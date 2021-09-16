Although no conference games took place during Week Two, plenty of shakeups happened in the power rankings. Big Ten teams had a decent week, going 12-2 overall, but split the four matchups against other Power Five teams.
A surprise upset sees a new team take the top spot in the power rankings, and a strong offensive performance sees another new team enter the top two. In the lower half, some teams took care of their opponents easier than others, and a blowout loss leads to a new team at the bottom.
Following another week filled with surprises and switch-ups, here’s how the Big Ten power rankings shake out after Week Two:
1. Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) Previous rank: 2
Iowa arguably has the greatest resume in the country at the moment. After stifling then-No. 18 Indiana, the Hawkeyes went on the road and delivered a statement 27-17 victory over in-state rival, then-No. 9 Iowa State.
The Hawkeyes only gained 173 yards on offense, but a phenomenal defensive performance had them in control the entire second half. The defense followed up its impressive three-takeaway performance against Indiana with an even better four-turnover game on Saturday.
Junior linebacker Jack Campbell took a fumble to the end zone in the third quarter, marking the second straight week Iowa scored a defensive touchdown. The Hawkeyes also had their second straight game with a defender tallying multiple interceptions. Senior defensive back Matt Hankins had two interceptions against the Cyclones, duplicating a feat done by senior cornerback Riley Moss against Indiana, although Moss returned both of his interceptions for touchdowns.
Moss didn’t have any interceptions but still had a solid game. The senior led the Hawkeyes with eight tackles, seven of those being unassisted.
Iowa’s looked to be the better team against two ranked opponents in 2021. With a defense capable of shutting down quarterbacks who led winning seasons last year, the Hawkeyes have earned their top five ranking in the AP Poll and the top spot in these power rankings.
Iowa takes a break from ranked teams, facing Kent State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) Previous rank: 3
After surviving a slugfest against Wisconsin Week One, Penn State put on cruise control and took care of Ball State, 44-13. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford looked sharp, completing 21-of-29 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown. He led an explosive Penn State offense that scored on four of its five first half possessions.
The Nittany Lions’ defense continued its strong start, notching six tackles for loss and two interceptions, including a third quarter pick-six. The defense was swarming all game long, holding the Cardinals’ offense to only 142 yards.
Penn State showed off its depth in the win with seven different players contributing scoring plays. The Nittany Lions are one of the Big Ten’s hottest teams, and are currently on a six-game win streak dating back to the 2020 season, the second highest in the conference behind Iowa’s eight-game streak.
The Nittany Lions have proven they have one of the top defenses in the conference, and the offensive potential is there for a truly special season.
A big test for the Nittany Lions comes on Saturday when No. 23 Auburn travels to Happy Valley at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1) Previous rank: 1
The Buckeyes dropped their home opener against Oregon 35-28, prompting their fall from the top spot in the Power Rankings.
The offense looked phenomenal on Saturday, however, putting up 612 total yards. Freshman quarterback CJ Stroud looks the part of another great Ohio State quarterback, throwing for 484 yards and three touchdowns. His lone interception came at an inopportune time, however. With Ohio State trailing only a score late in the fourth quarter, Stroud missed his target completely and delivered the game-sealing interception for Oregon.
The concern for Ohio State, and the main reason for the slip to third, is the defense. Ohio State gave up 505 yards to the Ducks, and let the running game flourish with Oregon averaging 7.1 yards per carry.
Oregon’s previous opponent Fresno State, who finished 3-3 in the Mountain West in 2020, held them to fewer total yards, yards per carry and total points than the defense with national championship aspirations playing at home. Oregon excelled at outside runs all game long, showing the blueprint for success against the Buckeyes for any team with a quality running back.
Ohio State’s offense will still outpace most Big Ten teams’ best efforts, and the defense has plenty of time to correct its mistakes, but the Buckeyes need to play mistake-free for the rest of the season to keep any playoff hopes alive.
Ohio State hosts Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
4. Michigan Wolverines (2-0) Previous rank: 4
Michigan handily defeated Washington 31-10 in last week’s primetime showdown. The win lost some of its luster coming off of Washington’s upset to Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent Montana in Week One, but Michigan still thoroughly handled a talented Power Five team.
Sophomore running back Blake Corum led the offense on Saturday, rushing for 171 yards and three touchdowns. His 67-yard score in the second quarter was the longest rush of his career. Senior running back Hassan Haskins also had a great game, posting 155 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries.
Michigan opened the second half with a commanding start. The Wolverines scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives. Michigan imposed its will strongly in the fourth quarter, with its two fourth quarter scoring drives each taking over five minutes.
The passing game struggled without senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, with the Wolverines only managing 44 yards through the air all game.
This weekend, Michigan hosts Northern Illinois on Big Ten Network at 11 a.m.
5. Michigan State Spartans (2-0) Previous rank: 5
For the second straight week, the Spartans opened on offense with the best start possible, scoring a 75-yard touchdown on the team’s first play from scrimmage against FCS opponent Youngstown State. This Saturday it was through the air, with a “flea flicker” touchdown to junior wide receiver Jayden Reed. Reed had a career day on Saturday, also catching an 85-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne had his sharpest game of the season, completing 15-of-21 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. The rushing attack was also strong, with sophomore running back Jordon Simmons emerging as the top carrier, rushing 16 times for 121 yards.
Junior running back Kenneth Walker III, the star of the opening season win against Northwestern, took a slight step back in performance, rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown off seven carries.
Michigan State faces its biggest test of the season on Saturday, on the road against No. 24 Miami. The Spartans have remained unranked despite two blowout wins early in the season, and Saturday’s game is the perfect chance to prove the team deserves to be mentioned with those at the top of the conference.
6. Maryland Terrapins (2-0) Previous rank: 6
The Terrapins continued their strong start, blanking FCS opponent Howard 62-0. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa led the offense with an efficient performance, completing 22-of-27 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. was Tagovailoa’s favorite target again, hauling in six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis continued his excellent start to the season, rushing for 66 yards and a touchdown off eight carries. His 8.3 yards per carry bumps his season average to an impressive 7.3 yards per rush, good enough for 22nd in the country.
Howard stood no chance against the overpowered Maryland team, trailing 38-0 at halftime and only gaining eight first downs all game. The Terrapins outgained the Bison 574-146, giving Maryland 1070 yards of total offense, ranking No. 13 in the country.
Maryland has its first conference game on Friday, going on the road to take on a struggling Illinois at 8 p.m. on FS1.
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) Previous rank: 9
Rutgers continued to show signs of improvement, going on the road and defeating Syracuse 17-7. It marked Rutgers’ first road non-conference victory against a Power Five opponent since joining the Big Ten in 2014.
The defense is having a fantastic start to its season. The Scarlet Knights’ defensive unit ranks in the top 20 in both yards allowed per game and yards per play. On third downs, offenses have gone 4-for-27 against the Rutgers defense. The 14.8% conversion is fourth in the country, placing ahead of defensive powerhouses Wisconsin and Georgia.
However, Rutgers’ strongest statistic is turnovers. After forcing three turnovers against Temple and five against Syracuse, the Scarlet Knights’ eight turnovers tie for second in the nation and trail only Boise State.
The offense against Syracuse left much to be desired, as it was outgained 265-195. However, the offense has a key strength: it has yet to lose the ball this season.
If the defense can continue to force turnovers, and the offense remains solid enough to not hurt the team, Rutgers could notch a few wins during conference play.
The Scarlet Knights continue their season at home against Delaware at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
8. Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) Previous rank: 7
Wisconsin bounced back after its Week One defeat, crushing Eastern Michigan 34-7. The running game was the catalyst to victory for the Badgers, with four different running backs finding the end zone.
The standout rusher was junior running back Chez Mellusi, who put up over 100 yards in his second straight game, finishing with 144 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Isaac Guerendo also impressed, speeding past the defense for an 82-yard score in the second quarter.
The defense was absolutely smothering, holding the Eagles to only 92 yards and just three first downs. The run defense was especially stingy, limiting Eastern Michigan to under a yard per carry with just 16 yards coming on 18 rushes. Eastern Michigan’s only points came on a 98-yard pick-six in garbage time against the Wisconsin backups.
Wisconsin enjoys an early bye week this weekend, getting extra prep time for the showdown against Notre Dame on Sept. 25.
9. Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) Previous rank: 10
Purdue demolished UConn 49-0 in the Huskies’ first game since head coach Randy Edsall’s sudden resignation. Junior quarterback Jack Plummer had an excellent performance, tossing four touchdowns and completing 16 of his 20 pass attempts.
The defense was dominant as well, holding UConn to under 100 passing yards and catching one interception.
While the team enjoyed a blowout victory, it did suffer a setback when senior running back Zander Horvath went down with an injury. Horvath broke his fibula, and is slated to miss four-to-eight weeks, a tough blow to the Purdue running game.
Purdue is searching for a ranked upset on Saturday, facing No. 12 Notre Dame in South Bend at 1:30 p.m. on NBC.
10. Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) Previous rank: 12
Indiana rebounded from a disappointing Week One performance, blowing out Idaho 56-14. Indiana put the game away early, leading 35-7 at halftime and letting the second unit play most of the final half.
The Hoosiers’ special teams provided a unique boost in the victory over the Vandals, with two special teams touchdowns occurring in the game. Indiana returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter, and senior wide receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. took a second quarter punt 81 yards to the house.
Indiana hosts one of the top teams in the country with No. 8 Cincinnati coming to Bloomington at 11 a.m. on ESPN.
11. Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-1) Previous rank: 8
Minnesota struggled in its first game without star senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim, squeaking past Miami (OH) 31-26. Sophomore running back Treyson Potts did have a great game filling in for Ibrahim, rushing for 178 yards and two touchdowns, but the passing game and defense looked shaky.
Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan had a subpar performance, completing 8-of-17 passes for 112 yards. The defense had a solid first half, but let Miami (OH) back in the game in the second.
The third quarter was particularly concerning for Minnesota, as the Redhawks outgained the Golden Gophers 128-15.
Minnesota faces a tough test, going on the road against Colorado on Saturday at 12 p.m.on PAC-12 Network.
12. Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) Previous rank: 11
Northwestern only scoring 24 points in its 24-6 victory against FCS opponent Indiana State is not the way to quiet fears about the offense.
Northwestern travels to Duke on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.
13. Nebraska Huskers (2-1) Previous rank: 14
Nebraska strung together back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019, comfortably defeating Buffalo 28-3. The past two wins have come against light competition, but the defense only allowing 10 points between the victories is a promising sign going forward.
Nebraska faces its toughest test of the season so far, going on the road against old rival No. 3 Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on FOX.
14. Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2) Previous rank: 13
Illinois has the head-to-head win over Nebraska, but since that Week Zero game Nebraska has looked slightly better and Illinois has looked much, much worse. After losing at home to UTSA in Week One, Illinois got absolutely clobbered by Virginia on Saturday, losing 42-14.
Losing to a Conference USA team and then losing by 28 to a team that finished 5-5 last year in back-to-back weeks as well as being the only Big Ten team with a losing record, lands Illinois back in the basement.
Illinois returns to conference play this weekend, hosting Maryland at 8 p.m. on FS1.