With the first week of classes in the books, The Daily Nebraskan will once again be crowning the top performing freshman athlete every week, starting on Aug. 29. The winner will be determined based on the athlete’s performance from Monday to Sunday.
Opening up this year’s run of freshman athlete of the week is volleyball outside hitter Lindsay Krause.
Nebraska volleyball started the 2021 campaign with the Husker Invitational on Aug. 27 and 28. The invitational involved two matches between 2021 Patriot League champion Colgate and old Big 12 foe Kansas State. Nebraska won both matches, sweeping Colgate and beating Kansas State 3-1.
Krause’s first taste of Husker volleyball was an impressive start to her college career. Across the two matches, Krause finished with 18 kills, 13 digs, seven blocks and a service ace.
Krause showed her skills both offensively and defensively during the invitational as she made five of her seven blocks against Colgate and had 12 of her 18 kills against Kansas State.
The Papillion, Nebraska native also finished the invitational tying second with junior outside hitter Madi Kubik for the most kills by a Husker player. Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun led the Huskers with 21. Krause’s seven blocks also puts her second across the Huskers’ opening two contests, with senior middle blocker Callie Schwarzenbach leading the way with 13.
First honorable mention: Soccer forward/midfielder Sarah Weber
The Nebraska soccer team had an action-packed road trip from Aug. 26-29 as it traveled to Waco, Texas and Norman, Oklahoma where it battled Big 12 opponents Baylor and Oklahoma, respectively.
The Huskers defeated Baylor 2-1, but fell to Oklahoma 1-0 in double overtime.
Contributing for Nebraska in its 1-1 trip was freshman forward/midfielder Sarah Weber who finished the weekend with four shots, three shots on goal and a goal.
Weber’s first career goal as a Husker came just under nine minutes into the Baylor match, and immediately set the tone for the team. However, it was Weber’s only shot in the 2-1 victory as she only saw nine minutes of action.
The Gretna, Nebraska native got nearly nine times more field play in the team’s defensive struggle against Oklahoma. In her 80 minutes of play, Weber had three total shots, two on goal, but unfortunately, none hit the back of the net.
In the season thus far, Weber has had an aggressive start. As Nebraska soccer enters the month of September, Weber has nine shots, with five on goal for the Huskers.
The nine shots put Weber in third on the team, with sophomore forward Reagan Raabe leading with 11 and sophomore forward Eleanor Dale in second with 10.
In shots on goal, Weber is also in third, with Raabe in first and Dale tied in second with the second honorable mention.
Second honorable mention: Soccer forward/midfielder Allison Napora
Alongside Weber, over the weekend, forward/midfielder Allison Napora gave it her all.
Through the two games, Napora finished with five shots, four on goal in a total of 83 minutes of action. The Papillion, Nebraska native had two shots against Baylor, one on goal against Baylor and three shots against Oklahoma, with all three on goal.
For the season, she has seven shots, six on goal and has yet to have one hit the back of the net.