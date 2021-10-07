With only two teams playing outside the conference, the Big Ten had its most chaotic week yet. Several blowouts and unexpected victories shook up the bottom half of the rankings, with only one team below the top 5 staying in the same position it was last week.
Here’s how the Big Ten looks as we head into the first week of conference-only matchups:
1. Iowa Hawkeyes 5-0 (Previous rank: 2)
Iowa had perhaps its most impressive performance of the season on Friday, shellacking Maryland 51-14.
The Hawkeye’s defense had excelled at forcing turnovers heading into the game, boasting six interceptions on the season. During the game, the Hawkeyes doubled that total, intercepting six passes and adding a fumble recovery for a seven-turnover performance. Iowa now leads the conference with twelve interceptions, with no other team having more than seven.
The seven turnovers were the most forced by an Iowa defense since Nov. 7, 1987 against Northwestern.
Six different Hawkeyes intercepted a pass during Friday’s game, four earning their first pick of the season. Maryland junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw five of those interceptions after having thrown just one entering the contest.
Iowa’s offense made good work of those short fields, scoring 31 points in the second quarter. Junior quarterback Spencer Petras had an excellent performance, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more. His third-quarter 67-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Tyler Goodson was the Hawkeyes’ longest offensive play of the season.
No. 3 Iowa will look to keep its top spot, hosting No. 4 Penn State in a top-5 matchup at 3:00 p.m. on FOX.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (Previous rank: 1)
The Penn State defense also turned in its best performance of the season, blanking Indiana 24-0. The defense posted two interceptions, with both occurring in Penn State territory.
Indiana was threatening to score in the second half, although Indiana entered Penn State’s red zone in the second quarter via interception, this red zone entry was the first for the Hoosier offense late in the third quarter. Penn State forced a 30-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by junior linebacker Brandon Smith.
The Hoosiers were still looking for their first score in the fourth quarter, when a pass toward the end zone by junior quarterback Jack Tuttle was floated right into the hands of Penn State senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown, ending all Indiana scoring hopes.
The offense had a decent performance, but didn’t make a statement, scoring its second-lowest point total of the season.
Senior quarterback Sean Clifford threw for three touchdowns, including two to senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Those two touchdown passes gave the Clifford-Dotson combo 18 touchdowns on their Penn State career, the most in program history, surpassing Todd Blackledge and Kenny Jackson.
Penn State will battle for the top spot in the rankings at Iowa on Saturday.
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-1 (Previous rank: 3)
After a shaky start, the Buckeyes started to put things together last Saturday, drubbing Rutgers 52-13.
Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud had a stellar return to the starting lineup, throwing for 330 yards and five touchdowns. The Ohio State offense found its groove early, scoring on its first six possessions.
Senior wide receiver Chris Olave continued his fantastic senior campaign, catching five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. His 56-yard third quarter touchdown was especially spectacular, as he showcased his athletic prowess weaving through the Rugters defense.
The Ohio State defense stepped up as well, intercepting Rutgers senior quarterback Noah Vedral thrice. His first interception of the season was a first quarter pick to freshman cornerback Denzel Burke, a play that was returned for an Ohio State touchdown, setting the stage for the 24-point first quarter.
No. 7 Ohio State hosts Maryland at 11:00 a.m. on FOX.
4. Michigan Wolverines 5-0 (Previous rank: 4)
No. 9 Michigan improved from its close victory over Rutgers, handily defeating Wisconsin 38-17. The Michigan lead was just 13-10 at halftime, but rattled off 25 unanswered points in the second half to put Wisconsin away.
Michigan drove its way to a touchdown on its opening second half possession, and forced turnovers on two of the next three Wisconsin drives to extend its lead. Wisconsin’s run game was completely shut down, with the Badgers averaging 1.3 yards per carry. The defense excelled at getting after the quarterback, tallying six sacks on the game.
Junior linebacker David Ojabo led the way with two-and-a-half sacks and a forced fumble, his second consecutive game with the latter action. Junior defensive lineman Christopher Hinton also stood out on defense, adding one sack and a fumble recovery.
Junior quarterback Cade McNamara tossed two touchdown passes in the game, both to junior wide receiver Cornelius Johnson. Backup freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy also played, and threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Daylen Baldwin on his only passing attempt. McCarthy also had three rushing attempts, including a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Michigan travels to Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
5. Michigan State Spartans 5-0 (Previous rank: 5)
The No. 11 Spartans won their final non-conference game, defeating Western Kentucky 48-31. Michigan State led 42-16 at halftime, with Western Kentucky scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns to close the gap.
Junior wide receiver Jayden Reed returned a punt for a touchdown in his second straight game, taking an 88-yard punt return for the game’s first score. Reed had a great day on offense as well, catching a 46-yard touchdown en route to a 127-yard performance.
Junior running back Kenneth Walker III bounced back from his season-low 3.2 yards per carry performance against Nebraska, rushing for 126 yards and three touchdowns. The performance extended his NCAA rushing yards lead, and placed him as the top running back in the conference with eight rushing touchdowns.
The defense struggled, allowing a season-high 31 points and 560 total yards. 488 of those yards came through the air, with Western Kentucky senior quarterback Bailey Zappe throwing a season-high 64 passes with 46 completions and three touchdowns.
Sophomore safety Angelo Grose was a standout of the defense, leading the team with 16 tackles, eclipsing his totals from the previous three games combined.
Michigan State travels to Rutgers on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on Big Ten Network (BTN)
6. Nebraska Huskers 3-3 (Previous rank: 9)
Nebraska continued its positive momentum in a big way on Saturday, dominating Northwestern 56-7. The offense had its best game of the season, putting up 657 total yards.
Leading the way was a rejuvenated rushing game, helped by the emergence of freshman running back Jaquez Yant. Yant rushed for 127 yards in the contest, including a powerful 64-yard carry in the first quarter, the longest rush of the season up until that point.
Freshman running back Rahmir Johnson also had a great performance, scoring his first two touchdowns of the season and finishing with 74 yards on 6.2 yards per carry.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez made his presence known in both the rushing and passing game, running for three scores and throwing an efficient 11-for-17 with one touchdown.
The longest play of the day was made by freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts, who zoomed past the Northwestern defense on an 83-yard jet sweep touchdown.
The defense kept up its string of impressive performances, holding Northwestern to 37 rushing yards for the game.
Based on its recent improvement and close games against top competition, Nebraska is one of the most intriguing teams in the conference, with great opportunities to cause chaos in its schedule. The Huskers play three more ranked opponents, all currently in the top 10, and play them all at home. This is the same team that performed well against their other two ranked matchups, which were away.
Nebraska hosts No. 9 Michigan on Saturday.
7. Maryland Terrapins 4-1 (Previous rank: 6)
Maryland suffered a 51-14 defeat to No. 3 Iowa on Friday, looking outmatched in its first chance against a ranked team.
The Terrapins suffered a big loss in the game, with senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. missing the rest of the season after a knee injury on a kickoff return. Demus led Maryland with 502 receiving yards and 28 receptions on the season, as well as adding three touchdowns.
Replacing Demus is senior tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, who has had a solid season, scoring three touchdowns of his own.
Tagovailoa will need to bounce back after having his worst performance of the season. Facing an Ohio State defense that’s allowed 250.3 passing yards per game, third worst in the conference, could be the way to do it.
The Maryland defense will have its hands full with the Ohio State offense, who is putting up 45 points and 555.6 yards per game.
Maryland faces Ohio State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
8. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-2 (Previous rank: 7)
Rutgers fell to Ohio State last Saturday, losing 52-13 in a blowout at home after keeping it close in a 20-13 loss at Michigan in the previous week.
On its opening drive, Rutgers tried to make an early statement, going for it on fourth down with a fake punt from its own 48. The plan backfired with the pass falling incomplete, and Ohio State scored two plays later on the short field.
Rutgers never got back into the game, with Ohio State leading 45-6 at halftime. Vedral did get one big play, a 75-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank in the second quarter. The positive momentum was short-lived, as Ohio State blocked the subsequent extra point.
The schedule doesn’t get easier for Rutgers, as it hosts No. 11 Michigan State for a third consecutive game against a ranked team.
9. Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-2 (Previous rank: 14)
Minnesota rebounded from its season’s low point, getting a road conference win one week after losing as a 30.5 favorite against Bowling Green. Minnesota defeated Purdue 20-13, despite being outgained 448-294.
Turnovers played a key role in the Minnesota victory, with the Golden Gophers forcing two turnovers and staying turnover-free themselves.
Purdue fumbled on its opening possession, leading to a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, although replay would show that it should have been called incomplete.
Minnesota opened up the second half with a big touchdown drive as well, moving 54 yards down the field on a catch by sophomore wide receiver Mike Brown-Stephens. Two plays later, sophomore running back Trey Potts punched it in the end zone to reclaim the lead for Minnesota.
Minnesota’s second turnover came at another timely occasion. With Purdue driving on its final possession, junior defensive back Tyler Nubin sealed the game with an interception at the Minnesota 17 with 47 seconds remaining.
Minnesota has its bye week this weekend, returning to play on October 16th against Nebraska.
10. Purdue Boilermakers 3-2 (Previous rank: 8)
Purdue returned key offensive starters junior running back King Doerue and junior wide receiver David Bell, but still struggled offensively in its 20-13 loss to Minnesota.
Purdue started off the game strong, scoring on two of its first three possessions, but the offense quickly stalled after that. Purdue never found the end zone again, and went scoreless the entire second half after taking a 13-10 lead into halftime.
Purdue moved the ball into Minnesota territory on each of its final three possessions, but those drives ended in a missed field goal, turnover on downs and the game-sealing interception.
Pass rush was a struggle for the Boilermakers, as they allowed four sacks and failed to tally any sacks of their own on defense.
Purdue is off this week, returning to play against Iowa on October 16.
11. Wisconsin Badgers 1-3 (Previous rank: 10)
Wisconsin suffered another second half meltdown against a ranked team, falling 38-17 to No. 9 Michigan and losing sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz due to injury in the process.
Mertz could be good to go for Saturday, but Wisconsin will need a lot more from him than his performances so far this season, as he’s thrown six interceptions to just two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Chase Wolf came in the game as his backup and did not impress either, completing 3-of-8 passes with one interception.
Wisconsin travels to Illinois on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN.
12. Indiana Hoosiers 2-3 (Previous rank: 11)
The Hoosiers not only got shut out in their 24-0 loss to Penn State, but starting junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. left the game with an injury, limiting Indiana’s potential moving forward.
The defense did perform well, however, holding Penn State to 24 points, a low for any Indiana opponent thus far.
Indiana hosts Michigan State on Saturday.
13. Illinois Fighting Illini 2-4 (Previous rank: 13)
Illinois squeaked out a 24-14 win against Conference USA foe Charlotte, for its first victory since Week Zero.
Sophomore running back Chase Brown had a great performance, rushing for 257 yards and two touchdowns, but the game was still far too close against an inferior opponent to rank Illinois any higher.
Illinois faces Wisconsin on Saturday.
14. Northwestern Wildcats 2-3 (Previous rank: 12)
Northwestern gave up 657 yards in its 56-7 loss to Nebraska, the most of head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s 15-year tenure.
After winning the Big Ten West last season, the Wildcats were uncompetitive and outmatched against a team it defeated last season. Losing by the largest margin of any Big Ten team all year lands the Wildcats in the bottom spot for the second time this season.