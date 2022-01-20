It’s getting to be that time of the year.
College football is in the rearview mirror, the NFL Playoffs are underway and college basketball fans are beginning to check Bracketology sites of nearly every outlet with an almost religious fervor. In ESPN college basketball analyst Joe Lunardi’s most recent NCAA Tournament projection, there are seven teams from the Big Ten. That’s tied for second most with the SEC and Big East.
As one could imagine, those seven teams rank highly in this week’s rankings. Here is how the Big Ten conference looks in week 10:
1. Wisconsin Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) Previous rank: 2
There is a new No. 1 on this list for the third consecutive installment of these rankings.
The Wisconsin Badgers have kept up their winning ways since stunning then-No. 3 Purdue at Mackey Arena. In fact, Wisconsin has won 12 of its last 13 games with seven straight wins. That is good enough for a No. 8 ranking in the most recent AP Top 25. The team also avenged its only loss in the last 13 contests by taking down Ohio State at home last Thursday 78-68.
That win may have been the most impressive of the last six for Wisconsin. Sophomore guard Johnny Davis shot 4-of-18 from the field and scored only 14 points, well under his average of 21.7 points per game. It didn’t matter. Fifth-year senior guard Brad Davison dropped 25 points and, more importantly, junior forward Tyler Wahl scored 20 to go with seven rebounds and six assists.
Not every win is pretty. The 70-69 squeeze against Maryland on Jan. 9 certainly wasn’t. But if the Badgers can find a way to score even on nights when Davis isn’t at his best, this team is scary.
2. Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 3
The Purdue Boilermakers slide up a spot in this week's rankings and move to No. 4 in the AP poll as well. Monday’s victory over a streaking Illinois team that had won 11 of its last 12 games with six straight wins may be as impressive as anything on the Purdue resume.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic poured in 22 points including five 3-pointers. One of those shots put the Boilermakers ahead to stay in the thrilling 96-88 double-overtime win. That makes for a three-game win streak since the home loss to Wisconsin, a streak that includes a win at Penn State and a thrashing of Nebraska.
But, it is important to remember that every team in the conference is a danger. Penn State on the road was one, and Iowa can provide just as much of a threat and more on its home court in a week’s time. It is also important to remember that the roster is still deep, still well-coached and still one of the best challengers in the Big Ten.
3. Illinois Fighting Illini (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten) Previous rank: 5
For a while, it felt like nobody could stop this train.
The Illinois Fighting Illini had won six straight before the loss to Purdue on Monday. The Boilermakers spoiled the return of Illinois sophomore guard André Curbelo in one of the best games of the college basketball season. Curbelo added 20 points off the bench in a game in which he and his teammates struggled with foul trouble.
Even though its winning streak is over, Illinois has a lot to be excited about. This team was already starting to hit its stride. Adding in Curbelo, who had not played a game since late November, is just the cherry on top. Barring foul trouble, junior center Kofi Cockburn is always a factor and senior guard Trent Frazier has had to step up in Curbelo’s absence.
Showdowns in the next three weeks with No. 14 Michigan State, No. 8 Wisconsin and a rematch with No. 4 Purdue will go a long way in solidifying the Fighting Illini status.
4. Michigan State Spartans (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) Previous rank: 1
If you watched enough Michigan State games (or Northwestern games for that matter), it was easy to tell that something like this was bound to happen. Three close wins for the Spartans and four tight losses for the Wildcats foreshadowed the upset in East Lansing last Saturday.
Northwestern finally managed to win a thriller and avenged a 73-67 home loss to Michigan State earlier this year. For the Spartans, luck just ran out. They shot 43% compared to the Wildcat’s 34% but Michigan State was a miserable 28% from 3-point range and turned the ball over 17 times.
Following the loss, Michigan State is second in the Big Ten standings, for now. The road ahead is brutal. First, the Spartans head to face No. 8 Wisconsin. Then, the road trip continues with No. 17 Illinois. A rescheduled rivalry game against Michigan at home rounds out the next three games.
Each meeting in the Big Ten is a test, but some are harder than others.
5. Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4, 5-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 4
It is tough to gauge where the Ohio State Buckeyes lie.
After a COVID-19 pause that lasted nearly a month, there is a certain amount of leeway due. The loss to Indiana certainly hurt the Buckeyes’ overall body of work but not nearly as bad as it did a week ago. The loss to Wisconsin can be looked over as well, given the Badgers’ recent run of form. Penn State has suddenly given plenty of teams issues as of late and the Buckeyes survived 61-56 last Sunday.
It is safe to say at this point that the leeway has expired. Ohio State hosts a reeling Nebraska on Saturday and heads to an almost equally addled Minnesota after. If the Buckeyes wish to stay in the conference race, those two games are must wins.
This team is more than capable of putting together a run, anchored by a quality frontcourt duo capable of matching up with the Big Ten’s best. Ohio State will be in great shape if it takes care of business down the stretch with only three ranked teams remaining in its last 14 games.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 6
The Iowa Hawkeyes stand pat once again at No. 6 in the rankings.
The Hawkeyes competed very well with then-No. 23 Wisconsin on the road on Jan. 6 and followed those games up with quality wins against Indiana and Minnesota. Quietly, Iowa has won six of its last seven games. Against Indiana, it wasn’t sophomore forward Keegan Murray saving the day but rather his twin brother, sophomore forward Kris Murray.
Kris Murray scored 29 against the Hoosiers to Keegan Murray’s 12. With Minnesota, the script flipped as Keegan returned to form with 25 and Kris had just five. Still, the Indiana win was huge for the Hawkeyes.
The schedule softens up in the next six games with two games against Penn State and rematches against Minnesota and Maryland. The remaining two games at No. 19 Ohio State and hosting No. 4 Purdue will tell a much more important side of the story.
7. Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 10
Now for the other side of the showdown in Iowa City last Thursday.
The Indiana Hoosiers needed that game against Iowa. The 61-58 defeat at the hands of Penn State doesn’t look quite as bad as it once did but that game is undoubtedly one the Hoosiers would want back. Luckily, a big win against then-No. 13 Ohio State helped to turn the tide.
After a win over Nebraska, the test of the season comes to Assembly Hall on Thursday, as Purdue pays a visit to Indiana. It is the opportunity of the season for the Hoosiers.
The spotlight will be on junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. How he defends Purdue’s big men will be key as well as what he is able to generate on the offensive end. A home victory for Indiana would jump it several spots on this list.
8. Northwestern Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 7
The Northwestern Wildcats finally broke through.
A four game losing streak was snapped on Saturday at the Breslin Center. Junior center Ryan Young was excellent with 18 points and eight rebounds. Two other Wildcats entered double figures in junior guard Chase Audige and junior guard Boo Buie. When Northwestern came out on top, it was the first time it had done so at Michigan State since 2009.
For momentum a win like that is huge, especially considering the Wildcats’ next three games. Two of those three are against ranked opponents. A Jan. 26 game against Michigan is sandwiched between games against No. 4 Purdue and No. 17 Illinois.
There are no breaks in the Big Ten. Northwestern has proven it can stay competitive, but the question is if it can replicate what it did to Michigan State.
9. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) Previous rank: 13
Penn State was one of the laughing stocks of the Big Ten.
The Nittany Lions were much maligned even in these very rankings but it seems they may have figured some things out. After having three games canceled due to COVID-19 in late December and early January, Penn State is 3-2. On its own, that doesn’t sound very impressive. But, when considering the prior record and level of competition there is a lot of weight.
Where other teams have struggled after pauses, Penn State has thrived. First, it defeated Indiana 61-58 then stacked that win with a 74-70 takedown of Northwestern. In the next three games, Penn State beat Rutgers and lost to then-No. 3 Purdue and No. 16 Ohio State by a combined 12 points.
Things are moving in the right direction in Happy Valley.
10. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-6, 4-2 Big Ten) Previous rank: 11
Rutgers is another hard team to place.
The Scarlet Knights have won five of their last six games but are likely the lightest group of teams on this list. The teams they have beaten (Maryland, Michigan and Nebraska) are the bottom three teams in these rankings. The lone loss came from Penn State, who is one spot higher in the rankings.
The next five games for Rutgers come against unranked opponents. If the Scarlet Knights want to stay in the Big Ten title race, they must win almost all of these games. Rutgers then play every ranked team in the conference in the following five games, including a game against No. 8 Wisconsin one more time in late February.
Two huge stretches are ahead for Rutgers. The pressure is on senior forward Ron Harper Jr. and others to deliver.
11. Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) Previous rank: 8
Minnesota not only took a tumble in these rankings but the Big Ten standings as well.
The Golden Gophers have lost four in a row. A two-point loss to then-No. 10 Michigan State hurts the most. The other three losses all came by double digits. After Rutgers this week, things won’t get any easier.
Ranked games against Ohio State, Wisconsin and Purdue all follow for Minnesota. The last and only conference win of the season for the Golden Gophers happened all the way back on Dec. 11 at Michigan.
That seems like a long time ago because it is. The good news for Minnesota is that there are still six weeks to recover.
12. Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 Big Ten) Previous rank: 12
The absolute worst thing an underperforming team trying to find its identity could suffer from is a COVID-19 pause.
For Michigan, there was at least one positive in the stoppage. The Wolverines did not have to play then-No. 10 Michigan State nor then-No. 7 Purdue back-to-back. Yet, the two game losing streak prior to the pause carried over on the road at Illinois in a 68-53 defeat.
But, perhaps an identity was found against Maryland on Tuesday night. The Wolverines thrashed the Terrapins 83-64 as sophomore center Hunter Dickinson had 21 points. Michigan shot a blistering 58% from the field and led by as many as 25 points.
Yet, Michigan has seen this before. After bulldozing Nebraska on the road 102-67, the Wolverines lost four of their next five. It’s hard to say that this team has exorcised its demons just yet.
13. Maryland Terrapins (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten) Previous rank: 9
The Terrapins have lost five of the last six games.
A comeback win over Northwestern is the lone bright spot over the last two weeks. Tuesday’s game against Michigan didn’t inspire confidence. Three Terrapins scored in double figures including senior guard Eric Ayala with 22 points. Besides those three, no other scorer had more than four.
Maryland is experienced and talented enough to do damage in a tough league despite the poor hand it has been dealt. As long as the Terrapins can stay above .500 and perhaps make a run in the Big Ten Tournament, the season should be considered a success.
14. Nebraska Huskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) Previous rank: 14
Nebraska is alone in the Big Ten’s basement.
It’s dark. It’s grimey. And it’s lonely without one-time partner in crime Penn State. The Huskers are yet to win a conference game. They have lost six in a row and 11 of the last 12. Sometimes Nebraska has been close, sometimes not. What’s persisted is plenty of losing.
Besides general inconsistencies in blowout losses to Purdue and Rutgers, the most concerning issue for the Huskers is its defense. In the last seven games, Nebraska has failed to hold an opponent under 75 points. Including the 74 points scored by Kennesaw State, that streak goes back a game further to Kansas State.
In 19 games, the Huskers have allowed 75 or more points 11 times and 80 or more points seven times. That may be the biggest red flag. For a team that had its sights set on finishing in the top half of the conference, the hope of winning four more games and getting to double digit wins even feels bleak.
Even Penn State has found a way to elevate. Now Nebraska is all alone.