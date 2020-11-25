What an awful week to be associated with the Wisconsin football program.
Last Saturday’s game was bad enough, a 17-7 loss at Northwestern in which redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had his first real struggles at the collegiate level. After torching two of the conference's poorer defensive units in Illinois and Michigan, Mertz struggled against a veteran Wildcat defense, completing 23-of-41 passes for 230 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.
Mertz was missing his top two wide receivers, but it was a shocking performance from a Wisconsin squad expected to win the Big Ten West before the season began. And after yesterday’s news, the Badgers won’t even have a chance to make it to the conference championship game, regardless of how they finish their season.
The Badgers’ contest against Minnesota this weekend was canceled yesterday due to COVID-19 concerns within the Golden Gopher program. It’s a decision that surely neither program wanted to come to, as Wisconsin and Minnesota are storied rivals that hadn’t gone a year without playing each other since 1906.
It’s also the third game that Wisconsin has had canceled due to the coronavirus, meaning it falls under the Big Ten’s minimum game threshold of six to qualify for the Big Ten Championship.
There were always going to be problems with completing an eight-game, eight-week schedule without any wiggle room for a team-wide outbreak. Wisconsin is the first team to feel the full repercussions.
Wisconsin now has two regular-season contests remaining, both against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. The Badgers host Indiana on Dec. 5 and visit Iowa on Dec. 12. The Badgers could still squeak their way into conference championship eligibility, but the average number of games played by all Big Ten teams would need to drop below six — something that seems highly improbable.
It’s an unfortunate outcome for a Badgers team which couldn’t have started the year better, but won’t have any more Big Ten aspirations. In addition to needing an insane amount of cancellations to drop the league-wide number of games played down, Wisconsin would also need to finish ahead of Northwestern in the Big Ten West standings.
With that out of the way, let’s take a look at where the Big Ten stands entering Thanksgiving weekend after what was a monumental weekend in the conference. Here are my week five Big Ten power rankings.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
It appeared that Ohio State was on its way to dominating another ranked team within the friendly confines of the Horseshoe last Saturday.
Buckeye junior quarterback Justin Fields connected with sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a 9-yard touchdown with 12:10 left in the third quarter to extend Ohio State’s lead to 35-7 over then-No. 9 Indiana. It seemed like Ohio State was about to make a convincing statement to the rest of the country.
It didn’t turn out that way.
Indiana connected on a long passing touchdown on the following possession, and the Buckeyes began to make uncharacteristic errors. Fields tossed an interception, Ohio State missed a field goal and the Buckeye offense stalled. After the touchdown pass to Wilson, a pick-six by senior cornerback Shaun Wade was the last Ohio State score.
The Hoosiers cut a 28-point Ohio State lead to seven with over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and the Buckeyes were on the ropes. The Buckeye defense held, though, preserving a 42-35 victory to create separation in the Big Ten East.
Ohio State’s secondary may have been shredded by Indiana sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but the Buckeyes held the Hoosiers to -1 rushing yards. Fields had by far his least efficient game of the season, completing 18-of-30 passes for 300 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Sophomore running back Master Teague III had a career-high 169 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.
Wilson had his fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving game, catching seven passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Ohio State junior wide receiver Chris Olave also eclipsed the 100-yard mark, catching eight passes for 101 yards.
It was a much-needed victory for the Buckeyes, but for the first time all season head coach Ryan Day’s team looked mortal. Ohio State visits Illinois on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on FS1.
2. Northwestern Wildcats (5-0)
Northwestern now has the inside track to the Big Ten Championship after an impressive 17-7 beating of Wisconsin last Saturday.
The Wildcats, the No. 8 team in the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings, forced five Wisconsin turnovers, including three interceptions. Northwestern’s defense shut out the Badgers in the second half, and Wisconsin couldn’t finish drives all afternoon.
As has been the case all season, Wildcat senior quarterback Peyton Ramsey put Northwestern in positions to win. He completed 23-of-44 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman had a receiving touchdown for the second consecutive game.
My main question for Northwestern is this: can the Wildcats win games on the ground? Northwestern wasn’t effective on the ground again against Wisconsin, gaining just 24 yards on 23 attempts. Sophomore running back Drake Anderson was Northwestern’s leading rusher against the Badgers, with 13 yards on eight carries.
Head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s defense is obviously stout, as the Wildcats own the No. 2 defense in the Big Ten. That alone should be enough to get Northwestern past its remaining opponents: Michigan State, Minnesota and Illinois. The Wildcats will need to put forth more consistent offensive performances if they want to win the Big Ten.
Northwestern will look to continue its positive momentum when it visits Michigan State on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN 2.
3. Indiana Hoosiers (4-1)
There are no such things as moral victories, but Indiana came about as close as you can get last Saturday in its 42-35 defeat to Ohio State.
Penix Jr. was brilliant, tossing a career-high 491 yards on 27-of-51 passing with five touchdowns and one interception. Senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was his favorite target for the second consecutive week, catching seven passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. He’s the first player in Big Ten history to have back to back 200-yard receiving games.
The Hoosiers heroically battled back from a 28-point deficit in the third quarter. Penix Jr. and Fryfogle connected twice for long touchdowns in the third quarter, the first being 63 yards and the other being a 33-yard score.
Wade’s pick-six would’ve certainly been enough to demoralize any team, especially as it came at the end of the third quarter, but Indiana once again responded. A strong Hoosier defensive effort gave Indiana the opportunity to keep the game close, as Penix Jr. found sophomore running back David Ellis for a 16-yard score, followed by a 56-yard bomb to Fryfogle.
Indiana’s defense gave Penix Jr. and the offense two opportunities to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but the Hoosiers were unable to convert. It was still an impressive showing for head coach Tom Allen’s squad, proving that Indiana is fully capable of competing with the nation’s elite.
The Hoosiers host Maryland this Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
4. Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)
Saturday’s disappointing defeat all but ended Wisconsin’s hopes at a Big Ten Championship appearance.
Mertz showed his freshman flaws, and the loss of his top two wide receivers inhibited Wisconsin’s offensive production. Badger freshman running back Jalen Berger looked sharp against a stout Northwestern defense, carrying the ball 15 times for 93 yards.
Another Wisconsin freshman, wide receiver Chimere Dike, caught a 49-yard strike from Mertz with 5:14 in the fourth quarter to tie the game at seven. The Badgers didn’t get closer.
This wasn’t without plenty of opportunity. Wisconsin had several chances inside Northwestern territory to put up points. But after the touchdown, the Badgers frequently had turnovers or drives stall. Case in point, Wisconsin outgained Northwestern by over 100 yards, 366 to 263. It’s not hard to decipher where Wisconsin dropped this game, it failed to convert its chances against a stout Wildcat defense.
With the news of another canceled game this weekend, Wisconsin will essentially be playing for pride and a better position in the national rankings.
5. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-2)
So much for a winless Penn State team coming out hungry.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz’s team is on fire, winning its third consecutive game last Saturday after thrashing Penn State 41-21. The Hawkeyes are a lot like Northwestern, with a strong defense and an offense that asks its quarterback to not make many mistakes.
Unlike Northwestern, Iowa finds success running the ball. Senior running back Mekhi Sargent had 15 carries for 101 yards and two scores while sophomore running back Tyler Goodson had 20 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras was mistake-free passing the ball, completing 18-of-28 passes for 186 yards. He did have a fumble, but it came with Iowa leading 31-7 late in the third quarter. He also had a 3-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
The Hawkeye defense forced four total turnovers, including a 71-yard pick six by junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon to seal the victory. Iowa is suddenly rounding into form, and it will look to win its fourth game in a row on Friday when it hosts Nebraska for the team’s annual Black Friday kickoff.
Friday’s game kicks off at 12 p.m. on Fox.
6. Maryland Terrapins (2-1)
Maryland had its second consecutive game canceled this season due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Terrapins have now had games against Ohio State and Michigan State canceled.
All signs point to the Terrapins being able to play this weekend, when they visit No. 12 Indiana for what should be a high-scoring affair.
7. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-3)
Talk about a gut-punch to end an encouraging weekend for head coach PJ Fleck’s squad.
Minnesota squeaked by Purdue 34-31 last Friday night in an incredibly entertaining contest. Both teams went back-and-forth, with the Golden Gophers racing out to a 21-10 halftime lead. Freshman running back Cam Wiley, junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim and senior wide receiver Seth Green all found paydirt on the ground, and a blocked Purdue field goal attempt at the end of the half helped Minnesota preserve a two-score lead at the break.
The Boilermakers and Golden Gophers traded scores in the second half, with two Ibrahim scores answering two Purdue touchdowns in the third quarter. Purdue scored with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 34-31, and it looked as if the Golden Gophers were in trouble.
This became more true after a questionable call from Fleck to go for it at his own 34-yard line up three with six minutes to play. Green was stuffed by Purdue’s defense, but Minnesota was bailed out after Boilermaker junior kicker JD Dellinger missed a 33-yard field goal.
Minnesota punted following the missed field goal and held Purdue on defense to win the game, albeit aided by a controversial penalty late in the game that set social media abuzz. More on that in a second.
Today though, Fleck’s squad received disappointing news. The team’s leading receiver, junior wide receiver Rashod Bateman, announced he was opting out of the season for the second time this year to focus on preparations for the 2021 NFL Draft. Bateman previously opted out in August, but rejoined the Golden Gophers before the Big Ten slate kicked off.
8. Purdue Boilermakers (2-2)
So, about the end of that Purdue and Minnesota game.
Yes, Dellinger missed a short field goal that could’ve changed the complexion of the game had it gone in. Regardless, Minnesota’s ensuing three-and-out made sure that sophomore quarterback Jack Plummer, filling in for injured quarterback Aidan O’Connell, had one more chance to lead the Boilermakers down the field.
Plummer, as he had all evening, did just that. Sophomore wide receiver David Bell almost won the game for the Boilermakers, ripping a contested ball out of the hands of a Minnesota defender before he came down with the ball. The football ended up in Bell’s hands, but it was ruled that a Golden Gopher defender touched the ball while out of bounds before Bell could catch it, rendering the pass incomplete.
Purdue kept moving behind the arm of Plummer, and the Boilermakers entered the Minnesota red zone with 58 seconds remaining. On the ensuing play, Plummer found sophomore tight end Payne Durham for what appeared to be the go-ahead score. However, it was called back due to offensive pass interference.
Plummer threw an interception on the next play, and Purdue has now lost two games in a row. The Boilermakers will look to right the ship on Saturday, when they host Rutgers at 3:00 p.m. on FS1.
9. Michigan Wolverines (2-3)
The Joe Milton era in Ann Arbor, Michigan may be over.
Milton started Michigan’s 48-42, triple-overtime victory over Rutgers last Saturday, playing a majority of the first half. The junior signal caller led the Wolverines on five drives before he was benched. Michigan fumbled, turned the ball over on downs, punted, missed a field goal and punted again. The Wolverines were in trouble, down 17-0 to Rutgers and in need of an offensive spark.
Sophomore quarterback Cade McNamara spelled Milton on the following Wolverine drive, and led a quick touchdown to cut Rutgers’ lead to 17-7. Michigan and Rutgers went back-and-forth in the second half, thanks to Rutgers’ defense not being able to slow McNamara and Michigan’s defense not being able to stop the Noah Vedral-led Scarlet Knights.
McNamara found sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson to give Michigan a 35-27 lead with just over four minutes remaining, but Rutgers tied the game to send it to overtime. It took three extra sessions, but Michigan’s defense held to preserve the victory. McNamara finished 27-of-36 for 260 yards and four touchdowns.
The Wolverines host winless Penn State on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC.
10. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-3)
The Fighting Illini won their second consecutive game last Saturday, a 41-23 blowout victory over Nebraska that was nowhere near as close as what the final score suggested.
Illinois’ defense intercepted Nebraska redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey three times, Illinois senior quarterback Brandon Peters turned in a workmanlike performance and head coach Lovie Smith’s squad finished with a plus-five turnover differential.
Junior running back Mike Epstien carried the ball 13 times for 113 yards and a score, while Chase Brown had 26 carries for 110 yards and two scores. The Fighting Illini ran for 285 total yards against Nebraska’s defense, while Peters completed 18-of-25 passes for 205 yards and one touchdown.
Smith’s squad thoroughly thrashed Nebraska on offense and defense, a dominant performance all around. Illinois will look to build on this momentum on Saturday when it hosts No. 4 Ohio State.
Rest of the Big Ten
11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-4)
12. Michigan State Spartans (1-3)
13. Nebraska Huskers (1-3)
14. Penn State Nittany Lions (0-5)