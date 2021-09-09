The first full week of Big Ten football is in the books, and so much has already changed.
Three teams that I had ranked in the double-digits last week have soared up the rankings thanks to impressive non-conference wins, and the three conference games from Week 1 flipped some preseason perceptions upside down.
We had a classic Big Ten slugfest where neither team broke 20 points, the national runner-up on upset alert, a breakthrough Heisman contender, a Conference USA upset and Rutgers doing something they haven't done since 2008.
After an action-packed Week 1, here’s where things stand in the Big Ten.
1. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)
It wasn’t their most dominant performance, but the Buckeyes solidified their position as the Big Ten’s premier team in their 45-31 defeat of Minnesota.
Ohio State got off to a slow start and was trailing at halftime, but the superior talent of the Buckeyes proved to be the difference in the second half. While trailing 21-17 at the break, the Buckeyes flipped the script in two possessions and never looked back.
Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud got into his rhythm and found junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson for a 56-yard touchdown. On the ensuing Minnesota possession, senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett returned a fumble 32 yards to the house for the rare “big man” touchdown to give Ohio State a two-possession lead.
The Buckeyes did not waste any time scoring in the rest of the game. The two following Ohio State scoring drives lasted a combined five plays, with both ending in touchdowns of 60-plus yards.
Despite the offense being as dangerous as ever, the defense is shakier than Ohio State would like. Minnesota put up 408 total yards and without a few crucial turnovers could have taken this game to overtime. While the offense showed how dangerous and elite this team can be, the defense showed Ohio State can be beatable for any team with a high-powered offense.
Ohio State will look to correct those defensive mistakes against a high-powered No. 12 Oregon team, who is traveling to Columbus, Ohio on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on FOX.
2. Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
Iowa had the most impressive win of the weekend, throttling Indiana 34-6. The Hawkeyes were in full control the entire game, going up a commanding 31-3 at halftime.
The Hawkeye defense made Indiana’s life a nightmare all game, forcing senior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. into three interceptions. Hawkeye senior defensive back Riley Moss had a standout performance, returning two Penix interceptions for touchdowns.
The rest of the defense was just as smothering, tallying five tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries. The run defense stifled the Hoosiers to just 2.5-yards per carry on the game.
Offensively, junior running back Tyler Goodson was the standout performer. Goodson rushed for 99 yards and one touchdown, going untouched on a 56-yard first quarter.
If Iowa can keep up the defensive intensity, and stellar run blocking, it could easily be the team to beat in the Big Ten West.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0)
In a classic Big Ten showdown, the Nittany Lions prevailed in a defensive slugfest against Wisconsin, 16-10.
The Nittany Lions’ defensive unit looked strong on Saturday, forcing three turnovers and holding Wisconsin to just 10 points despite the Badgers having over 42 minutes of possession in the game.
When the field shrank, Penn State’s defense played its best, blocking a 25-yard field goal, recovering a fumble on third-and-goal and preventing a Wisconsin comeback with an interception on fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin had plenty of opportunities to run away with the game, but Penn State held strong each time en route to a big road conference win.
Senior quarterback Sean Clifford missed some open receivers, but had a decent game statistically, completing 18-of-33 passes for 247 yards and one touchdown. Senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson was Clifford’s top target, hauling in five passes for 102 yards and scoring the game’s first points on a third-quarter 49-yard touchdown pass.
Penn State looks to keep up its early momentum against Ball State at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
4. Michigan Wolverines (1-0)
Michigan had a great opening to its season, handily defeating Western Michigan 47-14.
The Wolverines’ rushing attack played a key factor in their blowout win, having three rushers over 70 yards for a team rushing total of 335 yards. Sophomore running back Blake Corum led the way with 111 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown. Sophomore wide receiver A.J. Henning also impressed, taking his only carry on a reverse 74 yards for a touchdown.
Junior quarterback Cade McNamara looked exactly like coaches hoped he would, going an extremely efficient 9-for-11 passing with 136 yards and two touchdowns in his limited action.
Unfortunately for Michigan, senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who caught a 76-yard touchdown from McNamara, is out for the rest of the season after requiring knee surgery on an injury suffered in the second quarter. Michigan kept the offensive playbook limited this week, with a big showdown against Washington next up, and losing Bell does not help its offensive prospects going forward.
Michigan hosts Washington on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. on ABC.
5. Michigan State Spartans (1-0)
The Spartans embarrassed the reigning Big Ten West division champs, defeating Northwestern on the road 38-21. This breakout victory gives them the largest jump in the power rankings, from 13th up to 5th.
The main reason for this improvement is junior running back and Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III. Walker eviscerated the Wildcat defense, running for 264 yards and four touchdowns. He earned the Maxwell Award national player of the week for his performance and has got Spartan fans dreaming up a Heisman Trophy campaign for the rest of his season.
Walker’s instant spark put the Spartans up 21-0, a gap that would not get much closer as the game went on. The Michigan State defense did its part, earning four sacks, seven tackles for loss and five passes defended.
Though not the primary reason the offense succeeded, sophomore quarterback Payton Thorne looked like a capable Big Ten starter. Thorne completed 15-of-25 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown while adding 25 yards on the ground.
Michigan State has another opportunity to put up big numbers on Saturday, facing Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponent Youngstown State at 11:00 a.m.
6. Maryland Terrapins (1-0)
Maryland burst out of the gate strong, notching a statement win against a Power Five opponent. The Terrapins bested Big 12 foe West Virginia 30-24, a game that was not as close as the score indicates. Maryland outgained West Virginia 495-315 and forced four turnovers while remaining turnover-free themselves.
The Terrapin offense looked sharp and balanced, having a 100-yard rusher and two receivers over the 100-yard mark. Junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa had one of the best games of his career, completing 26-of-36 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, including two of 60-plus yards.
Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. proved his deep threat status on a 66-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Demus finished with 133 yards and one touchdown on six receptions. Sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett showed off his breakaway speed on the game-clinching 60-yard touchdown reception with a little over six minutes remaining. Jarrett had 122 yards and one touchdown on the day.
Senior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis also impressed, going for 123 yards off 18 carries, averaging a fantastic 6.8 yards per carry.
The pass rush looked much improved, tallying three sacks and three quarterback hurries.
Maryland looks to continue its winning ways against FCS opponent Howard at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
7. Wisconsin Badgers (0-1)
Wisconsin drops because it lost a very winnable game against Penn State, leaving more questions about the offense than answers. Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz is looking like the quarterback that finished the 2020 season with one touchdown in his last four games, rather than the quarterback who threw for five touchdowns against Illinois.
Mertz’s interception on fourth-and-goal late in the fourth quarter exemplified his issues as a quarterback, as he misread the defense and floated a pass right into the hands of Penn State senior linebacker Jaquan Brisker.
The rushing offense looked solid, with junior running back Chez Mellusi rushing for 121 yards and one touchdown, but the offense as a whole needs to improve if Wisconsin is going to be a serious threat in the conference. Only scoring 10 points is not going to win very many games, especially when leaving plenty of points on the board.
Another issue plaguing the Badgers is offensive line play on pass protection. The line consistently allowed pressure to get to Mertz in the backfield. Senior left tackle Tyler Beach was graded a zero by Pro Football Focus for his pass blocking on Saturday, allowing seven pressures from the left side. Poor offensive line play also allowed Penn State to get a jump on a field goal attempt in the second quarter, blocking the kick to keep the game scoreless.
Wisconsin is back in action at home on Saturday against Eastern Michigan at 6:00 p.m. on FS1.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-1)
Despite the loss, Minnesota had one of the most impressive performances in the conference on Thursday. The Golden Gophers held a 14-10 lead over Ohio State at halftime, and never let the game get too out of reach in the second half, consistently moving the ball and scoring on the Buckeyes.
Had it not been for a fumble and a controversial targeting no-call, the Golden Gophers could have easily been within one possession with Ohio State late in the game. The defense allowed plenty of big plays for touchdowns, but head coach P.J. Fleck’s squad having an offense that could hang with Ohio State bodes very well going forward.
Unfortunately for Minnesota, the main catalyst of its offense, senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim is out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury in the game. Ibrahim ran for 163 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game late in the third quarter. Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan played well, but without Ibrahim’s grueling rushing style breaking down defenses, the offensive success seems unstable going forward.
Minnesota hosts Miami (OH) on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
9. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0)
Rutgers had one of the most dominant games in its program’s recent history in its season debut, drubbing Temple 61-14. The win was the first time the Scarlet Knights had scored 60 or more points against a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent since their 63-14 win over Louisville in 2008.
The defense impressed, forcing five turnovers, four of which were forced fumbles. A safety in the first quarter provided an early spark from which Rutgers would never look back. The offense looked a bit shaky, only managing 138 passing yards and no running back breaking 50 yards.
Temple also went 1-6 in 2020, making this a questionable team to put too much stock in a win over. Still, Rutgers hasn’t dominated an opponent like this in quite some time, showing signs of progress in the program for the first time in years.
Rutgers has its first Power Five test of the season, traveling to Syracuse on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
10. Purdue Boilermakers (1-0)
Purdue had a solid win in its 30-21 victory over Oregon State. Junior wide receiver David Bell had an excellent performance, catching eight passes for 134 yards to lead the Boilermakers’ passing attack.
However, Purdue failed to truly take over the game after going up 16-7 in the third quarter, and let a bottom-tier PAC-12 team hang around for too long. Having three promising drives that started past mid-field end in three field goals is also a concern for Purdue. One of those drives featured two plays from the Oregon State 1-yard line.
Purdue next travels to face a struggling UConn, whose head coach recently resigned on Monday, at 2:00 p.m. Saturday on FS1.
11. Northwestern Wildcats (0-1)
New defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil’s unit got off to a rough start on Saturday, allowing 511 total yards to Michigan State, including 326 on the ground.
The defense is a big cause for concern going forward, but senior quarterback Hunter Johnson looked impressive in his season debut, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns.
Northwestern will look for its first win of the season against FCS opponent Indiana State on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
12. Indiana Hoosiers (0-1)
Indiana suffers the largest fall in the power rankings, going from 4th to 12th after getting trounced by Iowa. Penix Jr. struggled greatly against the Hawkeye defense, completing 14 of his 31 passes with three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns. The Hoosiers looked completely outmatched on Saturday, a far cry from the top-tier team they were in 2020.
Indiana looks to bounce back against FCS opponent Idaho on Saturday at 6:30.
13. Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1)
After a big conference win to kick off Bret Beilema’s tenure, the Fighting Illini followed up by losing to UTSA, a team from Conference USA, 37-30 at home. In fairness to the Roadrunners, the program has been steadily improving for years and is coming off their first winning season since 2013. Still, it’s a tough pill to swallow to pay a team 1.1 million dollars to play and then lose.
Illinois travels to Charlottesville for a Power Five showdown with Virginia on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.
14. Nebraska Huskers (1-1)
What’s worse than losing to a Conference USA team at home? Losing to the team that lost to a Conference USA team at home. Nebraska looked much improved from its loss to Illinois in Week 0, taking care of FCS foe Fordham in Week 1, but having the worst loss of any Big Ten team thus far has trapped it in the cellar of the conference.
The Huskers will look to continue their rebound at home against Buffalo on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.