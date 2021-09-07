As August ended and September began, many freshmen took a step forward in the early parts of their collegiate careers. One freshman in particular has already made many steps in just a couple of weeks.
This week’s winner is volleyball libero/defensive specialist Lexi Rodriguez.
Nebraska volleyball hosted the Ameritas Players Challenge, where it played against the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Georgia and Arizona State. Over the Labor Day weekend, the Huskers swept the invite, defeating Omaha 3-2, Georgia 3-1 and Arizona State 3-0.
This was Rodriguez’s second consecutive week of action for Nebraska as libero with her performance last week earning her Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week.
Rodriguez entered this invitational with much to build on, coming off 36 digs and seven assists from last week.
In the three matches over the weekend, Rodriguez continued her strong start with another defensive showcase. Overall, the Illinois native finished the invitational with 46 digs, 13 assists and even three service aces. Rodriguez even led the team in digs in each match.
In the Omaha match, Rodriguez wrapped up the five-set battle with 24 digs, surpassing her match high from last week by three. Then, in the Georgia match, Rodriguez also surpassed her match high for assists with nine, once again beating her previous by three.
The invite was also the first time Rodriguez notched a collegiate service ace, getting one in each match.
To top it off, Rodriguez also earned all-tournament honors for her performance.
First honorable mention: Volleyball outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein
Alongside Rodriguez, outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein also took a big step.
Coming into the weekend, the Waverly native didn’t have the flashiest of stats with just three kills, three blocks and an attack percentage of zero.
Lauenstein slowly broke through her rough start to the invite this weekend. After earning only one kill and one block against Omaha, the outside hitter broke out in the next two matches.
In the team’s 3-1 victory over Georgia, Lauenstein finished with eight kills, two blocks and a hitting percentage of .429. Lauenstein’s eight kills put her third for Nebraska in the match. Then, in the 3-0 sweep against Arizona State, Lauenstein broke double-digits with kills dropping 11, which was second-best for the Huskers. She also finished with two blocks and an attack percentage of .529.
With this performance, Lauenstein now has 23 kills and brought her attack percentage up to .326.
Second honorable mention: Cross country runner Hannah Godwin
The Nebraska cross country team began its 2021 season over the weekend at the Augustana Twilight meet.
As a team, the men finished sixth and the women finished runner-up.
Freshman runner Hannah Godwin began her collegiate career with a sixth-place finish in the 5k out of 329 runners with a time of 18:37.37. The Kearney native was the second runner to finish for Nebraska, just being a second behind junior Taya Skelton.
Godwin was also just four seconds shy of her high school best in her Husker debut.