He’s up in the morning drawing blood at a health center, then in the afternoon goes to a lengthy practice before attending class in the evening.
For junior distance runner Sadio Fenner, this is a usual day, but he’s always looking to do more. Fenner, a pre-medicine major, has always tried to be more than just a student or just an athlete. He wants to do everything he can to help those around him.
“You have opportunities,” Fenner said. “I believe with every opportunity we receive, we should capitalize on it. That’s my mentality. It's something I was raised on and I continue to carry.”
Along with being a student-athlete, Fenner has volunteered at numerous community events and has been a leader in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Minority Student-Athlete Collective and the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.
Last fall, Fenner added yet another major obligation to his already loaded schedule. Since September 2020, Fenner has been working part-time for Catholic Health Initiatives St. Elizabeth, first as a lab technician before becoming a phlebotomist.
With this position, Fenner’s schedule has only become more hectic, working at St. Elizabeth, going to practice and managing classes. Yet, through all of these opportunities, Fenner hasn’t stopped giving 100% in everything he does.
“He never complains about anything in terms of being stressed out,” Nebraska distance coach David Harris said. “He’s able to handle anything that comes his way. That’s a reason he’s a leader on this team and a reason why he earned our sportsmanship award for the Big 10 Cross Country championships.”
Fenner has received multiple accolades for his activity away from competition. He was a two-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team member, a Sam Foltz Hero 27 Leadership Award recipient in 2019 and a three-time member of Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Fenner’s most recent accolade, the Shane Osborn Student Leadership Award, perhaps reflects his leadership the most. The award is given by the Nebraska Alumni Association to “current UNL students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership on campus and show a promising future,” according to the Huskers press release announcing Fenner’s achievement.
As honored as Fenner said he is to receive this award, nothing he does is for recognition. He said that he just wants to do his best to help others out and as long as he’s making a difference, he’s happy.
“By helping people, working or just doing what I can, all of it puts me in a position to be very successful,” Fenner said. “The last three years, I was really given a ton of little awards for any of the stuff I did. But, I'm not doing it for instant gratification. If I can make a difference in one person's life, that's a winner in life.”
Fenner’s actions speak volumes about his character. However, he’s not afraid to share his voice. When the MSAC held a Black Lives Matter rally back in September 2020, Fenner was one of seven speakers to share their story.
Fenner is thankful for the opportunities that he’s had, and is hopeful for more opportunities in the future. He’s also glad to have gained experience and learn from each opportunity he had.
“From the very beginning, when Sadio first came here, I knew that he was going to be active,” Harris said. “It's in his nature, to always be a helping hand. That's why he will go into medicine and have a very productive career helping people.”