Nearly two and a half weeks after the first installment, the Big Ten basketball power rankings have returned. In that time, all but one of the conference’s teams have lost a game. Every team has played at least three Big Ten games, which provides a clearer picture of the conference hierarchy than when we last met.
The Big Ten as a whole still looks every bit as strong as it was expected to be before conference play began. In fact, the middle ground of the conference has become even more muddled with victories thought to be upsets, reflective of the quality of the surprise winners. In the last couple of days, both the conference’s deep top and middle tiers have shifted considerably. All of this means we could be in for not only one of the Big Ten’s best seasons in terms of depth of quality but also one of its most unpredictable and parity-filled in recent memory.
The Big Ten now has 11 teams featured in ESPN expert Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, up from 10, with another team in the next four out. Additionally, seven Big Ten teams are currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.
Here is the Big Ten basketball hierarchy as it stands with at least 15 games remaining for each team.
1. Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten)
The Hawkeyes suffered their first and second losses of the season toward the end of December. Nevertheless, the team from Iowa City, Iowa holds its spot atop the Big Ten throne.
The Hawkeyes’ first defeat, 99-88 at the hands of No. 1 Gonzaga, was competitive toward the end, but Iowa went the other way in a Christmas day overtime loss at Minnesota, an unexpected Big Ten contender. Iowa held a seven-point lead with under 40 seconds remaining but suffered a meltdown, letting the Golden Gophers back into the game and falling under a barrage of 3-pointers.
However, what the No. 5 Hawkeyes have done since then allows them to keep their spot. Iowa followed the Minnesota loss with a convincing win over then-No. 19 Northwestern and a narrow victory at then-No. 14 Rutgers. The Hawkeyes still boast the nation’s best offensive efficiency per Kenpom.com and are second among Power Five teams in points per game with 92.7. They also have the presumptive favorite for all of college basketball’s player of the year awards in senior center Luka Garza, who is averaging 27.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 62% from the field.
Iowa’s style of play leaves it susceptible to upset losses if its shots aren’t falling or if an opponent catches fire. However, no team in the Big Ten can come close to matching the Hawkeyes point-for-point when they are at their best.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3, 4-1 Big Ten)
I refuse to remove Illinois from the top two of the Big Ten, even after the Fighting Illini lost twice in December. You’ll notice a common theme here in that the best teams in the Big Ten are going to lose games semi-regularly. It is possible, and perhaps even probable, that the conference champion could win no more than 14 of its 20 scheduled conference games like last season. Last year’s three-way tie for the regular season title is a result that should shock nobody this year.
Illinois’ 27-point bludgeoning of Minnesota in early conference play looks all the more impressive now that the Golden Gophers are a top 25 team. The Fighting Illini did drop their very next game by three points at current No. 15 Rutgers, but it is how they have responded that keeps them in position to snatch Big Ten supremacy. Illinois, a winner of three straight, holds the second-longest winning streak in the conference. The Fighting Illini won comfortably at Penn State, then pulled away late to beat a pair of tournament bubble teams, Indiana and Purdue.
The next order of business for the No. 12 Fighting Illini should be developing or uncovering a third star to complement junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who carry nearly half of the scoring load. Illinois has less depth than many of its Big Ten counterparts and would greatly benefit from another consistent option to provide upset insurance. Freshman guard Andre Curbelo, a Puerto Rico native, could play that role, but he has struggled from deep, shooting 25% on just 1.1 attempts per game behind the arc.
3. Wisconsin Badgers (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten)
The No. 8 Badgers are perhaps the most consistent year-to-year program in the Big Ten. They play a rather predictable style of basketball reliant on defense and veteran players. Wisconsin ranks 335th in the nation in adjusted tempo per Kenpom.com and last in the Big Ten. This is the most boring team in the Big Ten, but it may very well be the best.
The Badgers have been quietly dominant this season, with their eight double-digit wins highlighted by a 37-point triumph over then-No. 23 Louisville, the Cardinals’ only loss. However, Wisconsin has two uncharacteristic upset losses at the hands of Marquette and Maryland, two solid yet unassuming teams with a combined record of 12-9. The Badgers played one of their better games last Wednesday, defeating now-No. 16 Minnesota 71-59.
Redshirt senior guard D’Mitrik Trice may have separated himself as the Badgers’ best player, averaging 22.7 points per game through the last three games. Trice is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on the season while shooting 44% on 3-pointers.
4. Michigan Wolverines (9-0, 4-0 Big Ten)
It’s time to give the Big Ten’s last undefeated team its due. Michigan moves up three spots from the last power rankings after three straight conference wins. The issue is the No. 10 Wolverines have yet to play a team ranked in the top 40 of Kenpom.com’s adjusted efficiency rankings, making theirs the easiest schedule in the conference thus far.
If Michigan had played the likes of Iowa, Illinois or Wisconsin, it would have almost certainly lost twice by now, but the Wolverines have proved themselves with the schedule they have been given. For that, they are rewarded with a spot in the top third of the power rankings.
The Wolverines are led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson and are the only team in the Big Ten with six players averaging over 8.5 points per game. Michigan certainly has high-caliber players, but lacks the firepower at the top that Iowa, Illinois and Rutgers boast, but it should have the depth to put up a fight with anyone and largely avoid upsets.
5. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten)
Rutgers quite likely could have been ranked first in the Big Ten if it had beaten Iowa at home, as the Scarlet Knights led with under 20 seconds left. The fact that they remain ranked fifth instead shows the level of separation, or lack thereof, among teams in the Big Ten’s top tier, which ends after the Scarlet Knights.
Since the last power rankings, No. 15 Rutgers took down Illinois and lost at Ohio State, then rebounded with a win over Purdue before falling to the Hawkeyes. Junior guard Ron Harper Jr. is perhaps one of the five best players in this stacked conference and is surrounded by a triumvirate of talented guards each averaging double figures in points. Rutgers is coming off its first winning season in 14 years, so some inconsistency should be expected from a team not used to being a top 25 outfit. The Scarlet Knights are 22nd in the nation in 3-point percentage with 39% but 322nd in free throw percentage with 61%, the latter mark also ranks last in the Big Ten. Rutgers is probably a better team than Michigan, but don’t be surprised if the Scarlet Knights’ pendulum swings further back and forth.
6. Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-2, 3-2 Big Ten)
The Golden Gophers have jumped five spots in these power rankings after four wins over Kenpom.com top 50 teams. Minnesota bounced back from the aforementioned bludgeoning at Illinois with a win over now-No. 23 Saint Louis, Kenpom.com’s top ranked mid-major team depending on what you consider Gonzaga and Houston. The Golden Gophers then beat Iowa on Christmas day before beating a limping then-No. 17 Michigan State team by 25. A loss at then-No. 6 Wisconsin was followed by a 17-point victory over Ohio State on Sunday night.
Minnesota is currently projected as a seven seed in Joe Lunardi’s last Bracketology from Dec. 29 and is now ranked No. 16 in the AP Top 25.
In the last power rankings, I wrote: “To reach the tournament and avoid the bottom tier of the Big Ten, the Golden Gophers will likely need some Carr heroics and for one of the other five to step up as a reliable secondary option.”
Junior guard Marcus Carr had 32 points and seven assists against Saint Louis and followed it up with 30 points and eight assists against Iowa. More impressively, Minnesota has won two of its last three games, all against ranked teams, with Carr on a relatively cold stretch, failing to reach 20 points in each game while shooting 34% from the field. The Golden Gophers have managed to exceed expectations in spite of this because the supporting cast has stepped up.
Junior forward Brandon Johnson scored 26 points against Iowa on 8-9 shooting on 3-pointers and had 12 points and nine rebounds against Wisconsin. Junior center Liam Robbins led Minnesota with 27 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and five blocks against Ohio State. Carr, Johnson, Robbins and fellow starter Both Gach, a junior guard, are all transfers.
7. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3 Big Ten)
The Buckeyes relinquished their spot to Minnesota after a 77-60 loss to the Golden Gophers on Sunday night. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes have been impressive in the last couple of weeks, never more so than in their 14-point win over Rutgers on Dec. 23. Ohio State lost to an upstart Northwestern by one, then handed Nebraska its worst loss ever in Big Ten play in a 90-54 victory.
The Buckeyes have a losing conference record due to an early loss at Purdue but won at Notre Dame and beat UCLA in nonconference play. This is a different kind of deep team than Michigan, with less scorers but more playable pieces. Ohio State has nine players averaging at least 5.3 points per game, and none averaging more than 14.9. The depth and adjusted tempo at which the Buckeyes play, second slowest in the Big Ten, should point to relative consistency, but Ohio State has had a variety of outcomes thus far.
8. Northwestern Wildcats (6-3, 3-2 Big Ten)
Northwestern has made the biggest leap from the last power rankings, moving up six spots from last place. The Wildcats, once occupying the deepest depths of the Big Ten cellar, have now entered the second tier and the middle of the conference.
Their rapid ascendance was the product of three straight victories to open Big Ten play. The Wildcats handed then-No. 4 Michigan State its first loss of the year before winning at Indiana and beating Ohio State by a single point.
Northwestern has since fallen back to earth with not-so-close losses at Iowa and Michigan. The Wildcats are probably closer to a bubble team than the Big Ten contender many thought they could be after their three straight victories. Still, it would be a monumental accomplishment for Northwestern to reach just its second NCAA Tournament in program history this season.
9. Michigan State Spartans (7-3, 1-3 Big Ten)
The No. 23 Spartans had the biggest fall in these power rankings after checking in at third a couple of weeks ago. Michigan State opened Big Ten play with three straight losses, none of them particularly close, at the hands of Northwestern, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The Spartans should have regained some momentum with a road win over a hungry Nebraska team, but their prospects look a lot bleaker than they did just two weeks ago. This is a team that won at Duke and was considered talented enough for a No. 4 ranking a couple of weeks ago, and it is far too early to count the Spartans out.
Junior forward Aaron Henry seemed to take charge as the leader in Saturday night’s win over Nebraska, but Michigan State needs one of junior forward Joey Hauser, sophomore guard Rocket Watts or senior guard Joshua Langford to step up as a two-way complement for a team that ranks in the top 25 in offensive efficiency and is third in the Big Ten in adjusted tempo.
10. Purdue Boilermakers (7-5, 2-3 Big Ten)
Depending on who you ask, this could be the start of another tier with three teams likely fighting for a tournament berth, all of whom have a chance to move into the second group. Purdue, with the third-hardest schedule in the Big Ten thus far according to Kenpom.com, has won a number of games and lost a few, too. The Boilermakers have played like a true tournament bubble team.
They followed their solid victory over Ohio State with a win over in-state rival Notre Dame, then lost at Iowa before narrowly beating Maryland. Purdue then put up valiant fights in losses at Rutgers and Illinois. Like their third-tier contemporaries, the Boilermakers play a slow brand of basketball. Purdue has made the last five NCAA Tournaments but should measure its success with another tournament berth rather than a top-half Big Ten finish.
11. Indiana Hoosiers (6-4, 1-2 Big Ten)
Indiana has a lot in common with its in-state rival, Purdue. Both are currently nine seeds in Joe Lunardi’s bracketology, were tested early with a difficult nonconference schedule, are ranked around 300th in adjusted tempo and center their offenses around big men. For Purdue it’s hulking junior forward Trevion Williams, for the Hoosiers it’s sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jackson-Davis has averaged 18.8 points in Indiana’s four games since the last power rankings as the Hoosiers beat Butler, lost to Northwestern and Illinois and outlasted Penn State in an 87-85 thriller. Indiana will need to win close to half of its remaining games to reach the tournament, a daunting task but certainly not an impossible one for a team as talented as this one.
12. Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 1-3 Big Ten)
Maryland has held its place in these rankings with losses to Purdue and Michigan. Sandwiched between those games was a very impressive victory at then-No. 6 Wisconsin. With three losses in four Big Ten games, the Terrapins have not shown enough yet to move up despite their upset win, but have established themselves as a bubble team.
Maryland has the 11th-ranked adjusted offense per Kenpom.com, led by a balanced attack centered around a handful of veteran guards and wings. Maryland will need to finish better than 12th in the Big Ten standings to feel great about its tournament chances.
13. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten)
The Nittany Lions have had the third-most difficult schedule in the country thus far and have ranked last in the Big Ten in luck according to Kenpom.com, so it would not be a surprise to see them bounce back and move up the win column and up a tier in the coming weeks if and when the schedule levels out.
Penn State has dropped three straight after its 20-point win at then-No. 15 Virginia Tech, falling to Michigan, Illinois and Indiana. The Nittany Lions have four players averaging over 12.5 points per game and boast the nation’s 22nd ranked adjusted offense.
14. Nebraska Huskers (4-7, 0-4 Big Ten)
Nebraska came fairly close to stealing its first Big Ten win of the season on Saturday night against top-25 Michigan State. The Huskers have now dropped four straight to start Big Ten play, falling at the hands of Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State, all ranked teams when the Huskers played them.
Nebraska is the Big Ten’s fastest team and ranks 330th in the nation in luck and 13th in the Big Ten, so like Penn State, it should only be a matter of time before the Huskers win a game or two they aren’t expected to.