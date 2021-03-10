Conference tournaments are always sure to bring about some thrilling, unexpected results. After all, they serve as a precursor to the most unpredictable postseason in sports: the NCAA Tournament. March is in full swing, and the Big Ten begins its tournament in Indianapolis on Wednesday.
The Big Ten wrapped up play on Sunday, finalizing the conference standings and the seeding for the tournament. The conference is widely projected to land nine teams in the NCAA Tournament, with the status of some more solidified than others.
Here is the Big Ten hierarchy with the regular season wrapped up:
1. Illinois Fighting Illini (20-6, 16-4 Big Ten)
The Fighting Illini are not only one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, but the nation as well.
After Illinois’ seven-game win streak was snapped with a loss at Michigan State two weeks ago, the Fighting Illini bounced back with four straight wins, three of them on the road against ranked teams. They enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed in the conference, behind Michigan.
How Illinois handled its imposing road trip last week confirmed its status as a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament. The Fighting Illini pulled off one of the most impressive wins of the season by any team with a 76-53 win at then-No. 2 Michigan without star junior guard Ayo Dosunmu. The outcome was unexpected from a team playing without one of the nation’s best players against a team that hadn’t lost since January.
The next game brought another extremely impressive performance as the road trip continued at then-No. 7 Ohio State. The Fighting Illini held on to win 73-68 in Dosunmu’s return as the talisman dropped 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. The most impressive performer of the week was mercurial freshman guard Andre Curbelo, who posted 17 points and six rebounds at Michigan then 19 points, five rebounds and six assists at Ohio State.
Illinois holds wins over each of the Big Ten’s top tier, the only team to do so. It has beaten Michigan, Iowa, Purdue and Ohio State. The Fighting Illini sit in the top 10 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency per Kenpom and jumped Michigan in the AP Poll to No. 3. Dosunmu is a national player of the year candidate, sophomore center Kofi Cockburn is one of the best big men in the stacked Big Ten, and the freshmen are finally coming into their own. Move aside Michigan, this may be the Big Ten’s best bet to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
2. Michigan Wolverines (19-3, 14-3 Big Ten)
Michigan’s overall body of work trumps that of Illinois or any other team in the Big Ten. However, the Wolverines lost twice last week, one of those games being the beatdown to Illinois, so they fall out of the top spot in these power rankings for the first time in a month-and-a-half.
Michigan rebounded from the Illinois loss with a 69-50 win over bubble-dweller Michigan State on March 4, but couldn’t beat the Spartans twice, losing to them 70-64 on the road Sunday. The Wolverines sit in the top six nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency, the only team in the nation that can make that claim, and have pretty much locked themselves in as a No. 1 seed for the looming NCAA Tournament. This is a squad that first appeared in these power rankings at the No. 7 spot and wasn’t even ranked at the time.
The Wolverines’ versatile rotation includes wunderkind freshman center Hunter Dickinson, deadeye shooter senior forward Isaiah Livers and do-it-all sophomore guard Franz Wagner, all likely All-Big Ten candidates. Senior guard Mike Smith leads the Big Ten in assists and fellow senior guards Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown add scoring depth.
Michigan enters the conference tournament with a chip on its shoulder, hoping to reaffirm its status as the Big Ten’s top team.
3. Iowa Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-6 Big Ten)
Iowa thinks it belongs among the Big Ten’s top teams. How the Hawkeyes defend in the Big Ten Tournament will be a great indicator of whether AP No. 5 Iowa can make a deep tournament run and stake its place among the nation’s elite once and for all.
The Hawkeyes have proven they can score points. They are headlined by the national player of the year favorite in senior center Luka Garza and boast the nation’s third-highest scoring offense and second-highest offensive efficiency rating, per Kenpom. The defense, 12th in the Big Ten, is the primary concern.
Last week, it didn’t matter as Iowa prevailed over lesser opponents. On Thursday, it blew the doors off a Nebraska team with a two-game winning streak, beating the Huskers 102-64 behind a season-high 26 points from senior guard Jordan Bohannon. On Sunday, the Hawkeyes held on to beat then-No. 25 Wisconsin 77-73 as Bohannon again excelled, offering 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists.
Iowa will need Bohannon to continue to play at this level if junior guard Joe Wieskamp, Iowa’s second-leading scorer who suffered an injury against Wisconsin, is unavailable for the Big Ten Tournament.
4. Purdue Boilermakers (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers have reached new heights, moving into the top four of these rankings. They won twice again last week, extending their winning streak to five games, the longest in the Big Ten. They defeated Wisconsin and Indiana at home, completing a season sweep over the latter.
Freshman center Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 18-year-old, was a breakout star last week. He had 21 points and seven rebounds against the Badgers and 20 points and nine rebounds against the Hoosiers on a combined 16-of-21 shooting.
Purdue head coach Matt Painter, who has a trend of recruiting seven-footers, plucked the Canada native from relative obscurity. He wasn’t even a top 400 recruit per 247’s composite rankings, and had only two other known Division 1 offers. Now he is teaming with junior forward Trevion Williams to form perhaps the most imposing frontcourt in the country.
Given Purdue’s recent successes and its season sweep over Ohio State, there shouldn’t be much of a debate whether the Boilermakers should jump the Buckeyes. The bigger question is why No. 20 Purdue still sits 11 spots below Ohio State in the AP Poll. By securing a top-four spot in the conference standings, it will receive byes in the first two rounds of the Big Ten Tournament, not playing until Friday. They are currently projected around a No. 4 seed for the NCAA Tournament but could climb higher.
5. Ohio State Buckeyes (18-8, 12-8 Big Ten)
The Buckeyes, despite losing four straight, have slipped marginally down the national rankings, now to the No. 9 spot. Ohio State’s record belies its status as a top 10 team, but advanced metrics also regard the Buckeyes highly. They sit at No. 7 on Kenpom and No. 9 in the NET rankings. It helps that of their four losses, three came to the top three teams in the conference and the other came to red-hot Michigan State.
Ohio State boasts the second-best adjusted offense in the Big Ten and the fourth-best nationally, but its defense is rated last in the conference. The 16-point home loss to Iowa last week was alarming, as the Buckeyes managed just 57 points against what is often a porous defense, despite making a respectable 45.1% of its shots.
Even in the Buckeyes’ recent swoon, sophomore forward EJ Liddell has continued pouring in points, averaging 18.8 points per game during the four-game stretch while shooting 46.4%. With some help and an overall step up defensively, he could lead Ohio State on a deep March run, especially if junior guard Duane Washington Jr. plays steadily.
The Buckeyes have a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will play the winner of Minnesota and Northwestern on Thursday.
6. Michigan State Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten)
Few teams in the Big Ten have been stronger than Michigan State in recent weeks, which climbed its way from the bottom of the conference standings into the projected NCAA Tournament field.
After beating Illinois and Ohio State last week, the Spartans returned to the court to beat Indiana and complete the season sweep over the Hoosiers, holding star sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis to nine points on 1-of-5 shooting on Tuesday.
The Spartans then took on Michigan in a home-and-home series, first visiting the Wolverines who promptly showed Michigan State the door in a 69-50 routing. Sunday’s game, however, provided the Spartans with the credentials they need for an NCAA Tournament berth. They held on to beat the Wolverines 70-64 and handed the conference’s king its third loss of the season.
Sophomore guard Rocket Watts, a highly-rated recruit who has not always lived up to his promise, exploded for 21 points, four rebounds and four assists in the win over Michigan, putting forth what was likely his best collegiate performance yet. Junior forward Aaron Henry was his same reliable self last week, averaging 18 points, six rebounds and three assists across the three games.
The Spartans have done enough to be in most brackets right now. It’s unclear what an early exit in the Big Ten would do for their NCAA Tournament prospects, but a win against Maryland on Thursday would surely have a team ranked just No. 56 on Kenpom and No. 67 in the NET rankings feeling better about its chances.
7. Wisconsin Badgers (16-11, 10-10 Big Ten)
The middle of the Big Ten is a pit of mediocrity right now.
The Badgers actually moved up a spot from last week despite having lost its last three games. Nonetheless, Wisconsin was competitive in recent play against superior teams. The Badgers lost by four at both Purdue and Iowa. This has not been the team people expected it to be early this season, when Wisconsin ranked No. 5 nationally behind its all-senior starting lineup. After all, this is just the second time since the turn of the century that the Badgers haven’t had a winning record in Big Ten play.
Wisconsin plays Thursday against the winner of Penn State and Nebraska. The slowest-paced team in the Big Ten will rely on its experience and steady senior guard D’Mitrik Trice to try and salvage this season with a couple of wins in March.
8. Maryland Terrapins (15-12, 9-11 Big Ten)
Maryland’s status as an NCAA Tournament team seemed to be all but confirmed entering last week. But, the general apathy with which the Terrapins played leaves their at-large status occluded.
Last week, Maryland lost at bottom-feeder Northwestern and then proceeded to blow a 16-point lead at home to Penn State. On the bright side, junior forward Aaron Wiggins was very impressive in the two games, scoring 26 points against Northwestern, nearly half of Maryland’s output, and putting up 15 points with 10 rebounds against Penn State.
If the bracket were revealed today, most would think Maryland belongs in the field, but a loss in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan State would leave the Terrapins at 15-13 overall. Maryland is more likely to make the tournament than not, but don’t be shocked if the Big Ten ends up with only eight teams in the bracket as its two bubble teams, Maryland and Michigan State, play each other.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 10-10 Big Ten)
Rutgers won its only game of the week, taking down wilting Minnesota on the road in overtime. Senior guard Jacob Young moved back into the starting lineup recently and scored 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting against the Golden Gophers while adding five rebounds and seven assists. He has led the Scarlet Knights in scoring in five of their last six games.
The Scarlet Knights seem to be safely in the projected NCAA Tournament field, and their status would only be helped with a win over Indiana on Thursday. Rutgers is the second-most defense dependent team in the Big Ten and hopes to rely on its stoutness on that side of the court to clinch its first NCAA Tournament berth in three decades and first NCAA Tournament win in 38 years. Taking care of business against Indiana on Thursday would be a great start.
10. Northwestern Wildcats (9-14, 6-13 Big Ten)
Northwestern is playing basketball like it’s December.
The Wildcats came out of the ether and started 3-0 in Big Ten play with wins over Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State and climbed to No. 19 in the national polls. What ensued was a 13-game losing streak that spanned nearly two months and saw the Wildcats sink in every measurable category and ranking.
Now, the Wildcats have embarked on another three-game winning streak, and for that, they jump four spots in these rankings. Last week brought a 60-55 win over Maryland, a tournament-level team, and then a thrilling 79-78 win over Nebraska on Sunday. Precedent implies that an extended losing streak is now in store, but a loss to Minnesota in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament would end the season right there.
Parlaying this streak into a Big Ten Tournament title seems far-fetched to say the least, but a couple wins would be a nice cherry on top of a markedly improved season. Northwestern ranks No. 69 in Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency rankings, above 25 teams from power six conferences despite being second-to-last in the Big Ten. Welcome back to the top 10, Wildcats.
11. Indiana Hoosiers (12-14, 7-12 Big Ten)
The Hoosiers’ NCAA Tournament hopes were gone with the turn of the calendar and the change of the seasons.
Indiana’s five-game losing streak began in late February and extended into March last week. The most recent pair of disappointments left the Hoosiers with a losing record overall and far below .500 in conference play. Indiana was relatively competitive in losses at Michigan State, 64-58, and Purdue, 67-58.
One particularly alarming fact is sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis’ recent struggles. The once All-American favorite led his team in scoring in 17 of its first 23 games but has not done so in the past three contests. Furthermore, his averages have been very nearly cut in half in those last three games, down to 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on 30.7% shooting.
It will almost definitely take a Big Ten Tournament championship for Indiana to reach the NCAA Tournament field, which is very unlikely. This storied program is more likely than not to stretch its tournament drought to five years. But if Jackson-Davis can regain his midseason form, perhaps the Hoosiers can go on a run and put themselves in contention for the NIT at the very least.
12. Penn State Nittany Lions (10-13, 7-12 Big Ten)
The Nittany Lions improved their stock and standing marginally last week, winning both of their games. Both of their results were impressive, an 84-65 drilling of Minnesota and a 66-61 comeback win at Maryland. However, neither does enough to truly move the needle for Penn State.
This is still a team that belongs in the bottom half of the Big Ten. Penn State is viewed favorably by advanced metrics (34th on Kenpom and 40th on the NET) and had the hardest schedule in the country, followed in the top 10 by nine other Big Ten schools. Nonetheless, its overall resume is behind that of nearly everyone in the conference
Penn State is a balanced team that is certainly capable of winning a couple games in Indianapolis. Sophomore forward Seth Lundy dropped 31 points and eight rebounds against Maryland after combining for 10 points in the previous four games. If he’s playing at his best along with junior guards Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington, Penn State could be hard to beat.
13. Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-14, 6-14 Big Ten)
Minnesota’s season has long since spiraled out of control.
A new week brought two new losses as the Golden Gophers were routed at Penn State then lost in overtime at home to Rutgers. Last week’s slate brought Minnesota’s losing streak to seven games, tied for the second-longest among the 76 teams in the power six conferences.
Before said stretch, Minnesota was one of the first teams out of the AP Top 25 and was slotted comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field. After all, the Golden Gophers hold wins over Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan and Purdue. If they are able to recapture some of that magic, perhaps with an invigorated performance from junior guard Marcus Carr, this could be one of the most dangerous teams in the conference in Indianapolis. Wednesday will offer the first chance at redemption in a date with Northwestern.
14. Nebraska Huskers (7-19, 3-16 Big Ten)
If it seems like I’m referring to every team as some variation of dangerous, that’s because it’s true. The Big Ten is viewed as the best conference in the nation for a reason, and its depth of talent reflects that. None of these teams should be considered an easy win in a conference tournament. The Big Ten is the only conference in the nation with all of its teams in the top 100 of Kenpom’s adjusted efficiency rankings.
Nebraska sits dead last in the Big Ten at 92nd on Kenpom but is still above 16 teams from the other five power conferences. That’s an average of three teams per major conference that rate worse than the Huskers.
The Huskers were ranked 11th in these power rankings last week but two losses, one of them a lopsided one at Iowa, brings them down. The Huskers very nearly won at Northwestern and changed the order of the backend of these rankings, but almost doesn’t count, and Nebraska lost by one.
The Huskers’ leading scorer through the past two games has been senior guard Kobe Webster, averaging 20 points per game while shooting 12-of-20 on 3-pointers in that short span. It has been a good end to the season for a player who was no stranger to that kind of performance in his three years at Western Illinois.
Nebraska takes on Penn State on Wednesday, and the winner will play Wisconsin.