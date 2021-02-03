Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow late. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.