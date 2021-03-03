The Big Ten tournament begins a week from Wednesday on March 10. Every team will wrap up play by Sunday night, and the seeds for the tournament in Indianapolis will be determined by the time of the next rendition of these power rankings.
It has been a hectic year in college basketball, with an abundance of postponements and cancellations, but Big Ten play, like most other conferences has gone surprisingly smooth otherwise, and it seems inevitable that an NCAA Tournament will take place in a matter of weeks. Until then, we’ll get a chance to see how the final Big Ten standings shake up this week.
Most bracket projections have eight or nine Big Ten teams in the projected field, and a total of ten teams are in contention for a tournament bid with Michigan State and Indiana right on the bubble. Additionally, the Big Ten has six teams ranked in the AP Top 25, still the most of any conference.
Here is the Big Ten hierarchy entering the last week of conference play:
1. Michigan Wolverines (18-1, 13-1 Big Ten)
Michigan’s continued dominance was rewarded with a No. 2 ranking in the AP Top 25. The Wolverines played near-flawless basketball once again last week, picking up two more wins in the process.
The Wolverines first dominated then-No. 9 Iowa on Thursday. It looked like the Hawkeyes may give them a run for their money as they trailed by just one possession at halftime. However, Michigan erupted in the second half with a 47-point performance and pulled away to win easily, 79-57, over one of the Big Ten’s top teams. On Saturday, Michigan played at Indiana and once again made it look easy, winning 73-57.
The standouts from last week were sophomore guard Franz Wagner and freshman center Hunter Dickinson. Wagner led the Wolverines in scoring with 21 points in both games. Dickinson averaged 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game between the two contests, but more importantly outplayed two of the Big Ten’s best players: Iowa senior center Luka Garza and Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Garza, the leading scorer across all power conferences, managed 16 points on just 6-of-19 shooting, and Jackson-Davis had only 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting.
The Wolverines moved up to No. 2 in the advanced metrics rankings, the NET and Kenpom, following Baylor’s loss to Kansas on Saturday. The Wolverines have another action-packed week ahead where they are scheduled to play three times. On Tuesday night, they’ll host No. 4 Illinois in the first matchup of the season between the top two teams in the Big Ten standings. They’ll also host Michigan State on Thursday before visiting them on Sunday. The Spartans are trying to claw their way into the NCAA Tournament and beat both Illinois and Ohio State last week, so beating them twice will be no easy task.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 14-4 Big Ten)
Despite a mediocre week by their standards, the Fighting Illini moved up to No. 2, their highest spot in these power rankings this season, because of the similar struggles among the rest of the Big Ten’s elite, aside from Michigan. Thanks to similar struggles across the country, Illinois moved into the top four of the AP poll despite losing to an inferior team.
Illinois’ week started out with a loss at Michigan State in a game in which the Fighting Illini led for just a few minutes. To make matters worse, it was announced junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, a likely first-team All American, was ruled out for the next couple games with a facial injury. Illinois responded well, pulling away to beat Nebraska 86-70 at home then holding on to win 74-69 at then-No. 23 Wisconsin.
At this point, Illinois’ resume is considerably worse than Michigan’s, but the Fighting Illini will still have a chance to bring some doubt to the Wolverines’ Big Ten supremacy when they visit Michigan on Tuesday. Dosunmu is day-to-day and may or may not be available against the Wolverines. They’ll have a short break before continuing the road trip at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday. Winning one of those games should keep Illinois in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but winning two would make the feat far more likely.
3. Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten)
Iowa, the only other team besides Michigan to hold the No. 1 spot in these power rankings, rejoins the top three for the first time in four weeks. The Hawkeyes just completed the same exact schedule Illinois is set to face and won one of the two daunting matchups, resulting in them rising to No. 5 nationally. If not for their close loss at Illinois a month ago, the Hawkeyes would be a spot higher in these rankings.
Iowa hung with Michigan for a half then proceeded to get routed, showing just how far ahead the Wolverines are from everyone else in the conference. However, the Hawkeyes bounced back in a big way, winning 73-57 at then-No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday in a game where they trailed for less than a minute. Garza responded with 24 points and 11 rebounds after his poor showing at Michigan, and junior guard Joe Wieskamp added 19 points and six rebounds. This is a very hard team to beat when it’s hitting shots, but the defense is still a concern. The Hawkeyes are 1-6 when allowing 79 points or more and 17-1 when allowing fewer.
This team could beat about anyone in the country on the right night, but I’d be surprised if the Hawkeyes could put it together for enough consecutive games to make a truly deep run in March. Iowa gets a measurably easier schedule to finish the regular season after last week’s gauntlet, hosting Nebraska and No. 25 Wisconsin.
4. Ohio State Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7 Big Ten)
The Buckeyes have now lost three straight, but have fallen from just No. 4 to No. 7 in the national rankings. It’s time for a drop here, though, as Ohio State was handled by Iowa in Columbus and was upset at Michigan State before that.
The Hawkeyes are among the nation’s elite, and Michigan State is a bubble team that was on a tear. Still, the Buckeyes have seemingly dropped out of contention for a No. 1 seed, especially considering that there are three teams in their own conference ranked ahead of them. Ohio State has been prone to uneven play for some time now. It ranks third in the nation in adjusted offense but last in the Big Ten in adjusted defense, according to Kenpom.
The Buckeyes will close out their regular season with a home game against No. 4 Illinois. A win would be huge for their overall profile and may push them up the conference standings.
5. Purdue Boilermakers (16-8, 11-6 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers, fairly recent occupants of the conglomerate that is the middle of the Big Ten, are now a lock for the NCAA Tournament and are in line to receive a seed along the No. 5 line, perhaps even higher. They also moved back into the national rankings, landing at No. 23.
Purdue played just once last week, shellacking Penn State 73-52 on the road. It was the kind of win that confirmed Purdue’s status as one of the top teams in the Big Ten. After all, the Boilermakers are fourth in the conference standings and hold a season sweep over Ohio State.
The Boilermakers will be favored in their two remaining games, but neither will come easy. They host No. 25 Wisconsin on Tuesday and Indiana on Saturday.
6. Maryland Terrapins (15-10, 9-9 Big Ten)
Gone are the days when Maryland sat on the wrong side of the bubble.
The Terrapins, riding high off a five-game win streak, are seen as somewhere around a No. 8 seed in most bracket projections. Last week brought just one game, but Maryland pulled out its most impressive win of the month. Hot off a three-game win streak including victories over two of the Big Ten’s elite, Michigan State came to town hoping to improve its bubble standing, and the Terrapins quietly put any hopes of a Spartan road win to bed.
Maryland jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back, beating the Spartans 73-55 on Sunday. The Terrapins are now closer to the top 25 than the bubble, and finish the season with two of the Big Ten’s basement dwellers. They visit Northwestern on Wednesday and host Penn State on Sunday.
7. Michigan State Spartans (13-10, 7-10 Big Ten)
The Spartans very nearly had the best week of anyone nationally last week before Maryland ruined the fun. Before that, Michigan State used home court advantage, or whatever semblance of it remains with no fans, to beat two of the Big Ten’s best, Illinois and Ohio State, in succession. And for that reason, they rise four spots in these power rankings.
Last week, I said, “It seems like a long shot, but the Spartans could get hot at home this week and sneak onto the bubble.” Despite the loss to Maryland, they did just that. It’s hard to overstate the significance of the wins over the Buckeyes and Fighting Illini, both top ten in the NET, and the Spartans now lie as the first team out of the field in ESPN’s latest bracketology.
Michigan State still has several more chances to improve its resume with Indiana coming to town on Tuesday and a home-and-home series with No. 2 Michigan on Thursday and Sunday. One would think the Spartans have to win at least once against the Wolverines to feel good about their chances of making the tournament.
8. Wisconsin Badgers (16-9, 10-8 Big Ten)
The Badgers are regarded as more of an NCAA Tournament lock before the three teams directly ahead of them in these power rankings. They have a better chance of making the tournament than Michigan State, but the Spartans are hot and picked up two Big Ten wins that are better than anything Wisconsin has to boast.
Wisconsin played just once last week, a 74-69 loss to a Dosunmu-less Illinois that was nowhere near as close as the final score anticipated. It fell two spots in the AP poll for the third week in a row, down to No. 25, and is inching closer to a seed in the bottom half of the bracket. The Big Ten’s second-ranked adjusted defense according to Kenpom will have a tough week ahead, with a trip to No. 23 Purdue on Tuesday and to No. 5 Iowa on Sunday.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-10, 8-9 Big Ten)
Rutgers seemed to be comfortably in the NCAA Tournament field toward the end of last week, preparing to end its season with road games at Nebraska and Minnesota. With wins in both games, both of which Rutgers would be favored in, it would quite likely be locked into the tournament.
What happened on Monday night was about the worst case scenario. Rutgers was routed at Nebraska, losing 72-51 after trailing by as many as 30 points. Surprisingly, the Scarlet Knights dropped to only a No. 8 seed per CBS Sports and a No. 9 seed per ESPN. They may end up getting rewarded by the Big Ten’s overall depth despite a lackluster record.
Still, credit should be given to how the Scarlet Knights began the week, with an impressive 74-63 win over Indiana in which junior guard Ron Harper Jr. bounced back from a subpar stretch with 20 points and eight rebounds on 8-of-12 shooting, and senior guard Geo Baker added 20 points and 10 assists. The trip to Minnesota is scheduled for Saturday.
10. Indiana Hoosiers (12-12, 7-10 Big Ten)
Indiana had a rough week, seeing its tournament chances fall with its third consecutive loss. The Hoosiers played twice last week, first losing at Rutgers, shooting 36.1% from the field, then losing against Michigan, shooting 38.5%.
Indiana visits Michigan State and Purdue this week to finish the regular season. The Hoosiers are 0-2 against those teams this season, and both games were at home. One would have to think they’ll need to win both games to keep their at-large chances of making the NCAA Tournament alive.
11. Nebraska Huskers (7-17, 3-14 Big Ten)
The Huskers fly up these rankings from the last spot to their highest mark of the season. They are hotter than all of the teams below them and a couple of the teams ahead of them, but their overall resume holds them back.
It was an eventful week to be sure, Nebraska playing four games in total. The first ending in a 41-point performance from junior guard Teddy Allen that wasn’t enough to beat Penn State at home and complete the season sweep. The Huskers ended up losing that one 86-83. They then lost at Illinois by 16 before coming home for a pair of games.
On Saturday, Nebraska took down Minnesota, preventing the Golden Gophers from picking up their first road win of the season and quite likely knocking them off the bubble for the time being. On Monday, the Huskers played spoiler to a tournament hopeful again, blowing the doors off Rutgers and making over half their shots for the third straight home game. The latter win came after Allen announced he was leaving the team the same morning, six days after his 41-point performance.
While a two-game win streak doesn’t mean this team is anywhere close to the top half of the Big Ten, its upward trajectory implies that Nebraska is playing its best basketball of the season, and its talent is finally showing through. This is not a team many will want to face in the impending Big Ten Tournament. Before then, Nebraska will visit No. 5 Iowa on Thursday and Northwestern on Sunday.
12. Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-12, 6-12 Big Ten)
The Golden Gophers seem to have fallen completely off the bubble after their loss at Nebraska marked five straight defeats. Before that, Minnesota continued its newfound struggles at home, losing to Northwestern, giving the Wildcats their first win since December.
Minnesota has plummeted in the advanced metrics rankings, falling to 57th on Kenpom and 70th in the NET rankings, implying it is not in tournament contention. Junior guard Marcus Carr did everything he could to try to will the Golden Gophers to victory with a 41-point performance at Nebraska, but it wasn’t enough to stop the skid.
Any chance at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid would necessitate Minnesota winning both of its remaining games and probably knocking off a top opponent or two in the Big Ten Tournament. The Golden Gophers visit Penn State on Wednesday and host Rutgers on Saturday.
13. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-13, 5-12 Big Ten)
Penn State’s week began on a positive note with an exciting win at Nebraska as junior guard Myreon Jones scored a career-high 29 points. Then came a not-so-close 21-point loss at home to Purdue. It’s not as if Penn State had a horrible week, but this is far from the bubble team the Nittany Lions were perceived to be several weeks ago.
Perhaps it’s unfair to place Penn State at second-to-last, but Nebraska is hotter and split the series with the Nittany Lions, and Minnesota has a far better record and overall resume despite its recent slip. Speaking of the Golden Gophers, Penn State hosts them before traveling to Maryland on Sunday.
14. Northwestern Wildcats (7-14, 4-13 Big Ten)
Northwestern finally snapped its 13-game losing streak and also won its only game of the week, but falls a spot in these rankings. The Wildcats won 67-59 at Minnesota behind 25 points from sophomore guard Boo Buie to make sure they stay ahead of Nebraska in the Big Ten standings despite the Huskers’ picking up two wins last week.
Northwestern will host Maryland on Wednesday before Nebraska comes to town in a game that could very well decide who avoids the last spot in the Big Ten standings.