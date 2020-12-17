Welcome to the first installment of the Big Ten basketball power rankings. This is an inordinately strong year for the conference with seven of its 14 teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. Furthermore, nine Big Ten teams are in the top 30 of the kenpom.com efficiency rankings. Although it’s early, Joe Lunardi also has 10 Big Ten teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament in March.
While there have been eight games between Big Ten teams already, conference play fully gets underway on Sunday, Dec. 20. A handful of Big Ten teams are playing their final nonconference games at the end of this week. On Saturday, five Big Ten teams are in action highlighted by No. 3 Iowa against No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 12 Wisconsin playing No. 23 Louisville — the final game of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
With most teams in the league about six games in and finishing their nonconference slates, now is the perfect time to establish the Big Ten hierarchy before conference play gets fully underway.
1. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0)
Many were skeptical about the Hawkeyes' status as a Final Four contender entering the season, but through three weeks of play, Iowa has looked very much the part. The Hawkeyes were challenged in a win over then-No. 16 North Carolina, but has beaten each of the rest of its opponents by an average of 35.8 points per game, including rival Iowa State.
The main concern for Iowa entering the year was defense. Iowa has not been fantastic in that department, as the Hawkeyes rank No. 76 in defensive efficiency per kenpom.com. However, Iowa's explosive offense makes up for its defensive deficiencies, averaging a nation-best 100.5 points per game — No. 1 in efficiency per KenPom.
National Player of the Year favorite Luka Garza is a huge reason for Iowa’s early-season success. The senior center is averaging 29.2 points per game on 69% shooting from the field and 68% beyond the arc on 3.2 3-point attempts per game. He’s surrounded by shooters in senior guard Jordan Bohannon, junior guard Joe Weiskamp and sophomore guard CJ Fredrick.
Iowa’s style of play will leave it susceptible to losses at the hands of lesser teams if it fails to make shots, but no other Big Ten team has the top-to-bottom firepower to match the Hawkeyes.
2. Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten)
There are three undefeated teams in the Big Ten ranked below the two-loss Fighting Illini, but the No. 13 team in the country has the highest ceiling in the league outside of perhaps Iowa. Illinois has taken its lumps, falling to No. 2 Baylor and getting upset by rival Missouri. Still, the Fighting Illini have flashed their vast potential by winning at then-No. 10 Duke and routing Minnesota by 27 on Tuesday.
Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is a first team All-American candidate and is averaging 22.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Sophomore center Kofi Cockburn may be the best big man in the conference aside from Garza and freshman guard Adam Miller has flashed his potential early.
The Illini will surely lose more games, but should finish toward the top of the conference standings, entering the NCAA tournament as one of the Big Ten’s most dangerous teams.
3. Michigan State Spartans (6-0)
The No. 4 Spartans vaulted up the AP rankings after handing Duke its first loss but have not faced very strong competition aside from that game. Michigan State may prove to be the most consistent team in the conference. The Spartans lack a true headline scorer and instead lean on a committee approach led by junior forward Joey Hauser, a Marquette transfer, sophomore guard Rocket Watts and junior forward Aaron Henry. The latter of that trio may be one of the top five players in the Big Ten.
The Spartans are balanced and are consistently a powerhouse. It would be a surprise if they did not finish in the top five of the conference standings. However, Michigan State lacks the sheer talent of some of the conference’s other top teams which could hold head coach Tom Izzo’s squad back from a deep tournament run.
4. Wisconsin Badgers (5-1)
Wisconsin has consistently utilized a scoring-by-committee approach with few stars, and this year should be no different. The Badgers have not had a top 25 recruiting class per the 247 Sports composite in over a decade yet have missed just one NCAA Tournament since 1999, and have made six Sweet Sixteens since 2011.
This iteration of Wisconsin lost an early game at in-state rival Marquette but has not faced much quality competition outside of that game. The Badgers return five of their top six scorers from last year and have six players averaging between 8.0 and 12.8 points per game. It is possible that senior forwards Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers and senior guards D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison could finish All-Big Ten with none of them on the first team.
The Badgers don’t have the upside of Iowa or Illinois, but have an experienced roster and one of the nation’s top defenses. It would not be a shock to see the Big Ten’s slowest team finish in the top two in the conference and make a deep tournament run on the backs of its senior leaders, nor would it be a shock for them to finish in the middle and face an early tournament exit at the hands of more talented and explosive teams.
5. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
The No. 19 Scarlet Knights look to be the breakout team of the Big Ten this year after a 20-11 season last year. Rutgers has built on that taste of success and is primed to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three decades.
Rutgers has already beaten Syracuse, its first win over the rival since 2003, and won at Maryland on Monday. The Scarlet Knights’ top players have paralleled the team’s rise, with their three leading scorers all nearly doubling their averages from last season. Junior guard Ron Harper Jr. leads the way with 23.1 points per game, senior guard Jacob Young is averaging 15 points and six assists per game and junior guard Montez Mathis averages 13.8 points per game. Junior center Myles Johnson is averaging nearly a double-double and senior guard Geo Baker, the team’s lone All-Big Ten player last season, is slowly working his way back from injury.
Rutgers may go through the turmoil characteristic of a team with such a sudden upward trajectory. The Scarlet Knights likely would not be disappointed if they fell short of a Sweet Sixteen berth or top five finish in the Big Ten, so long as they finally return to the tournament..
6. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-1 Big Ten)
The top tier of Big Ten teams probably ends after Rutgers, and it is very difficult to separate teams six through nine. Despite losing its first conference game, No. 20 Ohio State looks to have the most complete team of the middle tier. The Buckeyes have a balanced scoring attack led by sophomore forward EJ Liddell, junior forward Justice Sueing, junior guard Duane Washington Jr. and senior guard CJ Walker, all of whom average between 12.0 and 16.2 points per game.
Ohio State will soon add transfer Seth Towns, the 2017-18 Ivy League Player of the year for Harvard, who is coming off an injury. The Buckeyes should be happy with a top half finish in the Big Ten, and that would land them a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament, and likely allow them to stay within the AP Top 25. Like the teams above them, they are more than capable of winning a few games in the tournament.
7. Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 1-0 Big Ten)
The No. 25 Wolverines are still undefeated and narrowly beat Penn State on Sunday. Michigan has an interesting hierarchy with an unlikely scoring leader through six games, freshman center Hunter Dickinson. Senior forward Isaiah Livers and senior guard Eli Brooks are veterans in the program and proven shot makers and senior guards Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown are transfers who each bring a surplus of high level experience.
Sophomore guard Franz Wagner was expected by many to be the leader of this team and has not necessarily been a disappointment thus far. However he is currently fifth in scoring for the nation’s seventh best offense per kenpom.com’s efficiency rankings. This team has a wide range of outcomes and could emerge as one of the conference’s best if its players maintain their efficiency against better competition and gain familiarity with each other in a hurry. It would not be a surprise to see the Wolverines finish in the Big Ten’s top five or bottom five.
8. Purdue Boilermakers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers figure to be a steady team that should finish somewhere in the middle of the conference standings. Purdue ranks 32nd in both offensive and defensive efficiency per kenpom.com and plays with one of the slower tempos in the conference.
Junior forward Trevion Williams, averaging 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, is the headliner and is joined by junior guards Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. and a glut of role players. The Boilermakers have one of the deeper rotations in the Big Ten this season.
Purdue has lost two early games to then unranked Clemson and at Miami (FL), but started conference play strong with a win over No. 20 Ohio State on Wednesday. A tournament berth is not guaranteed for the Boilermakers but looks to be in the cards.
9. Indiana Hoosiers (4-2)
Like its Hoosier state contemporaries, Indiana has lost two games early, getting routed by then-No. 17 Texas and nearly winning at then-No. 20 Florida State. The Hoosiers did score strong wins over Providence and Stanford and boasts the second strongest schedule in the Big Ten to date.
Sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is the star for IU, averaging 21 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and the Hoosiers have four other players flirting with double digit averages. The Hoosiers have not had a winning record in conference play since 2015-16 and look to reverse that trend this year and reach its 40th NCAA Tournament.
10. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
The Nittany Lions emerged as a candidate to sneak into the second tier of the Big Ten after a twenty point victory at then-No. 15 Virginia Tech but have since lost at No. 25 Michigan. Penn State, currently 3-2 also with a loss to Seton Hall, has had the most difficult schedule in the Big Ten thus far according to KenPom.
The Nittany Lions finished 21-10 last year but were expected to face a considerable drop-off this year after losing first team All-Big Ten forward Lamar Stevens to graduation. However, three starters return in senior guard Jamari Wheeler and junior guards Myreon Jones and Myles Dread. Junior forward Seth Lundy and junior guard Izaiah Brockington, role players last season, have broken out to become Penn State’s top scorers along with transfer junior guard Sam Sessoms.
It appears that a tournament berth is hardly out of the question for this Penn State team.
11. Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-1, 0-1 Big Ten)
The Golden Gophers, who were undefeated before a blowout loss at No. 13 Illinois on Tuesday, have one of the best players in the conference. Junior guard Marcus Carr is averaging 22.7 points and 5.9 assists per game for Minnesota while serving as one of two returning starters from a team that finished 12th in the Big Ten standings last season.
Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur returns from last year, and he and Carr are joined in the starting lineup by a trio of high profile transfers, senior forward Brandon Johnson, junior goard Both Gach and junior center Liam Robbins. To reach the tournament and avoid the bottom tier of the Big Ten, the Golden Gophers will likely need some Carr heroics and for one of the other five to step up as a reliable secondary option.
12. Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
The Terrapins may very well be in line for their first losing season since 1992-93. Two-time All-Big Ten guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has exhausted his eligibility and star center Jalen Smith left for the draft where he was selected in the lottery. Maryland is left with four regular starters, senior guard Darryl Morsell, junior guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala and sophomore forward Donta Scott, none of whom averaged more than 10.5 points per game last season.
This team would likely be competitive in the Big Ten in a normal year but may very well end up as one of the punching bags of the league with so many quality teams above it. A tournament berth appears very unlikely but is not impossible.
13. Nebraska Huskers (3-3)
The Huskers finished last in the Big Ten last year, just below Northwestern, with a 7-25 overall record after losing their final 17 games. Nebraska’s roster is almost completely new this season, with just two returners on this year’s roster. The Huskers, at 3-3, are the sole team in the Big Ten without a winning record, but have looked competent in a big win over North Dakota State and in losses against Georgia Tech and No. 9 Creighton before squandering leads.
Talent-wise, this is not a bottom tier roster in the Big Ten. Junior guard Teddy Allen has returned from the JUCO ranks to average 18.7 points per game while fellow transfer sophomore guard Dalano Banton is averaging 13.8 points per game and has flirted with a couple triple doubles. Junior guard Trey McGowens is averaging 11.2 points per game and should be one of the better defenders in the Big Ten as he was in the ACC at Pittsburgh.
It would not be a surprise to see the Huskers pull off a couple upsets over top Big Ten teams given the talent on this roster, and this team should set its sights on trying to finish above two or three teams in the conference standings before a heralded recruiting class comes in next year.
14. Northwestern Wildcats (3-1)
The Wildcats do not have the talent that Nebraska does and thus have a lower ceiling than the Huskers. However, more roster familiarity means Northwestern has a higher floor and less possibility for disaster. This team is surely better than last year’s 8-23 outfit, but the record may not show it due to the quality of the Big Ten.
Five of the Wildcats’ top six scorers return from last year, headlined by junior forward Miller Kopp,sophomore guard Boo Buie and transfer sophomore guard Chase Audige. The fact that the team currently ranked lowest in this conference power ranking is ranked 68th nationally in KenPom’s efficiency rankings is telling of the quality of the Big Ten this year from top to bottom.