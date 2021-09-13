The week of the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001 was one that had many freshmen in Husker athletics taking opportunities when presented with them.
For the second time in the last three weeks, the DN Freshman Athlete of the Week is volleyball outside hitter Lindsay Krause.
The Nebraska volleyball team competed in two high stakes matches during the week. The first was an in-state battle against No. 19 Creighton on the road Wednesday night. The second was an evening home game against No. 20 Utah on Sept. 11. Nebraska defeated Creighton 3-0, but fell to Utah 3-2.
Heading into the week, Krause was coming off two straight matches where she had one or less kills, one or less blocks and a hitting percentage at or below zero. Her slump continued into Wednesday’s match against Creighton. In the Huskers’ 3-0 sweep, Krause finished the night with one kill, two blocks and a hitting percentage of .167.
Then in an intense 3-2 defeat against Utah, the Nebraska native not only broke out of her slump, she crushed it. Despite Nebraska falling to Utah, Krause left it all on the court, leading the team with a season-high 15 kills and a hitting percentage of .317. Krause also had five total blocks in the match along with three digs.
Overall, Krause concluded the week with 16 kills, seven blocks and brought her hitting percentage up to .190. On the season, she has a total of 47 kills, 25 blocks and 23 digs.
First honorable mention: Volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez
Alongside Krause, libero Lexi Rodriguez also continued her freshman season with another stellar week of play.
In the two matches across the week, the Illinois native finished with 32 digs, 10 set assists and even her first collegiate kill. In the team’s win over Creighton, Rodriguez finished the three sets with 17 digs and three assists.
In the Huskers’ loss to Utah, Rodriguez wrapped up the five set battle with 15 digs, seven assists and even notched her aforementioned first kill.
Second honorable mention: Football running back Gabe Ervin Jr.
The Nebraska football team played in its third game of the season at home against Buffalo on Saturday. The Huskers won 28-3 to put their record at 2-1. On that day, running back Gabe Ervin Jr. finished with a season high 56 yards rushing, two catches for six yards and scored his first two touchdowns as a Husker.
The Georgia native snatched his first touchdown of the game midway through the second quarter. After junior quarterback Adrian Martinez managed a 71-yard run, Ervin Jr. punched in his first collegiate touchdown with a two-yard run to give the Huskers a 7-0 lead.
Ervin Jr.’s second touchdown came in just 13 seconds into the fourth quarter. Set up by sophomore linebacker Luke Reimer’s interception, Ervin Jr. blasted his way into the end zone with a one-yard plunge to put Nebraska up 21-3.
On the season, Ervin Jr. has 106 yards rushing, six yards receiving and two touchdowns.