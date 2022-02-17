Editor’s Note: These rankings were written with statistics and information as of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Games occurring on or after Feb. 16 are not included.
The last week of basketball in the Big Ten conference was dynamite. Marquee matchups, upsets and more made for a dramatic appetizer that has added a number of new layers on an already tantalizing regular-season title race. It’s all coming to a head.
That week reminded everyone just how deep the Big Ten truly is. Almost everyone is capable of beating anyone. Maryland put out one of the weakest defensive performances in recent memory when it allowed 110 points to Iowa at home. Then, the Terrapins turned around on Sunday and came a possession away from taking down the top team in the conference.
That’s just another day at the office for the Big Ten.
To be fair, the conference slate this week is significantly weaker than last. But, with teams as far down as No. 10 in the standings still battling for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament, there is a good shot that Big Ten drama will deliver. Tuesday’s games certainly did with a big upset and Wisconsin’s thrilling win over Indiana.
Here’s how the conference shakes out in this week’s Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings:
1. Purdue Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 1
Purdue, as of Wednesday afternoon, is No. 2 in the Big Ten standings but remains atop these rankings. In large part, this is due to the Boilermakers’ dominant win over Illinois last week.
However, it would be hard to say that there are no red flags surrounding Purdue after this week. The 82-58 road loss to Michigan on Thursday could have been called a fluke if not for the near catastrophe Sunday. The two contests were uncharacteristically close to each other due to COVID-19 rescheduling, but Sunday’s performance against the Terrapins was still alarming.
The Boilermakers just didn’t take Maryland seriously. Winning 62-61 at home to a team that had just allowed triple digits to Iowa three days earlier is a warning sign. It’s a wakeup call. For Purdue, there are no easy games for the rest of the season. Northwestern, Rutgers, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Indiana all have the potential to be problematic.
Purdue will be on upset watch in every one of those games.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 2
The Fighting Illini’s Sunday win over Northwestern carries a lot of weight. It may seem insignificant at first, but if Illinois wanted to stick with Purdue in the regular season standings it was a must win. The Fighting Illini built an 18-point advantage that survived a late Wildcat rally in the 73-66 win.
Three of the next four games for Illinois are on the road. Wednesday, the Fighting Illini head to face the hottest team in the Big Ten, the Rutgers, at Jersey Mike’s Arena and then face Michigan State on Saturday. No. 18 Ohio State and a road trip to Michigan next week are far from a respite for Illinois.
All of those teams need a big win. The position is oddly similar to Purdue’s closing schedule. The Fighting Illini are still hot and have won four of the last five games, but they will be seriously battle-tested entering the postseason.
3. Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 3
Rutgers was a huge missed opportunity for the Badgers. The game was phenomenal with 10 second-half lead changes before an 11-0 Scarlet Knight run spelled doom for Wisconsin on Saturday. It was a chance to put a halt to the stampede of the biggest dark horse in the Big Ten. A win like that would have undoubtedly aged well.
The loss, at the time, put the Badgers a game out of the conference lead and a half-game back of Illinois at No. 2. In response, sophomore guard Johnny Davis put himself at center stage in Assembly Hall for Wisconsin’s showdown with Indiana on Tuesday. Davis did not score until the 3:30 mark of the first half, but finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds.
As Davis waved goodbye to the Hoosiers, the Badgers moved to within a half-game of the conference lead. Games against Nebraska and Minnesota provide a nice buffer for Wisconsin around a dangerous trip to Rutgers and a home clash with Purdue. The Badgers and Boilermakers could play for a share of the Big Ten crown in the final week of the season.
4. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-9, 9-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 7
Rutgers is finally living up to its potential.
The Scarlet Knights have been slighted almost all season in these rankings for failing to turn talent into wins. Last week, things took a sharp turn for the better in Piscataway, New Jersey. For the first time in the program’s history, Rutgers defeated three consecutive AP Top 25 teams. The Wisconsin takedown on Saturday was by far the most impressive.
The Scarlet Knights had just two road wins prior to bashing the Badgers 73-65. They controlled the game from the opening tip and senior forward Ron Harper Jr. was elite, scoring 21 points. Junior guard Paul Mulcahy continued his strong stretch of play adding 18 points and jumpstarting the 11-0 Rutgers game-winning run with a 3-pointer.
Starting a five-game series of ranked opponents 3-0 would have seemed impossible for the Scarlet Knights after the 79-78 loss to Northwestern on Feb. 1. Yet, there is a great chance that Rutgers could move to 4-0 in said stretch with a win over Illinois at home. The Scarlet Knights are 12-2 this season at home.
5. Ohio State Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 4
Ohio State ran into a buzz saw.
The ball wasn’t rolling just yet for Rutgers at the time, but that loss doesn’t look as bad for the Buckeyes as it did initially. The biggest issue for Ohio State was that junior forward E.J. Liddell did not have a shot in the final 2:45 of the game. At the time, the Buckeyes led 64-58. They didn’t score for the rest of the game.
It felt like the ball never left Liddell’s hands against Michigan last Saturday.
He poured it on against the Wolverines, scoring 28 points. The win was huge for Ohio State, stopping a Michigan team hoping to make a late push beyond the NCAA Tournament bubble. Minnesota was a continuation of that trend. Liddell scored 16 as the Buckeyes took it to the Golden Gophers, 70-45.
In Liddell, they trust.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 8
The most potent offense in the Big Ten may be that of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa leads the league in points per game at 84 and boasts the fourth-most efficient offense in college basketball according to kenpom.com. That offense was on full display against Maryland and Nebraska.
The Hawkeyes scored 110 at Maryland and 98 hosting Nebraska, with Iowa holding 36-point leads in both games. It was a clinic featuring almost perfect transition offense sparked by turnovers, great ball movement and valuing the basketball. The Hawkeyes had nine turnovers in each of the last two games while forcing 27 total.
In 24 games this season, Iowa has had over 100 points four times, over 80 points 16 times and has been held under 60 points only twice. Rutgers had the most success slowing the Hawkeyes, holding them to the lowest scoring output of the season. Michigan and Ohio State will look to follow the Scarlet Knight example when they play Iowa this week.
7. Michigan State Spartans (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 5
Indiana was a must-win for the Spartans, and they delivered. Indiana’s own desperation in the game makes the win even more impressive for Michigan State. The Spartans went back and forth with the Hoosiers but were able to pull away late for a 76-61 win last Saturday.
Michigan State had three losses in the first two months of the season. It had lost three games in less than 20 days prior to the Indiana win. It’s important for a team to face adversity in the regular season, and now the Spartans have. It will be interesting to see how that changes the approach to late season challengers Illinois, Purdue and Ohio State.
The resume wasn’t helped in the slightest by Tuesday’s meeting with the Nittany Lions. Michigan State laid its biggest egg of the season, losing a game that they led by as many as 14 points. Only two players reached double figures, and the leading Spartan scorer came off the bench in junior forward Julius Marble II with 14 points.
Facing adversity is one thing, but bad losses in February are the type of thing that can sink a team’s season.
8. Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8 Big Ten) Previous rank: 6
Indiana is in the danger zone.
The Hoosiers were in position to prove themselves and secure an NCAA Tournament berth with a stint of four ranked teams in five games. Indiana has failed in every aspect. The Hoosiers have lost four of the five games including the most winnable, Northwestern.
Wisconsin was another chance to change. Indiana just couldn’t get it done. Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis matched the output of Wisconsin’s Davis at 30 points but didn’t get the help that Wisconsin’s Davis did. Wisconsin got 21 out of senior guard Brad Davison, but the closest scorer to Jackson-Davis for Indiana was junior forward Race Thompson with 13 points.
The Hoosier stock is failing fast. Add in some of the internal issues, such as last week’s suspension of five players due to a violation of team rules, and it's a recipe for disaster.
9. Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 9
Michigan is on the bubble.
That statement seemed impossible back when the team was 7-7 after a loss to Illinois in mid-January, but the prime win of the year over then-No. 3 Purdue got the Wolverines back into the conversation. Michigan was on fire from 3-point range; shooting 57%, and shot 51% from the field for the 24-point victory. The win avenged an 82-76 loss a week prior.
The path forward is demanding.
Four ranked matchups remain with an even split between home and road. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan State and Illinois are all great chances to break through the bubble.
10. Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) Previous rank: 10
A three-game winning streak came to an end in Champaign, Illinois last Sunday. Northwestern’s path to the postseason may have ended with it. The path is still there, but the Wildcats are the last team on this list with a viable path to the postseason.
Illinois would have been the best shot for Northwestern to achieve another resume-boosting win. Credit where credit is due, the Wildcats battled. Down 14 at the half, Northwestern cut the lead to one before ultimately falling short 73-66. Sophomore guard Ty Berry came off the bench to score 16 points for the Wildcats.
Purdue on Wednesday is the final opportunity for Northwestern to make an impression. The rest of the year is relatively light with games against Nebraska, Penn State, Iowa and two with Minnesota. That could lead to more wins but with less value than taking down a top-tier opponent.
The Wildcats could pull it off, but they have no margin for error and need some outside help. Winning multiple games in the Big Ten Tournament seems to be in the cards for head coach Chris Collins’ team.
11. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten) Previous rank: 11
Three straight losses for the Nittany Lions by single digits seemed to kill all of Penn State’s momentum. Two of those losses came by a single point. Whether it’s luck or other factors, the Nittany Lions just couldn’t seem to put it together.
Then they finally did.
Michigan State may be faltering, but the resolve from Penn State was impressive. Down by double digits, the Nittany Lions found a way to come back and win. Junior forward Seth Lundy dropped 17 points in the 62-58 victory.
Penn State is inconsistent and will not make a major postseason push as a result. But, the way that the Nittany Lions have battled all year long in a grueling league schedule is the perfect demonstration of the Big Ten’s depth.
12. Maryland Terrapins (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten) Previous rank: 12
Maryland has lost five games in a row, and it seems that the coaching issues surrounding this team may have caught up to it. Still, this team finds a way to compete even though it may be inconsistent. Thursday’s outing with the Hawkeyes was pitiful at best, but the turnaround between that and Sunday at Purdue was impressive.
After allowing 110 points to the top scoring team in the Big Ten, the Terrapins held a team ranked second in the conference in scoring to 62 points. Maryland had a chance to win it at the end in one of the toughest places to play in the country. Senior guard Fatts Russell led the Terrapins with 24 points.
Nebraska is up next, and that may be just what the doctor ordered to snap the Maryland skid.
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-11, 3-11 Big Ten) Previous rank: 13
Minnesota lost to a team on a 10-game losing streak and the bottom of the Big Ten standings. Then the Golden Gophers returned home and took down Penn State. Minnesota led by as many as nine in the second half, lost the lead and then recovered.
The Ohio State game was miserable. Minnesota only managed 45 points and was outscored by 27 points in the second half after holding a halftime lead. There is a path for this team to finish above .500, but that’s about it. Penn State is on the docket next on the road.
14. Nebraska Huskers (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten) Previous rank: 14
Nebraska finally got a win, but the list of perplexing losses grew further on Sunday.
It’s hard for this program to gain any trust when performances are so inconsistent. Of the 20-point losses this year, Iowa had the smallest margin of victory. Yet, even though it was only 23 points, this one seems worse. Perhaps it is because of the win over Minnesota that preceded it.
The Huskers outplayed the Golden Gophers wire to wire on Wednesday. The effort on the defensive end was the difference maker. For perspective, Nebraska went on a 20-5 run in the second half on Sunday and still was down by more than 20 points. The Huskers continue to flounder almost at random.
It felt like Nebraska had taken a step forward, but on Sunday it was clear that it hadn’t.