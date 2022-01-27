Defining what qualities constitute college basketball’s best conference is a difficult test. Win-loss records, head-to-head comparisons from nonconference play and projected NCAA Tournament teams are all acceptable metrics. Leading the way in the court of public opinion over the last two weeks is the Big 12.
Frankly, it is easy to see why. Not a single team within the conference is below .500. Eight of the conference’s ten teams are projected by CBS to make the tournament. Advanced metrics agree with the Big 12 ranked first of 32 in Division I conferences per adjusted efficiency margin according to kenpom.com.
After some first-hand experience at Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Monday for a double-overtime battle between Texas Tech and Kansas, the power at play and the balanced nature of the conference is clear. Yet, when it comes to overall conference depth, the Big Ten has a case to be made. It is a large part of why this week’s rankings are so difficult.
The Big Ten is, after all, ranked second nationally according to kenpom.com in adjusted efficiency. This week, the Big Ten featured a set of wins and losses so convoluted it’s hard to draw any conclusions. But, one can certainly try:
1. Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 1
Though they didn’t have the best week, the Badgers hold the top spot once again in these rankings.
Wisconsin was without junior forward Tyler Wahl on Friday against the Spartans and it showed. At one point, Michigan State led by 17 points en route to breaking a seven-game Badger win streak in the series. Wahl is Wisconsin’s third leading scorer averaging 11 points and just under six rebounds per game.
Despite the best efforts of sophomore guard Johnny Davis and senior guard Brad Davison, the Badgers came up short. Luckily for Wisconsin, it gets a chance to right the ship against Nebraska. The Huskers will be coming off a week-long COVID-19 pause and are still seeking their first conference win.
This is an opportunity to regain some momentum and build on that further at home with Minnesota on Sunday. The return of Wahl will certainly be an additional boost. Then, a showdown in Champaign looms with No. 24 Illinois on Feb. 2.
2. Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 2
The highest ranked team in the Big Ten, according to the AP Top 25, is only sixth in the conference standings.
The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers suffered another conference loss on Thursday. Indiana upset the Boilermakers 68-65, making a statement about where the Hoosiers stand in the conference.
Or so we thought.
Indiana proceeded to lose by nearly 20 points to Michigan, and Purdue followed up its defeat with a 20-point win over Northwestern.
In some ways, the lofty AP ranking puts a target on the Boilermakers’ backs larger than any in the Big Ten. Teams such as the Hoosiers or even Rutgers look to prove themselves against Purdue in ways that don’t materialize against other teams. The Boilermakers win over Northwestern was a typical bounce back.
Purdue remains widely well regarded due to the talent present on the team. But, these conference losses are beginning to become a problem. At the same time, the solution is simple: beat the four remaining ranked teams in the last 11 games of the season.
3. Illinois Fighting Illini (14-5, 7-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 3
What a win for the Fighting Illini.
Without arguably the team’s best two players in junior center Kofi Cockburn and sophomore guard Andre Curbelo, Illinois managed to upset No. 10 Michigan State at home. The win wasn’t a pretty one at 56-55, but it didn’t need to be. Senior guard Trent Frazier had 16 points to lead all scorers, providing a much needed lift for a team just upset on the road by Maryland.
The Maryland loss last week may have been the worst loss of the season for Illinois, although the 20-point waxing by Cincinnati is still a candidate. Without a doubt, Tuesday’s win is the best this season for the Fighting Illini. When Curbelo and Cockburn return, this team should have the utmost confidence.
Next up is Northwestern with No. 11 Wisconsin to follow.
4. Michigan State Spartans (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 4
The Spartans are a tough team to decipher.
When analyzing where Michigan State has been this season, it is important to look at the full body of work. Outside of the loss to Northwestern, the only other defeats came at the hands of current AP Top 25 teams in Kansas and Baylor. On the flip side, it is important to note that the win over short-handed then-No. 8 Wisconsin is the only ranked win of the year for the Spartans.
That win has to count for something, but the loss to an immensely short-handed Illinois counts too. No Curbelo and no Cockburn, yet Michigan State couldn’t quite get it done. A 34% shooting performance from the field and 21% from 3-point range isn’t going to cut it. The Fighting Illini led by as many as 15 and handed Michigan State its third Big Ten defeat.
All of the next three Michigan State opponents are capable of pulling off an upset. Michigan may have found its legs, and with Maryland and Rutgers on the road things could still get interesting. After Tuesday’s loss, it will be important to get at least two of those three before a rematch at home with Wisconsin.
5. Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 5-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 5
Ohio State stays put at No. 5 because it hasn’t played.
After the win over IUPUI last week, the Buckeyes had their second game of the season with Nebraska postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Husker program. As of now, there is not a makeup date for that game. It’s important for Ohio State not to look too far ahead.
Thursday’s game at Minnesota has an upset feel to it. The Buckeyes have had a week to prepare, however, which has likely been a positive. A trip to visit Purdue at Mackey Arena on Sunday could be drawing too much attention. The Golden Gophers snapped their four-game losing streak with the takedown of Rutgers last week.
The next two games are big for the Buckeyes.
6. Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 7
The Hoosiers had their moment. They reveled in it and the momentum it provided. Then on Sunday, they lost it.
Beating then-No. 4 Purdue at Assembly Hall is the best win on the year for Indiana. It’s not close. The Hoosiers were out shot in each category except free throws, where they shot only 58%. They were beaten on the glass 39-30 and 8-4 on offensive rebounds. Yet, they won the turnover battle 12-3, and the 68-65 result proved that they belonged in the Big Ten conversation.
Then came the worst loss of the season. Against Michigan, it wasn’t close. The shooting woes continued for the Hoosiers, and their largest lead of the game was two points. Indiana shot 39% from the field and sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had 17 points, but only one other Hoosier reached double digits.
Much of Indiana’s good will has been lost. That being said, this team is still capable of regaining the respect it earned last Thursday. That sets up big games with Maryland and Penn State this week.
7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-8, 5-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 10
The next four teams in these rankings could truly go in any order.
In the last 10 days, Rutgers has beaten Iowa, Minnesota has defeated Rutgers and Iowa has a win over Minnesota. Ultimately, the Scarlet Knights deserve the top spot of the four due to its conference standing. That holds even considering the recent loss to Maryland.
The Scarlet Knights should be on a nine-game winning streak. The loss to Penn State on Jan. 11 came with a head scratching offensive performance. Against the Nittany Lions, Rutgers only managed 49 points and shot 26% from 3-point range just after scoring 93 and shooting 55% the previous game with Nebraska.
The Minnesota loss on Jan. 22 was equally confusing. The Golden Gophers were down three starters and still earned a 68-65 win. Senior guard Geo Baker scored 25 points and senior forward Ron Harper Jr. had 12, but there wasn’t much scoring apart from that. An odd loss to Maryland at home is the cherry on top.
Rutgers is underperforming. The ceiling is much higher.
8. Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 6
This is a challenging stretch for the Hawkeyes.
First, they get a second shot at No. 6 Purdue. Then, a rematch with Penn State on the road. That trip continues with No. 16 Ohio State. It’s a fantastic opportunity for Iowa to prove itself. The Hawkeyes are 2.5 games back of the conference lead and two of the next three opponents are in the top half of the standings.
The Rutgers loss was a major red flag for the Iowa offense. A 48-46 score is something more akin to a Wisconsin game of old or the Scarlet Knights today. That’s indicative of the story of that game. Iowa was forced to play the Rutgers style. From that, the Hawkeyes were 27% from the field and 22% from 3-point range.
In 16 of the 19 games played this year, Iowa has reached 70 or more points. The 68 points scored in the following game with Penn State made the Rutgers score look like an even greater outlier. Iowa has the next three games to prove that it belongs with Indiana and other contenders in the postseason discussion.
9. Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-5, 2-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 11
The final team in the trifecta seems to be regaining its footing.
After its game with Penn State was postponed due to COVID-19, the Golden Gophers finally ended a four-game losing streak by upsetting Rutgers Saturday. In some ways, it was disappointing to see such a promising start derailed by those four games, but there is still time for it to turn around.
The order is tall for Minnesota. The next three games feature ranked opponents. The good thing for the Golden Gophers, however, is two of three are at home. Ohio State, Wisconsin and Purdue makeup the upcoming schedule. If Minnesota wants to stay alive for its comparatively light finish to the schedule, it must win two of the next three games.
10. Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 13
The Terrapin experience over the last week was the exact opposite of Indiana’s.
First, they suffered a back-breaking defeat at the hands of Michigan 83-64. Then, the ecstasy of victory smashes onto the scene in a stunning 81-65 drubbing of a shorthanded then-No. 17 Illinois. The benchmarks of above .500 and a decent postseason run are still available too.
Taking down Rutgers on Tuesday is just another step towards those goals for Maryland. A season high scoring output of 23 points from senior guard Fatts Russell lifted the Terrapins to victory in Piscataway. Winning in a hostile road environment such as Jersey Mike’s Arena could provide a lot of confidence.
A trip to No. 16 Ohio State along with a home stand against No. 10 Michigan State and Indiana all lie ahead. Each surprise win Maryland can muster is an added bonus this year. The Terrapins are capable of making plenty of noise.
11. Michigan Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 12
Perhaps, the sleeping giant has awoken
Back-to-back blowout wins for Michigan may indicate a late push reminiscent of the 2019-20 season. On Jan. 25 of that year, the Wolverines suffered a 64-62 loss to No. 21 Illinois to fall to 2-6 in conference and 11-8 overall. In the final 12 games of the season, Michigan went 8-4.
That team did not get a postseason chance due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is hard not to draw similarities between those two years. Or at the very least, there’s a chance for the stars to align once more for Michigan. The schedule ahead is far from favorable with six ranked teams and four of those contests set to be played on the road.
However following trouncings of Indiana and Maryland, there are signs of life for Michigan.
12. Northwestern Wildcats (9-8, 2-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 8
After a big win, a big fall.
Consecutive losses for Northwestern following the win over Michigan State drops the Wildcats four spots in this installment of the rankings. Still, going 1-2 in a three-game stretch featuring three top ten opponents is better than 0-3. In terms of keeping the season alive, Michigan may be a bigger game than any of the last three.
The two teams have yet to meet this season. Heading into a game with Illinois on a three-game losing streak, Cockburn or no, won’t be a great feeling.
13. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 9
The Nittany Lions’ fall in this week’s rankings really was no fault of their own.
The loss to Iowa wasn’t great. But, the biggest issue was that there was no upset win this week such as those of Maryland or Minnesota.
8-8 is better than many thought Penn State would be 16 games into the season. Junior forward Seth Lundy and senior guard Jalen Pickett form a solid combo that most teams would struggle with.
Penn State has the chance to play spoiler for a number of good teams down the stretch. That starts with Iowa on Saturday and with Wisconsin soon afterward. Wisconsin represents a chance for the Nittany Lions to join Maryland and others with a huge upset victory.
14. Nebraska Huskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) Previous rank: 14
Idle could easily summarize the last week for Nebraska.
The Huskers had their first set of consecutive practices in some time broken up over last week by a COVID-19 pause. That pause also postponed two games with ranked foes. The game with Wisconsin on Thursday will be the first in nearly a week.
Nebraska needs a win badly. Anything to give added confidence. The idea that the schedule lightens up for the next two games is easy to entertain until one looks at scores from earlier this season. Michigan and Rutgers outscored Nebraska 195-132 in their games this year. Northwestern and Minnesota follow, but each of those teams could be as desperate for a win as the Huskers.