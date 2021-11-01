The lead-up to Halloween was a bit quiet for Nebraska athletics, with just eight total events across the week. Each event brought importance to its respective sport, marking big tests for the teams that played in them.
For this week’s winner, this was the biggest test so far in her season.
This week’s winner is volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez.
The Nebraska volleyball team entered its biggest week of the season yet, going toe-to-toe with two top-11 Big Ten teams. Despite the fight in both matches, Nebraska fell to Wisconsin 3-0 and Minnesota 3-2.
For Rodriguez, this week saw her biggest challenge of the season: squaring off against not just two ranked opponents, but two powerhouses in a three day stretch.
Despite the two losses, the libero, like the rest of her team, put up one heck of a fight. Rodriguez finished the week with 39 digs and seven assists.
Things started off a bit shallow in the 3-0 loss to Wisconsin, but Rodriguez still put up solid numbers. She finished the match with 11 digs and two assists.
Then came the road match against Minnesota, which was a long, intense, five-set bout. Although another Nebraska loss, it was one of Rodriguez’s finest matches of the season. In the five-set defeat, Rodriguez had a season-high 28 digs and five set assists.
On the season, Rodriguez has 320 digs through 21 matches, giving her an average of over 15 digs per match. With eight matches left in the regular season, Rodriguez is on pace to be just shy of Nebraska’s top-10 in single-season digs. The 10th spot is held by Husker alumni Kenzie Maloney, who had 452 digs in her 2017 junior season.
First honorable mention: Swimmer Milica Opacic
The Nebraska swimming and diving team had an eventful weekend of action as it had two meets in two days on the road. The two meets were a dual meet against conference foe Minnesota and then a dual meet against Iowa State.
As a team, the Huskers lost to the Golden Gophers 107-189 and defeated the Cyclones 186-114.
In the two meets, Opacic performed admirably, finishing the week with three first-place finishes, three second-place finishes and two third-place finishes.
In the team’s loss against Minnesota, Opacic competed in four events: the 200-yard medley relay, the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly and the 400-yard freestyle relay.
For the 200-yard medley relay, Opacic finished third with senior Autumn Haebig, sophomore Ella Stein and sophomore Emily Haimes as her team. The Novi Sad, Serbia native also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.54. Her first win of the week came in one of her specialties, the butterfly, finishing with a time of 55.07 in the 100-yard event. This is the fastest such time on the team this season thus far.
Opacic finished the Minnesota meet with a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Haebig, sophomore Lexi Kucera and Haimes.
For the Iowa State meet, Opacic competed in nearly the same events as Minnesota, however, she also swam in the 200-yard freestyle instead of the 100-yard freestyle. In the 200-yard medley relay, Opacic finished second with Haebig, Stein and Haimes.
For the 200-yard freestyle, Opacic finished second at a time of 1:52.44. Opacic then won her second 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55:34. She then rounded out the weekend with a first-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Haebig, Haimes and Kucera.
Second honorable mention: Men’s basketball guard Bryce McGowens
The men’s basketball began the 2021-22 year with some pre-season action this week. The team had two exhibition games to help showcase players the Huskers had for the regular season.
Being the highest-ranked recruit in Nebraska history in the recruiting database era, McGowens’ taste of Division I basketball started with two exhibition games between Peru State and Colorado.
For the Pendleton, South Carolina native, his exhibition debut in the Huskers’ 97-58 win over Peru State was a little rocky. Although he started the game, McGowens only played in little over half the game. In the win, McGowens finished with four points, two steals and two assists.
But in the team’s 82-67 win over Colorado, McGowens quickly flipped things around. In the win, McGowens led the team in scoring, dropping 15 points in 31 minutes of action. He also had four rebounds and an assist.