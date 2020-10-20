On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, a page published on July 1 outlines how to deal with mental health struggles related to COVID-19.
The pandemic has aided in adding stress for people all over the world, and for some, they have decided to work through it in different forms of media.
Junior South Carolina transfer junior Patrick Cacciatore is one of these people. The former five-star tennis recruit and Tampa Bay, Florida native transferred to UNL last year. Cacciatore, who has been open about the obstacles that he has faced with his own mental health, decided that he wanted to make a difference and create an environment for athletes to speak out on topics of stress and mental health.
“I didn’t know why I was feeling the way I was, and it wasn’t until I got to Nebraska and the pandemic hit that I really started to understand the real reasons behind it,” Cacciatore said. “... And it wasn’t until I started talking with people that I knew more about it and also saw that it's not just me with these feelings.”
Cacciatore also found the name for the podcast in those struggles. He said that while journaling, he started to see a pattern, that the goals individuals achieve don’t come easy. He took that notion and found the name for the podcast: “No Struggle No Story.”
Cacciatore was set on helping others find the same help that he got, but that’s common for the tennis star. Boysen said that Cacciatore’s personality is the same, whether on the podcast or not.
“His natural good nature, and his will to not be afraid to talk, being that friend that is there to help people, especially when he has been helped in the past, Patrick really wanted to be that for others because he knew that he wasn’t alone,” Boysen said.
Cacciatore knows from his own experiences that he is not alone, but when he first started this podcast he wasn’t sure it’d be viable in the long term. 19 episodes later and with 425 instagram followers, he sees the project as successful.
All Cacciatore wanted was to be an outlet for athletes that were going through struggles with mental health. Cacciatore just wanted to hear them say, “Hey you helped me get out of something, and you helped me realize that it is normal to sometimes feel this way.”
The expectation of silence regarding mental health in athletes always contributed to Cacciatore’s mental issues. Being someone, now, who is able to fight against that expectation is important to the junior.
“Growing up I definitely saw the stigma that was for athletes not talking about their feelings because of it being seen as a weakness or being seen as ‘strong’,” Cacciatore said.
But there is one thing that he thinks can bring this stigma down, the “power of being vulnerable.”
This power doesn’t come naturally, and the environment needs to be right for the person to really accept vulnerability and to accept the discussion, according to Cacciatore. He has set up an environment with his podcast to really do so.
Professional athletes from a variety of sports have been speaking out about mental health over the past few months, including Nebraska senior running back Dedrick Mills. Cacciatore believes that when more athletes in the spotlight continue to talk about their problems that it will become more normal.
“When first listening to the podcast I noticed what I hear in some of the other podcasts that I listen to, that Patrick is talking to them like it’s a normal conversation and being a friend to them, not just being a host of a podcast,” Boysen said.
Cacciatore thinks that it comes from his own personal experience and the fact that he has been so outgoing with his struggles.
The guests want to talk about their story because they share the sentiments as Cacciatore — that there is no story without a struggle. He’s able to find these guests because of his many connections throughout the sports world, from his tennis before college and the connections he made at South Carolina.
“It truly has been amazing from people reaching out that their friends would love to be on the podcast to some of the people I know willing to tell their story, it has been amazing to hear from everyone and I am grateful they are willing to tell their story,” Cacciatore said.
Cacciatore is amazed at everything that has come from his podcast already and just wants to impact people's lives. But for the future, he has goals to make this last as long as he can.
“For the future, I want to bring more athletes in, along with coaches, sports psychologists and even some businessmen to create a larger community to destigmatize and make it more normal to talk about mental health,” Cacciatore said.
With an increasing viewership surrounding his show, Cacciatore’s first goal is making change.
“Don’t be afraid to share your story and reach out,” Cacciatore said. “I have been in those positions where I thought that way and to anyone who listens, that is the most important thing to get from my podcast.”