Editor’s Note: These rankings were written with statistics and information as of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Games occurring on or after Feb. 23 are not included.
The Big Ten remains intensely competitive entering the final two weeks of the regular season.
That competition might’ve been a factor when Sunday’s Wisconsin and Michigan game almost ended in an all-out brawl. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard took issue with a timeout taken by Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard in the waning moments of a game the Badgers had won.
There are a number of logical inconsistencies with Howard’s perspective.
Howard was still trying to win the game, for one. The Wolverines were running a full-court press on the Badger reserves while down double digits. If Michigan wants to play on, that’s fine. But, by that standard, it has to be okay if Gard decides to take a timeout, avoiding a 10-second violation and saving a possession for Wisconsin.
The Badgers have a right to play to the end too. It’s not a slight to Michigan.
In the end, both coaches were punished. Howard was suspended for the rest of the regular season and received a $40,000 fine while Gard was given a $10,000 penalty. The scuffle sparked a number of unnecessary debates on the postgame “handshake” line that will likely continue for the remainder of the season.
With that out of the way, here is how the Big Ten men’s basketball rankings shake out in Week 15:
1. Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 1
The most talented team in the Big Ten remains atop these rankings and the conference standings. The Boilermakers are a half-game up on both Illinois and Wisconsin. Purdue heads to Madison, Wisconsin on March 1 with a chance to avenge their loss to the Badgers earlier this year.
That game will have a large bearing on the final regular season standings. The Boilermakers will also get an opportunity to pay the Hoosiers back when they come to Mackey Arena in the final game of the regular season. With a convincing win over red-hot Rutgers on Sunday, Purdue has repaid two of the four losses this season.
By no means will winning the last three games be easy. Wisconsin wants a share of the Big Ten title, Michigan State just fell out of the AP Top 25 and Indiana is on the edge of losing its spot in the NCAA Tournament. However, it’s not like the Boilermakers have nothing to play for.
In winning the final three games, Purdue would be a regular season champion, close the season with victories in 12 of the last 13 games and make a strong case for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers control their own destiny, which is just where they want to be.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 2
Unlike Purdue and Wisconsin, Illinois will need help if it wants the Big Ten crown. In this set of power rankings and in the standings, the Fighting Illini are ahead of the Badgers due to a head-to-head victory. All that is left for Illinois in the regular season race is to win its final four games and hope for the best.
Junior center Kofi Cockburn was an unstoppable freight train in the 79-74 road win over Michigan State on Feb. 19. He was electric when his team needed him most, scoring 27 points and bringing in nine rebounds. Senior guard Jacob Grandison had 24 to complement Cockburn. The Fighting Illini led by as many as 16 in a critical game.
Without a matchup against the Badgers or Boilermakers, Illinois can’t falter for the rest of the season. No. 22 Ohio State, Michigan and No. 25 Iowa will do their best to trip up the Fighting Illini down the stretch.
3. Wisconsin Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 3
The Badgers have a great mix of talent.
Senior guard Brad Davison provides leadership, sophomore guard Johnny Davis is as dynamic as they come, junior forward Tyler Wahl is sturdy in the post and freshman guard Chucky Hepburn is a relentless, clutch defender. In Sunday’s 77-63 win over Michigan, all five Wisconsin starters scored double figures. That’s a major recipe for success.
Hepburn scored seven of the first 21 points for Wisconsin. Wahl and Davison scored 10 points. Davis had 25, and now it appears he has the supporting cast he needs. Davison can be the lead guy if Davis has an off night, and the rest of the team is capable of filling in.
There is an even mix in the schedule, too. A two-game set with Rutgers on the road and the all-important home game with No. 4 Purdue is sandwiched between bottom feeders Minnesota and Nebraska. After a Scarlet Knights squad that can’t be overlooked, Wisconsin gets five days to prepare for a game at the Kohl Center that could be for all the marbles.
4. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-10, 10-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 4
Two weeks ago, the Scarlet Knights weren’t even a tournament team. Now after beating four ranked teams in five games, Rutgers is projected by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi as a No. 10 seed. There are plenty of chances for the Scarlet Knights to improve their stock down the stretch, too.
Michigan and Indiana will be difficult road tests for Rutgers, but that is offset with the prospect of knocking off yet another ranked team at home. No. 13 Wisconsin comes to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday with the 73-65 home loss to Rutgers still fresh in mind.
Considering the previous four outings, the 84-72 loss to Purdue doesn’t raise too many red flags. Falling behind by 20 points is troubling, but Mackey Arena is a tough place to play and the Scarlet Knights made the final score respectable. Junior guard Paul Mulcahy has averaged 17.3 points per game and 7.1 assists per game in the month of February.
5. Iowa Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) Previous rank: 6
Two weeks back, it was mentioned that the weather cancellation for Iowa came at the right time. Since having the meeting with Ohio State postponed, the Hawkeyes are 4-1, a record capped off by a 75-62 win over the Buckeyes on Saturday. Iowa is a newly minted AP Top 25 team at No. 25 and appears to be finding a groove.
The win over Michigan State on Tuesday may be the best of the year for the Hawkeyes. From opening tip to final buzzer, they dominated. Iowa moved to 5-1 since the one-game pause, clobbering the Spartans 86-60 and honoring retired former player Luka Garza in the process. The Hawkeyes grew the lead to 32 points before Michigan State got it back down inside 30.
With the power of sophomore forward Keegan Murray, head coach Fran McCaffery’s usual fading Februarys are a thing of the past.
6. Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 10-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 5
Indiana was a must-win game for the Buckeyes. Ohio State built its largest lead of the game at 11 points in the second half. But, much like the loss to Iowa, the Buckeyes faded as the clock wound down. Luckily, this time Ohio State had a larger lead and made a better late rally.
Down by four with under three minutes to play, the Buckeyes fought back. It was the unlikely hero freshman guard Malaki Branham, who led the team with 29 points, that found junior forward E.J. Liddell for a dunk to tie it 63-63 with six seconds left. A 17-point overtime gave Ohio State a much needed win.
After missing a shot at a third consecutive win with Iowa, and with Illinois next on the docket, a win over Indiana was key. Maryland and Nebraska will provide the Buckeyes a breather before closing the year with desperate opponents in Michigan and Michigan State.
7. Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) Previous rank: 7
Head coach Tom Izzo’s rant deserves its own spot in these rankings.
Izzo gave a staunch four-minute defense of the handshake line that is well worth a watch. Unfortunately for the Spartans, there have not been many wins of late. Michigan State has lost four of its last five games with the only victory being Indiana.
Some of those losses have been close, such as Illinois by five points and Wisconsin by eight. Others, such as the road defeat at the hands of Penn State or the 84-63 waxing by Rutgers, are inexcusable. That trend continued with a 86-60 defeat by Iowa. The Spartans allowed sophomore forward Keegan Murray to score 28 points for Iowa, and it was never really close.
Wave the red flags in East Lansing. There is trouble afoot with Michigan State, which has Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State left to play this season.
8. Indiana Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) Previous rank: 8
If last week the Hoosiers were in the danger zone, it's hard to describe where they are now. After beating No. 4 Purdue back on Jan. 20, Indiana seemed like a March Madness lock. Since then, the Hoosiers are 2-6 and have whiffed on almost every opportunity to build their resume.
Michigan State, Wisconsin and Ohio State all were close losses. However, it won’t do much in the eyes of the committee or in their NET Ranking. In Lunardi’s projections, Indiana has joined Michigan on the bubble.
Maryland and Minnesota are up next and though they seem hapless, considering the struggles of the Hoosiers, it is hard to mark those games as sure wins. Those games could be the launch point of a recovery or the precipice off which they fall. Needless to say after losing a crucial bout with Ohio State, these are must-win games.
9. Michigan Wolverines (14-11, 8-7 Big Ten) Previous rank: 9
Following Sunday’s outburst, the Wolverines are in a bad spot.
The loss to Wisconsin doesn’t remove Michigan from the postseason conversation, but the fallout might. The Wolverines face three ranked opponents in the final five games of the season, all without Howard. The other two foes are Rutgers and Michigan State. Each team remaining is either attempting to improve its standing or sneak into the tournament.
The good news is that Michigan won’t have to leave home for the first four games. Winning three of those five games is a must, and the Wolverines should have some confidence in beating Iowa since they have done that once already this year.
The loss to Wisconsin, overshadowed though it may be, could be chalked up to a bad shooting day. The Badgers were 50% from the field while Michigan was 39%. The Wolverines won the rebounding battle handily and wiped the offensive glass 13-4. If Michigan can fight through adversity once again, they’ll get an invite to the dance.
10. Penn State Nittany Lions (11-13, 6-10 Big Ten) Previous rank: 11
Penn State has been a darling spoiler this season.
The Nittany Lions have upset Rutgers, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan State in the last two months. All of those wins are great and could cause significant trouble if any or all of those teams find themselves on the bubble. But, there is another theme in those wins. Each game was at home.
Penn State is 9-4 this season at home, but a brutal 1-8 on the road. The Nittany Lions have two very winnable home games this week against Northwestern and Nebraska. Then they head out to face No. 15 Illinois and then Rutgers on the road. An upset in those environments will be incredibly difficult. However, seeing two wins against both NU schools could do a lot for next season’s confidence.
11. Northwestern Wildcats (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats blew their chance. Northwestern had inarguably the most trying path to a NCAA Tournament berth, and it appears the Wildcats weren’t up to the task. Losing to Purdue was livable, especially with a now-ranked Iowa team left on the schedule. A 17-point loss to Minnesota, however, was not.
Northwestern remains ahead of the Golden Gophers because of some of the wins they have achieved this year. The victory over Nebraska was not as good as the Wildcats’ first, but they took care of business on Tuesday night nonetheless. There is a good chance that Northwestern finishes above .500 with Penn State, Minnesota and Iowa to finish the year.
12. Maryland Terrapins (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) Previous rank: 12
Nothing quite like getting right against the Big Ten’s doormat.
Maryland trounced Nebraska on the road 90-74, snapping a five-game losing streak. The Terrapins went back and forth with the Huskers in the first half before ending the game well before the buzzer sounded in the second half. A careless Nebraska pass and ensuing dunk by sophomore guard Ian Martinez closed the book with over 10 minutes left.
Maryland followed that up with a 67-61 win over Penn State and will get a chance to deal a devastating blow to Indiana on Thursday night.
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) Previous rank: 13
The Golden Gophers are a game above .500 with four games left. The Northwestern win over the weekend likely inspires confidence. Minnesota led by as many as 22 points and made 11 3-pointers in the win. Senior guard Luke Loewe led the team in scoring with 24 points.
There are four games yet to go. Beating Wisconsin is unlikely. On the other hand Indiana, Maryland and Northwestern are all winnable. There is a path for the Golden Gophers to get 15 wins and finish above .500.
14. Nebraska Huskers (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten) Previous rank: 14
Four games left.
That thought is likely present in the minds of those around the Husker program for a number of different reasons. For head coach Fred Hoiberg, the team has four games to earn a second Big Ten win. A decision is looming, and that isn’t the only thing.
With the state of the transfer portal and the likely event that freshman guard Bryce McGowens will depart for the NBA, there’s a strong chance that there will be another remade roster in Lincoln.
McGowens has been incredible of late. He set the single-season freshman scoring record in the loss to Northwestern and leads the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game. Yet, his best efforts haven’t translated to wins. McGowens has as many Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors as his team has wins.
With Iowa coming to town on a hot streak this Friday, that’s unlikely to change.