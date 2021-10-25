It was a short week for Nebraska athletics, coming off its fall break on Wednesday. Despite this, Husker sports came into the week with much fire whether their regular seasons were just beginning, in the middle of their seasons or nearing conclusion.
For this week’s winner, that fire was surely needed as they electrified the court in one of the team's biggest tests so far this season.
That winner being volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez.
The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team entered its fifth week of Big Ten play with two home matches. The first match was a Wednesday showdown at Iowa, which the Huskers won comfortably. But the second match was a big test for the Huskers in conference play as they had a Saturday night battle against No. 7 Purdue.
Across the two matches, Rodriguez tallied up 41 digs, nine assists and two service aces.
This marked Rodriguez’s best week defensively since the first week of September where she racked up 46 digs, 13 assists and three service aces at the Ameritas Players Challenge.
For the Iowa match, this was the second time Nebraska and the Hawkeyes clashed this season, with the previous bout being a 3-0 Husker win. The results were the same as Nebraska once again swept Iowa. In the win over the Hawkeyes, Rodriguez had 17 digs, three assists and two service aces.
The Iowa match marked Rodriguez’s second match of the season where she had a multi-service ace performance. Her only other multi-service ace match was against Rutgers on Oct. 10.
The battle against Purdue was the highlight of the week for both Nebraska and Rodriguez. Not only did the Huskers defeat the Boilermakers 3-1, but Rodriguez had one of her best matches of the season. The Sterling, Illinois native finished the night with 24 digs and six assists.
24 digs tied Rodriguez’s season high, which she got during the Ameritas Players Challenge, in a 3-2 win over Nebraska-Omaha.
Rodriguez has been one of the key defensive aspects for the Huskers. On the season, Rodriguez has 281 digs, which leads the team by nearly 100, 72 assists and nine service aces.
First honorable mention: Soccer forward Sarah Weber
The Nebraska soccer team competed in its final two matches of the regular season this week. Those two matches included Big Ten showdowns against Illinois and Minnesota. Overall, the Huskers finished 2-0 across the week, taking down Illinois 3-1 and defeating Minnesota 2-0.
In the win over Illinois, Weber contributed a goal, eight total shots and three on goal in the team’s win. The eight shots was a season high for Weber, with her previous best of seven shots coming in the team’s previous match against Wisconsin last Sunday.
Then in the Huskers’ win over Minnesota, the Gretna, Nebraska native finished the match with a goal and two shots. This was Weber’s second consecutive match with a goal, a first on the season for Weber.
Weber finished the regular season with six goals and 62 shots, 31 on goal.
Second honorable mention: Swimmer Beatriz Padron
The Nebraska swimming and diving team had its first conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 23 with a home competition against Iowa. As a team, the Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes 193-59.
In the team’s win, Padron competed in three events for Nebraska, finishing the meet with two first place finishes and a second place finish.
The two wins for Padron came in 200-yard freestyle (1:54.01) and 400-yard freestyle relay (3:34:35). Her second place finish came in the 100-yard butterfly (57.12).