NU Athletic Director Bill Moos announced a projected minimum revenue loss of $40 million due to the abbreviated football season in a letter Friday.
This announcement comes two days after the release of the 2020-2021 Big Ten football schedule, made up of 10 games – two fewer than a normal regular season. Nebraska is scheduled to host five games in 2020, two fewer than what was originally planned.
According to Moos' email, 71% of all revenue for Nebraska athletics comes from Nebraska football.
“We have made incredible progress in a short amount of time but still have work to do. Unfortunately, the pandemic could slow our progress,” Moos said. “We are facing one of the most challenging times in our 130-year history.”
As the university continues to assess how many fans will be allowed into Memorial Stadium this season, individuals who previously bought a season ticket have been given a number of different options for how to spend (or refund) the rest of their payments to the athletic department.
One of these options is to donate to the unused payments to a new “Day by Day” fund for the university. The aim of this fund is to provide relief for more embattled athletic programs as the pandemic continues to sweep the nation.
“Husker Athletics is introducing the “Day by Day” campaign to help us offset the financial hardship of a $40-$100 million revenue shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moos said.
The other options are a credit for the 2021 football season or a direct refund should fans not feel safe attending football games.
“If you are not in a position to make a financial commitment, or need to opt out of your tickets this year, I ask that you consider a 100% tax-deductible donation to the Huskers Athletic Fund at a level that is financially feasible for you,” Moos said.