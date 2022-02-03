Editor’s Note: These rankings were compiled with statistics and results as of Feb. 2. All Big Ten games occurring on or after Feb. 2 are not included.
2 p.m.
Every Sunday during the NFL season, for fans of “NFL Redzone,” that time means one thing: It’s the “witching hour.” The final hour of the NFL’s noon window of games is when, according to show host Scott Hanson, “Wins become losses and losses become wins.” The majority of drama on an NFL Sunday occurs between 2 and 3 p.m.
As we enter February, the witching hour for the men’s college basketball race in the Big Ten has begun. The top six teams in the conference standings are within two games of the lead. The next four teams are at most four games back. It’s the home stretch.
Most teams have approximately 10 games remaining. 10 games to make a final push for conference tournament seeding or to climb the standings with a late push.
With just over four weeks to go, here are the Big Ten men’s basketball rankings for week 12.
Welcome to the witching hour:
1. Purdue Boilermakers (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 2
For the first time since the Week Six installment of these rankings, the Purdue Boilermakers are on top.
The Boilermakers have always been the most talented team on this list. The issue was that the talent hasn’t always translated to wins within the conference. Losses to unranked Indiana, Rutgers and then-No. 23 Wisconsin have always outweighed the nonconference schedule or the win over then-No. 17 Illinois.
Purdue is a game off the conference lead.
The 81-78 victory over No. 16 Ohio State last Sunday on the buzzer beater by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey not only gave the Boilermakers their second ranked conference win, it lifted them to the top spot in this list as well. Ivey averages 16.8 points per game and, if not for Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis, would likely be the best guard in the league.
Surveying the final month of the regular season, Purdue has an easier schedule ahead before a packed finish. Michigan State, Wisconsin and Indiana make up the final three games. Purdue is 1-3 against those opponents so far this season, and two of those games are on the road.
2. Wisconsin Badgers (17-3, 8-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 1
On the surface, the Badgers appear to have an ironclad case to reign supreme as the Big Ten’s best team.
That doesn’t make sense when it’s a struggle to get past the three worst teams by record in the conference. Wisconsin won all three games, which is certainly important, but the combined margin of victory against the bottom feeders of the Big Ten in Northwestern, Minnesota and Nebraska was only 20 points.
There is a big prove it opportunity on Wednesday. The Badgers head to Champaign, Illinois to take on the No. 18 Fighting Illini. The winner of that game should no doubt be provided with positive momentum down the stretch for a run at the Big Ten crown.
Wisconsin was a dark horse at the beginning of the year. Now that the Badgers are a favorite, it will be interesting to see how they respond to the pressure.
3. Illinois Fighting Illini (15-5, 8-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 3
Illinois suffers this week from some of the same issues as Wisconsin.
The Fighting Illini struggled with Northwestern earlier last week. They got a 59-56 win against a desperate and determined squad, but it still is a major red flag. Junior center Kofi Cockburn made his return and didn’t skip a beat, grabbing nine rebounds and scoring 22 points. Nobody else reached double figures.
The last three games, Illinois has scored 65, 56 and 59 points. Looking at those numbers, it’s surprising that the Fighting Illini won two of those games. The return of sophomore guard André Curbelo should help immensely on the offensive end.
Question marks aside, winning counts for something. Wednesday’s showdown with Wisconsin could be a serious determining factor in the Big Ten standings down the stretch. The two teams don’t meet again for the remainder of the regular season.
4. Michigan State Spartans (17-4, 8-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 4
Bouncing back is what good teams do.
The Michigan State Spartans are a good team. They halted Michigan’s three-game win streak on Sunday in a decisive 83-67 victory. The Wolverines hung around in the first half, but the Spartans poured it on in the second half leading by as many as 20 in the win. Freshman guard Max Christie led Michigan State in scoring with 16 points.
The Spartans began the last month of the regular season in the same way they will end it. Michigan State survived a scare in College Park with a score of 65-63 against Maryland on Tuesday. The Spartans led by as many as 15, but the Terrapins made a serious game of it.
They meet one final time to close out the season on March 6.
5. Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 6-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 5
The Buckeyes avoided an upset but couldn’t quite pull off one of their own last week.
It started with a quality 75-64 win at Minnesota last Thursday. Next, Ohio State gave then-No. 6 Purdue everything it could handle on the road on Sunday. The Buckeyes get points for effort. Freshman guard Malaki Branham had his best game since facing Northwestern, leading Ohio State with 20 points.
There are only two ranked teams on the schedule for the rest of the year. Illinois and Michigan State are the two toughest teams left for the Buckeyes. If Ohio State can avoid the upset, it will be in good shape for the NCAA and Big Ten Tournaments.
However, there is also a limited opportunity for the Buckeyes to prove themselves.
6. Indiana Hoosiers (16-5, 7-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 6
Much like Michigan State, Indiana rebounded following a bad loss.
The 80-62 defeat at the hands of Michigan on Jan. 23 was about as embarrassing as it could get, especially after the huge win over then-No. 4 Purdue. The Hoosiers took care of business against Penn State and Maryland. Neither of those teams are among the best in the conference, but each is capable of an upset.
It seems clear at this point that Indiana is a good team. The question is how much damage are the Hoosiers capable of doing in the postseason. In the next five games, that question will be answered. Four of the next five opponents are in the AP Top 25 starting with No. 18 Illinois this Friday.
Indiana needs to go at least 2-3 in the next five games. If it can eclipse .500 at 3-2 or better, that will be a huge statement.
7. Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 11
The Wolverine renaissance may be at its end.
A three-game win streak died with a clunker of a second half in the Breslin Center. Michigan State was the first ranked team to test the streak for the Wolverines. A 44-32 second half turned a B+ first half for Michigan into a failing grade. The Spartans shot 55% from the field and 9-of-18 from 3-point range, smashing the teeth of the Wolverine defense.
But against Nebraska, Michigan regained its footing. The game wasn’t the prettiest for the Wolverines who found themselves down by double digits at one point. A big second half from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson on the way to a 26-point performance pulled Michigan to victory.
The Wolverines’ level of play may not merit this spot in the rankings. In fact, any of the next five teams could make an argument for this spot. But for now, Michigan is the hottest in Big Ten play.
8. Penn State Nittany Lions (9-9, 4-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 13
Last week, Penn State fell to No. 13 in the rankings “through no fault of their own.”
Before now, the Nittany Lions just didn’t have the wild upset win that some of the other teams in the Big Ten did. Well, now they do. Penn State shocked the Iowa Hawkeyes in double overtime winning 90-86 on Monday. It’s a huge win for a team that lost by 17 to Iowa on the road two games earlier.
The Nittany Lions were the beneficiaries of two double-doubles. One from senior forward John Harrar with 19 points and 10 rebounds and the other by junior forward Seth Lundy, who scored 17 and hauled in 11 boards. It is arguably the best win of the year for Penn State, but the January win over Indiana is still a strong contender.
Penn State will look to do it again when it heads to Madison to take on Wisconsin fresh off a draining road trip to Illinois.
9. Iowa Hawkeyes (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 8
What an unaffordable and ugly loss.
For a team like Iowa looking to make a late push for a regular season Big Ten Championship, losses such as the one to Penn State can derail those dreams or even a whole season. The Hawkeyes had just defeated the Nittany Lions 68-51 at home and had played a solid game with then-No. 6 Purdue.
This loss lands with a thud.
The timing wasn’t great either, with a trip to No. 16 Ohio State looming this week. The good news for Iowa is this won’t likely derail its season. The Hawkeyes still play Nebraska and Michigan twice down the stretch. They’re well coached and have a solid leadership structure.
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-9, 6-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 7
Still underperforming.
That was the word used to describe the Scarlet Knights in last week’s rankings. The trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday epitomizes subpar play. Rutgers fell behind by as many as 11 points and shot 15% from 3-point range. Senior forward Ron Harper Jr. was a non-factor, scoring seven points and shooting 1-of-9 from the field.
Then the Scarlet Knights got down by 24 Tuesday to Northwestern. It was a valiant effort from junior guard Paul Mulcahy who scored 31 points and brought in seven boards and assists. It wasn’t enough. Ultimately, the comeback fell short as Harper Jr. missed Rutgers’ last gasp in a 79-78 overtime defeat.
Mulcahy was close to saving the Scarlet Knights’ season. The road just got a whole lot tougher.
11. Maryland Terrapins (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) Previous rank: 10
The Terrapins were in the midst of building something special.
They were nearing a three-game win streak before the 68-55 loss to Indiana on Jan. 29. Maryland got out to an 8-0 start, but that was the largest lead it held in the contest. There is some optimism to be found in that the Terrapins shot 28% from the field and 22% from deep and only lost by 13.
On Tuesday, Maryland gave the Spartans everything they could handle. The Terrapins got 15 points out of senior guard Eric Ayala, but it was Michigan State junior forward Malik Hall who lifted the Spartans to victory with a layup in the final seconds. Maryland had multiple chances late but couldn’t quite pull ahead for good.
The Michigan State game is the first of a four-game stretch where Maryland plays three ranked programs.
12. Northwestern Wildcats (10-10, 3-8 Big Ten) Previous rank: 12
The Wildcats are right up there with Rutgers in the underachievement championship.
With the loss to then-No. 24 Illinois last Saturday, Northwestern fell under .500 for the first time this year. The Wildcats have lost their last four games and eight of the last nine. Most importantly, the missed Illinois opportunity may have been the last chance to right the ship.
Rutgers proved to be the breaking point. Although, it almost wasn’t. The Wildcats nearly blew a 24-point lead, but something had to bounce their way. A big first half carried by 3-point shooting ended up being enough in the end. The Wildcats made 10 3-pointers.
Northwestern is one of the most desperate teams in the Big Ten. This game needs to be the catalyst for a comeback.
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-7, 2-7 Big Ten) Previous rank: 9
Minnesota started the 2021-22 season a surprising 10-1, with an impressive win at Michigan to boot.
Since then, the Golden Gophers are 1-6. Minnesota has been close in almost every game in that most recent run. The biggest loss is by 23 points to Illinois, but the other five losses are by 13 points or less. Still, the losses count just the same.
Purdue on Wednesday wraps up a three-game set of ranked teams on the Golden Gopher schedule. It seems that, at least for now, Minnesota is just less talented than the majority of its opponents. The Golden Gophers can compete with just about anybody. Winning is a different matter.
14. Nebraska Huskers (6-16, 0-11 Big Ten) Previous rank: 14
They say there is nowhere to go but up.
But, staying put in the dregs is an option too. First the Huskers couldn’t cash in hosting Rutgers. Strike one. Then Nebraska blew an opportunity in its second chance at Michigan. Strike two. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens was phenomenal in both games scoring 29 and 24 points respectively. He also claimed another Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor.
That didn’t matter last Saturday or on Tuesday with the Wolverines, as Nebraska blew a 10-point lead en route to their 11th conference loss. Nebraska out-shot Michigan by 4% from the field and 38% to 13% from 3-point range. The loss came down to rebounding. The Wolverines grabbed 15 more rebounds than the Huskers and also managed 12 offensive rebounds to the Husker’s four.
Northwestern on Saturday could be strike three. Nebraska needs to get it figured out fast if it wants to get a Big Ten win.