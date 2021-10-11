The first full week of October had a quiet start compared to other weeks for Nebraska athletics. Although there were just seven total events across the week, what few were present had much fire to it.
For the second week in a row, and the third time this season, the winner is volleyball libero Lexi Rodriguez.
The No. 10 Nebraska volleyball team entered its third week of Big Ten play with two matches on the road. This week was also one of the Huskers’ first big tests in the conference with their first match being a Friday night battle against No. 13 Penn State. The other match was a Sunday showdown with Rutgers.
Across the two matches, Rodriguez tallied up 36 digs, eight set assists and two service aces.
This is Rodriguez’s best week defensively since her week where she racked up 46 digs, 13 set assists and three service aces at the Ameritas Players Challenge in early September.
The Huskers’ match against Penn State was going to be a war from the get-go. Prior to the match, the Huskers came with a record of 1-3 against top-25 opponents on the season.
Rodriguez nor Nebraska let those factors haunt them as the team defeated Penn State 3-1. In terms of performance, the Sterling, Illinois native did not disappoint. Rodriguez finished with 19 digs and four assists. This was her third highest digging match on the season, her top two being 21 and 24, which she got against Kansas State on Aug. 28 and Nebraska-Omaha on Sept. 3, respectively.
Following the big win, the team quickly had to focus their attention on Rutgers two days later. It was all Nebraska in the match as it swept the Scarlet Knights 3-0. Rodriguez built upon her strong Friday performance, adding 17 digs, four assists and two service aces to the Huskers’ impressive performance.
This was also Rodriguez’s first match of the season where she finished with multiple service aces. On the season, Rodriguez now has 214 digs (which leads the team), 51 set assists and six service aces.
First honorable mention: Volleyball outside hitter Lindsay Krause
Rodriguez wasn’t the only volleyball freshman who had an impressive weekend. After finishing last week with 16 kills and six blocks, Krause added to her stellar freshman season another 20 kills and two blocks across the week.
In the win against Penn State, Krause finished the match with 11 kills, two blocks and a hitting percentage of .207. Krause was third for the team in match kills, right behind junior outside hitter Madi Kubik with 19 and fellow freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst with 15.
Then in the Rutgers win, the Papillion, Nebraska native delivered another solid effort as she finished the match with nine kills. Although her kill count was average compared to previous matches, she did finish the day with a hitting percentage of .421.
This is Krause’s second highest hitting percentage of the season. Her first is .500 which she had in two straight matches, Northwestern on Sept. 22 and Iowa on Sept. 25. On the season, Krause now has 123 kills, 38 blocks and a hitting percentage of .254.
Second honorable mention: Soccer forward Abbey Schwarz
The Nebraska soccer team competed in one match this week, a Sunday Big Ten showdown against No. 16 Michigan. As a team, the Huskers fell to the Wolverines 3-2.
Despite the loss, Schwarz gave the Huskers a fighting chance against the top-25 team. Even with just 45 minutes of play against Michigan, Schwarz contributed to both of Nebraska’s goals. The Bennington, Nebraska native scored one of the Huskers’ two goals just under 28 minutes in and assisted on the other goal at the 85th minute.
This was Schwarz’s second goal of the season, her fifth assist and fifth shot on goal.