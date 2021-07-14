This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, to include details from Alberts' introductory press conference.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Department announced Wednesday that Trev Alberts will be the department’s next athletic director.
Alberts, a former Husker football player from 1990-1993 and current University of Nebraska Omaha athletic director, will fill the position that has been empty since Bill Moos’ retirement on June 25.
The official Huskers Twitter account welcomed Alberts back in a tweet earlier Wednesday morning. At 11 a.m. Wednesday Alberts joined UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU President Ted Carter in a press conference at Memorial Stadium to officially announce Alberts’ hiring.
Alberts briefly outlined his four main goals for his first few years in the position. First, he wants to focus on gaining the trust of the athletic department, student athletes, UNL staff and every Husker fan. Second, he wants to establish proper work habits in the athletic department to maximize efficiency. Third, Alberts expressed his desire to foster teamwork not only in the athletic teams, but in the department.
“Every single person in this athletic department will have a critical role,” Alberts said. “We cannot be successful if every single person is not operating at an elite level.”
Finally, Alberts said he was dedicated to continuing to make sure Nebraska athletics reflected the grit and determination of all Nebraskans.
“And we’re going to have some fun,” Alberts concluded. “At the end of the day, we’re athletics, and we got to have some fun.”
Green and Carter expressed their full confidence in Alberts and his mission for the athletic department.
“Trev knows what it means to put everything you’ve got into competition and to succeed at the highest levels,” Green said. “He’s first and forevermore student athlete focused, and that’s at the center of his attention, both in the arena, in the competitions on the field, in the classrooms academically, and in life. He’s a game changer.”
The chancellor and president also acknowledged that the foundations of college athletics are changing due to a Supreme Court ruling and subsequent NCAA policy changes which redefine the way student athletes are able to profit from their name, image and likeness.
“I feel very confident that we have the right leader for the right time to take care of our students and lead them into the future,” Carter said. “We’re going to have a whole new view of what it means to win in this program.”
All three of the speakers at the press conference — Green, Carter and Alberts — expressed gratitude to interim athletic director Garrett Klassy for his work in the past few weeks.
Alberts said he is excited to return to his alma mater and give back to the institution where he began his journey into the world of athletics.
“I love the University of Nebraska,” he said. “I’ve told a lot of people — I’ve told Coach [Tom] Osborne many times — everything I have today, other than my faith and my family, is a result of an opportunity to be a student at the University of Nebraska.”
Alberts will officially begin as athletic director on July 19.