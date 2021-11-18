After weeks of chaos, the Big Ten had a cool-down in Week 11, while setting up an exciting race for the finish. Most top teams won big, but an upset scare and lower ranked teams showing inconsistent performances shook up the bottom half of the rankings this week.
With two weeks of regular season play left, here’s how the Big Ten shakes out:
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) Previous rank: 1
Ohio State avoided the “Spoilermaker” curse in emphatic fashion last Saturday, trouncing Purdue 59-31.
The game was well wrapped up by halftime, with the Buckeyes tying their season-high for first half points in their 45-17 halftime lead. The Buckeyes scored on all seven of their first half possessions. Ohio State eclipsed its point total from its previous contest against Nebraska early in the second quarter on a touchdown grab by sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Smith-Njigba had his second consecutive solid performance, hauling in nine receptions for 139 yards and a score. Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdown passes in the game, beating his touchdown totals from the last two games combined.
However, the standout performer from the Buckeye offense was junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson hauled in three touchdown catches and added a 51-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. For his performance, Wilson was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the third Ohio State player to earn the honors this season.
The Buckeyes looked every bit the part of their No. 4 ranking in the current College Football Playoff poll, destroying a foe that had previously derailed two Big Ten favorites’ seasons. With two top divisional challengers finishing Ohio State’s schedule, the Buckeyes will hope to replicate its performance to coast to its fifth straight conference title.
Ohio State hosts No. 8 Michigan State in a marquee East Division matchup this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on ABC.
2. Michigan State Spartans (9-1) Previous rank: 2
Michigan State bounced back after faltering against Purdue, handily defeating Maryland 40-21 last Saturday. The Spartans never trailed in the game, and led by multiple possessions the entire second half.
Junior running back Kenneth Walker III kept his name in the thick of the Heisman Trophy conversation, putting up 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne also had a big game, tossing four touchdown scores, including two to his favorite target, junior wide receiver Jayden Reed. The first passing score came on a familiar play for the Spartans, Thorne hit sophomore wide receiver Montorie Foster on a 52-yard flea flicker touchdown, Michigan State’s fourth of the year.
The defense did allow 447 yard of total offense, but it stepped up when it needed to, with senior linebacker Noah Harvey intercepting Maryland sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s pass at the goal line on its opening second half possession.
The Spartans will need bigger defensive plays for their upcoming showdown against the country’s top offense in Ohio State. While Michigan State can put up its fair share of points, a shootout would favor Ohio State in a key game with playoff implications.
3. Michigan Wolverines (9-1) Previous rank: 3
Michigan survived Penn State last Saturday, emerging with a 21-17 victory in Happy Valley.
The Wolverines led most of the way, but surrendered a 15-play touchdown drive and fumbled in their own territory on the ensuing drive to fall behind 17-14.
Senior running back Hassan Haskins single handedly led Michigan into Penn State territory on the following drive, providing the perfect opportunity for Michigan to switch it up through the air. Junior quarterback Cade McNamara hit junior tight end Erick All, on a drag route, with plenty of room on the right sideline for All to take it in for the go-ahead 47-yard score.
Michigan then stuffed Penn State on four straight plays, securing the Wolverines’ victory.
Haskins was a key part of the offense the whole game, tallying a team-high 156 rushing yards, with the next-closest Wolverine only having two. McNamara turned in an efficient performance as well, completing 65.5% of his passes with a season-high three touchdowns.
The real star of Michigan’s performance was the defense, particularly senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson notched three sacks in the game, proving his status as one of the country’s top defenders. Senior linebacker Josh Ross impressed as well with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss in the win.
Michigan travels to Maryland this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
4. Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) Previous rank: 4
Wisconsin rolled over Northwestern 35-7 for its sixth straight win last Saturday.
The win was a true team performance, with the rushing game, passing attack and defense all excelling in the victory.
Wisconsin lost its leading rusher on the season in junior running back Chez Mellusi during the Rutgers game with a leg injury, yet the rushing attack was still strong as ever. Freshman running back Braelon Allen broke out for 173 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. Allen was named Co-Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week with Ohio State’s Wilson for his performance.
Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns, breaking 200 yards in consecutive games for the first time all season and just the second time in his career. Additionally, this was Mertz’s third straight game with more touchdowns than interceptions, the first such streak of his career.
The defense was especially nasty, wreaking havoc with 12 tackles for loss in the game. The linebacker tandem of junior Leo Chenal and senior Jack Sanborn led the way with three apiece.
Northwestern senior quarterback Andrew Marty was not having a good time, throwing three interceptions and getting dropped twice. Marty was replaced late in the game by sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who threw an interception of his own and was sacked once.
Wisconsin looks to hold onto the Freedom Trophy in its rivalry game against Nebraska this Saturday, having won seven straight in the series. The Badgers and the Huskers face off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
5. Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2) Previous rank: 8
Iowa got back on the right track last Saturday, beating Minnesota 27-22.
Minnesota hopped in front early, taking a 13-10 lead into halftime. Iowa reclaimed the lead almost instantly into the third quarter, with sophomore quarterback Alex Padilla finding wide-open senior wide receiver Charlie Jones for a 72-yard touchdown with 11:51 left in the third quarter.
Padilla threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns in his Iowa debut, while adding a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Iowa held onto its lead on defense, forcing Minnesota to a field goal to cut the lead to just 17-16. Iowa went three-and-out on offense on the ensuing drive, and Minnesota drove into Iowa territory again, but didn’t get much further with the drive stalling out on the Iowa 36-yard line. Minnesota elected to try a field goal with sophomore kicker Dragan Kesich, trying his first field goal of the season after handling kickoff duties.
Iowa blocked the kick, flipping momentum back to its side. The Hawkeyes capitalized, scoring a touchdown five plays later. Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson slipped by two Golden Gopher tacklers in the backfield on a screen pass, cutting towards the sideline and speeding past the defense to extend the Iowa lead to 24-16.
Minnesota scored a touchdown with 5:28 left, but Iowa stuffed the two point conversion, keeping the Hawkeyes in front. The Hawkeye defense later forced a key turnover-on-downs, before adding an insurance field goal for a 27-22 lead late, giving the Golden Gophers little time and no timeouts to mount a game winning drive.
Junior defensive end Joe Evans sacked the hail mary attempt to secure Iowa’s seventh consecutive win over Minnesota, keeping the Floyd of Rosedale bronze pig trophy in Iowa City.
Iowa looks to stay solid this Saturday against Illinois at 1:00 p.m. on Fox Sports One.
6. Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4) Previous rank: 6
Penn State stayed competitive, but couldn’t finish Michigan off in its 21-17 loss.
The Nittany Lions reached into the special teams trick play bag to extend their opening drive. Facing a 4th-and-6 from the Michigan 39-yard line, senior punter Jordan Stout floated a dime to sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs, gaining 18 yards on the play and setting up a field goal.
Stout made three field goals in the game, and landed all four of his punts inside the 20-yard line, earning him Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the third time this season.
Penn State doubled down on its bag of special teams tricks on its next drive, and it backfired horribly. On 4th-and-goal from the Michigan 2-yard line, Penn State junior kicker Rafael Checa flipped the ball to Stout, who promptly ran backwards and fumbled the football.
The Nittany Lions stayed in the backseat until the fourth quarter. Trailing 14-6, Penn State broke out a clutch drive, converting three fourth downs, including the fourth-and-goal where senior quarterback Sean Clifford hit freshman tight end Tyler Warren for the touchdown. Clifford found his always-reliable target senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson for the game-tying two point conversion.
Penn State recovered a fumble to set up a go-ahead late field goal, but allowed a touchdown to Michigan it could not come back from.
Penn State has clearly looked like a different team since Clifford got healthy, showing great progress in its last three games even if it has lost two of its last three.
Penn State hosts Rutgers at 11:00 a.m. on Big Ten Network (BTN).
7. Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4) Previous rank: 7
Minnesota lost its second game in a row, falling to second place in the Big Ten West after losing 27-22 to Iowa.
Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan had a rough time passing the football, completing a subpar 14 of his 30 passes and finishing with a 46.7 quarterback rating. Morgan had his moments though, finding senior wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell deep after he shook his defender on the route, completing the catch for a 68-yard touchdown to cut the Iowa lead to 24-22.
Morgan looked for Autman-Bell again on the two-point conversion, but junior defensive back Dane Belton tipped the pass, causing Minnesota’s first two-point conversion attempt of the year to fall short.
The running game, which was shut down in the previous contest against Illinois, rebounded with a solid day. Freshman running back Ky Thomas broke the century mark for the third time in his last four games, notching 126 yards off a season-high 29 carries.
Minnesota hopes to rebound on the road against lowly Indiana at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday on BTN.
8. Purdue Boilermakers (6-4) Previous rank: 5
Purdue got flattened 59-31 by Ohio State last Saturday.
The defense had no answer for the Buckeye offense, allowing over 30 points for the first time all season and giving up 624 total yards.
The Purdue offense fared far better. Senior quarterback Aidan O’Connell completed 40 passes for 390 yards and a season-high four touchdowns. The Purdue offensive line held up well against the talented Ohio State defense, keeping O’Connell’s jersey clean by allowing zero sacks.
However, Purdue lost two fumbles in the game, costing it crucial scoring chances against the unstoppable Ohio State offense. One of the lost fumbles occurred on a kickoff, giving Ohio State two touchdowns in 14 seconds.
While Purdue launched itself into the four-way tie atop the division with two big upset wins over Top-5 opponents, Ohio State proved to be too tall a task, causing Purdue to slip to second in the Big Ten West.
Purdue plays at Northwestern this Saturday, with the game taking place in Chicago’s Wrigley Field as part of the Wildcats Classic series. Saturday’s kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. on BTN.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5) Previous rank: 13
Rutgers got its second conference win in its last three games, emphatically defeating Indiana 38-3.
Rutgers remarkably scored 38 points without having a 100-yard passer or rusher. Rutgers forced an incredible six turnovers, producing 17 of its points off three of the Hoosiers’ turnovers.
Two of Rutgers’ touchdown drives were on short fields to ease its offense to the end zone. A turnover-on-downs stop led to Rutgers getting the ball on the Indiana 39-yard line. The Scarlet Knights capped off the drive with a screen pass to junior offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal, who took it in for the big man touchdown.
On the following possession, Indiana’s punt went out of bounds at the Rutgers 47 yard line, setting up a slow-and-steady 13-play drive that culminated in a 9-yard touchdown scamper by senior quarterback Noah Vedral.
Rutgers now sits one win away from its first bowl eligible season since 2014. The Scarlet Knights will look to knock off division foe Penn State on Saturday to accomplish the feat.
10. Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6) Previous rank: 9
Illinois was off last Saturday, and will be without head coach Bret Bielema this Saturday against Iowa after his positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday.
11. Maryland Terrapins (5-5) Previous rank: 11
Maryland never kept it close in its 40-21 loss at Michigan State. Despite winning the turnover battle and gaining 447 yards of total offense, the Terrapins’ 13 penalties and 23% third-down conversion rate made it impossible to close any gap.
Maryland hosts Michigan this Saturday.
12. Nebraska Huskers (3-7) Previous rank: 10
The Huskers had a bye week on Saturday, but firing four key offensive coaches does not inspire confidence going forward for the final two games.
Nebraska goes on the road against Wisconsin on Saturday.
13. Northwestern Wildcats (3-7) Previous rank: 12
Northwestern lost 35-7 to Wisconsin, in a game that was more entertaining than the score makes it initially seem. Northwestern’s first drive contained 19 plays and ended in an interception. Its best offensive play came on a 68-yard advanced fumble in a drive that ended in a missed 32-yard field goal. The only Wildcat score came on a 49-yard fumble return down 35-0 in the fourth quarter.
Northwestern plays Purdue on Saturday in Wrigley Field.
14. Indiana Hoosiers (2-8) Previous rank: 14
Indiana continued its conference winless streak, getting embarrassed 38-3 at home by lowly Rutgers.
The Hoosiers’ search for their first conference victory continues Saturday at home against Minnesota.