The Big Ten put its best and brightest teams at center stage on Tuesday night for four fantastic games.
It began with No. 14 Wisconsin at No. 17 Michigan State. Then, three games tipped off at 8 p.m. headlined by the highly anticipated rematch between No. 3 Purdue and No. 13 Illinois at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.
It was everything it was cracked up to be.
Big men, defense, a ripped jersey, blood, sweat and tears were all out on the floor. Each game was tightly contested, with the exception of an Illinois second-half shooting slump, and will go a long way in painting the Big Ten’s regular season picture. When the dust settled, it revealed a different picture of the conference’s hierarchy.
Here are this week’s Big Ten men’s basketball power rankings:
1. Purdue Boilermakers (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 1
Sweet resurgence.
No. 3 Purdue sits in a three-way tie atop the Big Ten conference standings. How it got there makes it even more satisfying. The Boilermakers decimated No. 13 Illinois in the second half and overcame a two-point deficit in the first half. The 84-68 win was as good of a showing as Purdue has had all season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
In many ways it was a “prove it” game for Purdue following a double-overtime win over Illinois in mid-January. Boilermaker sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was there to lift Purdue to victory with one of the best individual performances of the season. Ivey was virtually unstoppable offensively with 26 points and six assists.
The schedule lightens up for the Boilermakers in the coming weeks with Michigan, Maryland, Northwestern and Rutgers. The close, however, is a bear. A road trip to currently ranked Michigan State and Wisconsin and a home finale with Indiana make for a dangerous finish.
One thing is certain. For the first time since late December, Purdue controls its own destiny and could find itself not only on top of the Big Ten, but also the college basketball world at week’s end.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 3
The game teetered on a knife’s edge. Eventually, it toppled.
Illinois held a 38-36 lead at the half against Purdue on Tuesday after rallying multiple times in the first period. The second half was a disaster. The Fighting Illini suddenly couldn’t rebound or get the lid off the basket. Illinois shot 35% in the second half to Purdue’s 64%. The Boilermakers dominated inside with 38 points in the paint to 22 for the Fighting Illini.
Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier suffered an alarming knee injury in the second half. But thankfully for Fighting Illini fans and staff alike, Frazier returned to the floor later in the half. The loss would have been immense for an Illinois team that has struggled to remain healthy all season.
The head-to-head win over Wisconsin keeps the Fighting Illini ahead of the Badgers in these rankings and could be a deciding factor in the regular season race as well. Like Purdue, the Fighting Illini have two ranked opponents left on the schedule. But, after faltering Tuesday, the chance for Illinois to capture a regular season title is out of its hands.
3. Wisconsin Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 2
Sophomore guard Johnny Davis returned to form on Tuesday night.
After a four-point showing against Penn State on Saturday, Davis scored 25 points and corralled six rebounds in the Badgers’ victory over Michigan State. The Badgers avenged a home loss to the Spartans to earn their first win at the Breslin Center in front of fans since 2004. It’s a titanic win and another Quadrant 1 victory for a team that is 8-4 in such games this season.
The backcourt partnership between Davis and senior guard Brad Davison has been well-documented this season, but another talent is quickly entering the fold in freshman guard Chucky Hepburn. He and junior forward Tyler Wahl both had 11 points against the Spartans.
If Wisconsin wants to make a deep postseason run, that trend must continue.
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 5
Since their COVID-19 pause, the Buckeyes are 6-3 and winners of four of their last five.
Two of the three losses were within Ohio State’s first four games since making a return to play. The other loss came in a last-second road loss to Purdue. Still, Ohio State has taken care of business against each low-level opponent, dispatching both Minnesota and Maryland by double digits.
Junior forward E.J. Liddell was sensational in the 15-point win over Maryland last Sunday, scoring 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists. Liddell had just 10 and 11 points in his first two games back from Ohio State’s week-and-a-half pause in January. Since then, he is averaging 16.7 points per game, and his season averages hold at 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
The biggest opponent remaining on the schedule for Ohio State is the scheduling. If the Buckeyes can get all of the postponed games in and continue to avoid disastrous upsets, they will have shots at Michigan State, Illinois and Indiana late in the season to prove themselves.
5. Michigan State Spartans (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 4
For the first time this season, Michigan State suffered back-to-back losses.
First, the Spartans found out how hard it is to win on the road at Rutgers. It resulted in an embarrassing 84-63 loss for Michigan State. Then, the Spartans ran into a buzz saw in a Davis-led Wisconsin squad. The effort was much better, but the Badgers prevailed 70-62.
Even with the consecutive losses, Michigan State remains No. 17 nationally in the AP Top 25. However, the walls are closing in on the Big Ten race. Michigan State needs to win at least two of the four games against Purdue, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio State.
6. Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 6
Five players for Indiana were suspended Tuesday for the Northwestern game including starters in junior guard Xavier Johnson and senior guard Parker Stewart. It showed. The Wildcats were a foe that Indiana couldn’t afford to lose to and sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was a nonfactor in the 59-51 loss.
Three AP Top 25 teams await the Hoosiers in Wisconsin, Michigan State and Ohio State. Each team is equally desperate for a resume-boosting victory. The Hoosiers had a chance to prove they belonged just a few weeks ago when they took down then-No. 3 Purdue at Assembly Hall. But they bungled it with a blowout loss to Michigan a few days later.
This is a second chance for Indiana. Those don’t come around too often. How the Hoosiers handle the pressure may well define their season.
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 10
For Rutgers, the gauntlet begins here.
Junior guard Paul Mulcahy deserves credit for resurrecting a Scarlet Knight season left for dead. Following an astounding 31-point and seven-assist performance where Rutgers fell just short in an overtime loss to Northwestern, Mulcahy recorded 15 points and 12 assists in the win against Michigan State.
Rutgers continues to dominate at home after thrashing the Spartans 84-63 last week. The Scarlet Knights are 11-2 at home and a completely opposite 2-7 on the road. Of their next six opponents, five are ranked. The only unranked team is Michigan. The good news is three of those five ranked opponents come to Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Of the teams squarely in the middle of the Big Ten pack, Mulcahy and company have the toughest road to a NCAA Tournament berth.
8. Iowa Hawkeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 9
Iowa had originally scheduled Ohio State on Feb. 3, but the game was postponed due to weather-related travel issues. It might’ve been a blessing in disguise for the Hawkeyes.
Prior to the one-game stoppage, Iowa was 1-3 in the last four games with mind-numbing losses to Rutgers and Penn State on the road and a 10-point defeat to Purdue. The postponed game likely would have been a fourth loss in five games.
Iowa can regain its footing with an easier upcoming schedule. The Hawkeyes already got a win over Minnesota and face reeling Maryland, inconsistent Michigan and hapless Nebraska next. Only two ranked teams are left on the schedule, and each of those games are sandwiched between meetings with lesser opponents.
9. Michigan Wolverines (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 7
Michigan feels close.
The effort on the road facing a juggernaut in Purdue was encouraging. Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson is producing at a peak level and did so at Mackey Arena on Saturday afternoon, scoring 28 points. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, it wasn’t enough. Purdue beat them on the boards by 10 and won offensive rebounds 11-3.
On Tuesday, Michigan won gritty at Penn State 58-57. The Wolverines did not trail in the second half, but the game was likely much closer than head coach Juwan Howard and company would have liked. But, it was a win, and Dickinson was a major presence again with 19 points and a career-high 15 rebounds.
It will be tight, but there are six more ranked chances for Michigan to make its mark this season including a rematch with the Boilermakers.
10. Northwestern Wildcats (12-10, 5-8 Big Ten) Previous rank: 12
The Wildcats are no stranger to close games.
In the 11 games previous to the showdown with Indiana Tuesday night, Northwestern went 3-8. Nine of those 11 games were separated by less than 10 points. The only outliers were a 20-point loss to Purdue and a 24-point shellacking of Nebraska. The average margin in those games was 7.5 points. Omitting Nebraska and Purdue, that number moves down to 4.3 points.
That trend continued with Indiana, but this time the Wildcats came out on the winning end in a 59-51 decision. Throwing the short-handedness of Indiana aside, this is a fantastic win for Northwestern. Jackson-Davis was held to just 13 points despite not missing any minutes due to foul trouble. Wildcat junior guard Boo Buie was phenomenal once again, pouring in 18 points.
The next two games against Purdue and Illinois will be tough. But, each opponent thereafter for the Wildcats is in the bottom half of the conference.
11. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-11, 4-8 Big Ten) Previous rank: 8
Penn State isn’t quite talented enough.
That was on display once again Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions held Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson to 6-of-20 shooting, but his 19 points were too much to overcome. The Nittany Lions, again, were close but ultimately unable to close out one of the Big Ten’s best squads.
That was true over the weekend as well.
Give the Nittany Lions credit — they forced Wisconsin to play their game. The halftime score was 18-13 Badgers. Penn State found itself down by as many as 14 in the second half and 49-40 with 3:44 to go in the game. Yet, the Nittany Lions fought back and tied the game inside the final minute. Ultimately it resulted in a loss, but Penn State proved it is a feisty team that can’t be overlooked.
That may be the ceiling until the Nittany Lions can find a player capable of taking over a game.
12. Maryland Terrapins (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) Previous rank: 11
It appears that the Terrapins’ luck may have run out.
Maryland has lost three in a row and five of the last seven games. While two of the three recent losses were close, the 15-point loss to Ohio State doesn’t inspire confidence. The Terrapins started slow and couldn’t recover, falling behind by as many as 24 to the Buckeyes.
Up next is a must-win meeting with Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated Maryland earlier in the season by five points. It certainly is a winnable game for the Terrapins, but there is an added layer of pressure with a road trip to Purdue and Nebraska following.
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-9, 2-9 Big Ten) Previous rank: 13
Minnesota may have never had any luck.
The Golden Gophers have had one Big Ten win since Michigan in early December. Since then, Minnesota has lost eight of the last nine. The Golden Gophers have been within 15 points in each of those games. That doesn’t count as a win, however.
While the chance for a postseason bid may be nil for Minnesota, there is a chance to get things back on track in the coming days. There is nobody better to do that with than Nebraska on Wednesday night.
Unlike the Huskers, Minnesota had no expectations, entering the season with a new head coach and a tumultuous roster.
14. Nebraska Huskers (6-17, 0-12 Big Ten) Previous rank: 14
Northwestern was indeed strike three.
The Wildcats embarrassed Nebraska on its home floor by an admittedly talented and win-starved Wildcat team. The record for the largest Nebraska defeat at Pinnacle Bank Arena is 36 points, and Northwestern would likely have broken that record if head coach Chris Collins hadn’t called off the dogs (or cats) late in the contest. Just another low in a nightmare season.
Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg likely didn’t picture justifying his employment to fans on “Sports Nightly” at the beginning of the year. But, that is where things sit in February. There is little room for optimism apart from Nebraska’s next recruiting class placing seventh in the Big Ten. The Husker’s 2021 class that ranked third in the conference stands as a stark rebuttal.
Once again, Nebraska enters mid-February with nothing to play for but pride.