 11 against No. 12 Illinois.
2. Ohio State Buckeyes (14-4, 8-4 Big Ten)
Ohio State has won three straight and six of its last seven and looks like the hottest team in the Big Ten. The Buckeyes had a relatively tame slate last week with Penn State and Michigan State both coming to visit, but those are still two teams with tournament hopes. They took care of business in both matchups, beating the Nittany Lions 83-79 and the Spartans 79-62.
Sophomore forward EJ Liddell continued to lead the team last week, averaging 21 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the two matchups. Ohio State rocketed all the way up to No. 7 in Monday’s AP poll as a reward for its recent play. This week will be more difficult than last with trips to No. 8 Iowa and Maryland.
3. Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten)
The Hawkeyes continue to fall after four weeks atop these power rankings. Iowa still profiles as a better team than Ohio State and a group more capable of beating the nation’s top teams, but must drop in the rankings after losing two straight while the Buckeyes have flourished.
Iowa played just once last week, losing 80-75 at rival Illinois. It was by no means an embarrassing loss, but it was the second straight game in which the defensively-challenged Hawkeyes allowed at least 80 points. Iowa is 1-4 when allowing at least 80 points and 11-0 when it allows less.
Friday’s loss to the Fighting Illini was the Hawkeyes’ first game against any team in the top five of the Big Ten standings. Iowa has yet to play Wisconsin, Ohio State or Michigan. Iowa is scheduled to play three times this week, hosting Ohio State, its usurper in these power rankings, along with Michigan State and traveling to Indiana
4. Illinois Fighting Illini (11-5, 7-3 Big Ten)
The No. 12 Fighting Illini won their only game of the week, taking down then-No. 7 Iowa. It was their first win over a top-five team in the Big Ten standings and boosted their record to 5-4 in Quad 1 games, the hardest of four levels of games according to the NCAA’s NET ranking system formula.
Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu outdueled Iowa’s senior center Luka Garza with a 25 point, 4 assist performance on 11-of-18 shooting. More performances like that and more wins for the Fighting Illini could solidify Dosunmu’s status as a first team All-American.
Illinois faces an exigent schedule this week with a visit to Indiana then a home game against No. 19 Wisconsin.
5. Wisconsin Badgers (13-5, 7-4 Big Ten)
Wisconsin is slowly sinking down these power rankings after splitting its games for a third straight week. The Badgers got revenge against Maryland, who beat them in Madison, with a 70-64 victory on the road, then lost 81-71 at Penn State. It was Wisconsin’s first loss to Penn State since 2011, with 12 games separating the two instances
The Badgers, still a comfortable NCAA Tournament team, are searching for the marquee win that seems just as commonly held by the Big Ten’s middle tier as by its top teams. They will get that chance when they visit No. 12 Illinois on Saturday. Before that, they’ll get Penn State at home. If Wisconsin wins both, it will move back up the Big Ten ladder and be a virtual lock for the tournament a month in advance.
6. Purdue Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers may actually have a better resume than the Badgers, who were considered by many to be a tier above them also season. Purdue won both of its games last week against now-No. 7 Ohio State and then beat then-No. 21 Minnesota in dominant fashion.
The Boilermakers smashed the Golden Gophers 81-62 behind a career-high 29-point performance from freshman guard Brandon Newman. The redshirt freshman has been a breakout contributor for a Purdue squad that finally broke into the AP Top 25 this week at No. 24.
Purdue has just one game remaining against a currently ranked team, in March, and its ranking in future weeks of these power rankings should reflect that with a jump. This week brings a visit to Maryland and from Northwestern.
7. Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-6, 4-6 Big Ten)
Minnesota again lost its only game of the week, this time at Purdue, no surprise given its 0-5 record on the road this season. Junior guard Marcus Carr, once a near shoe-in for All-American and first team All-Big Ten honors, continued his recent struggles, posting his worst game of the season. He scored just six points on 2-of-13 shooting, an embarrassing showing for the normally high-scoring guard. It was the first time he failed to finish first in double figures for scoring this year.
The Golden Gophers visit Rutgers, the team ranked directly below them, on Thursday then host Nebraska on Monday.
8. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 6-6 Big Ten)
Last week, I placed Indiana above Rutgers despite the Scarlet Knights’ road win over the Hoosiers because the teams were on different trajectories, Rutgers’ being a losing one. But this week, the Scarlet Knights won both of their games and got back to .500 in Big Ten play.
They looked dominant in a 30-point win over Michigan State, a team that went 20 days between games due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Rutgers then took care of business at Northwestern, winning 64-56. Last week boosted Rutgers’ defensive efficiency ranking to 10th nationally on kenpom.com. That kind of sound defensive performance would be extremely helpful against strong offenses in this week’s games against Minnesota and at No. 8 Iowa.
9. Indiana Hoosiers (9-7, 4-5 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers avoided both a massive opportunity and a potential beating when their game at No. 4 Michigan was postponed last week. This week won’t be much easier with contests against No. 12 Illinois and No. 8 Iowa, although both are at home. Indiana beat Iowa on the road two weeks ago, and the Hawkeyes aren’t necessarily on a hot streak, but the Hoosiers will be hard pressed to sweep the season series.
Winning one of the two games would hold Indiana’s status as a tournament team as it currently stands, but losing both would drop the Hoosiers to .500 on the season with numerous difficult games remaining.
10. Maryland Terrapins (9-8, 3-7 Big Ten)
The Terrapins fought hard in a 61-55 loss to Wisconsin, but ESPN’s Lunardi still profiles them as a near-tournament team despite their modest record. According to kenpom.com, Maryland has had the sixth-hardest schedule thus far. The schedule is set to open up and get considerably easier but not until after a three-game stretch this week. It will host No. 24 Purdue and No. 7 Ohio State and travel to Penn State.
11. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten)
Penn State came close to a perfect week. It led Ohio State 79-77 on the road with under two minutes left but ended up losing as the Buckeyes scored the last six points of the game. Nonetheless, it rebounded from a missed opportunity for a massive resume booster with a 10-point win over Wisconsin.
The Nittany Lions have won three of four after starting 0-5 in Big Ten play. They rank 35th on kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings, which profiles them as a tournament team despite their record. They have had the nation’s hardest schedule thus far, which helps to explain some of the dissonance.
12. Michigan State Spartans (8-6, 2-6 Big Ten)
Michigan State finally resumed play after nearly three weeks due to COVID-19 issues within the program. The Spartans’ first game reflected their rust as they lost 67-37 at Rutgers, shooting 29% from the field and scoring just 17 points in the second half. They looked marginally better in a 79-62 loss at Ohio State, when they shot 32% from the field.
The Spartans rank 62nd on kenpom.com and 93rd on the NET rankings, and it’s looking more and more likely that they’ll miss their first NCAA Tournament since 1997. This week they’ll visit No. 8 Iowa and host Nebraska. The former will offer a chance for a big upset win and the latter should profile as a victory over a team coming off a long COVID-19 pause.
13. Northwestern Wildcats (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten)
Another power rankings, another losing week for the Wildcats who dropped their only game of the week to Rutgers. Northwestern has a diverse arsenal of scorers, or maybe it’s just inconsistent, but the Wildcats have had five different players lead them in scoring in games this season and have five players between 8.3 and 13.7 points per game. They’ve also played the second hardest schedule in the nation. It will clear up, but not before a trip to No. 24 Purdue this week.
14. Nebraska Huskers (4-8, 0-5 Big Ten)
The Huskers were inactive again this week. This continued a hiatus lasting three weeks for Nebraska, but it is set to resume play on Saturday at Michigan State, another struggling team that recently came off an extended COVID-19 pause. It’ll continue its road trip at Minnesota on Monday.
The Huskers have struggled shooting the ball all season, and if they perform anything like many of the teams coming off long breaks have, it could be a rough week. Seven players tested positive for COVID-19, so it will be interesting to see how each player looks.