It was a regular Saturday morning practice for the Nebraska volleyball team.
Granted, the practice came out of nowhere following the cancellation of the teams’ match against Rutgers that was set for the same day.
But it wouldn’t be the biggest surprise head coach John Cook would get that week though. When the coach got down to the court for practice, he had a surprise guest waiting for him.
Dual-sport athlete Maggie Mendelson arrived to tell Cook she had committed to Nebraska, not only for Cook’s sport volleyball, but for basketball as well.
Shortly after visiting Cook at practice, Mendelson then attended the women’s basketball game against North Carolina Central to give head coach Amy Williams the news. Mendelson signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 22.
“Maggie was planning on coming to our Rutgers game,” Cook said at a press conference on Nov. 22. “But it got cancelled, so she came to our practice that morning. She and her family flew in really early that day. It’s pretty cool.”
Hailing from North Ogden, Utah, Mendelson is a middle blocker on the volleyball court and a center on the basketball court. Mendelson was ranked the nation's No. 2 recruit in the 2023 class by Prep Volleyball. On the basketball court, ESPN tabbed Mendelson the No. 32 recruit and the sixth-ranked post player in the country.
As of now, she’s the only recruit in the country who is a part of the U.S. youth national teams in both volleyball and basketball.
As a member of the U.S. U16 National Team, Mendelson helped her team claim gold at the FIBA Americas Championship in August. Then in September, Mendelson helped Team USA earn bronze at the FIVB U18 World Championships.
With Mendelson being an elite dual-sport athlete, Cook could easily see the talent and athleticism that she possessed.
“When the very first day we could start recruiting came, Maggie was the first one I went to see,” Cook said. “She’s a special talent, a multi-sport athlete, which we love here. She’s done something nobody else has ever done by playing both USA basketball and volleyball.”
Nebraska isn’t unfamiliar with having dual-sport athletes and neither is Cook. Since the turn of the century, four student-athletes have been on the rosters for both volleyball and basketball at Nebraska. Volleyball All-Americans Greichaly Cepero and Laura Pilakowski were starters in both sports in the 2002-2003 season.
Alicia Ostrander only played volleyball for Nebraska from 2012 to 2015. Allie Havers, a two-year starter on the basketball team from 2015 to 2017, later played for the volleyball team in its indoor 2017 season and 2018 beach season.
According to Cook, he loves to see multi-sport athletes. However, he feels like some club teams at the youth level tell athletes they can only do one sport. But at Nebraska, he and other coaches like to see athletes be able to do more than one.
Granted, with the regular season for both volleyball and basketball taking up over four months of the year, it’s difficult to have an athlete work in both sports. Both Cook and Williams understand the challenge this holds, but are willing to take on the task, especially with Mendelson wanting to play both sports on the collegiate level.
“It’s going to take great planning between Amy [Williams] and I,” Cook said. “That’s one of the reasons Maggie decided to come here. Amy and I presented a great plan to her, one where she can try to do both volleyball and basketball.”
In terms of Mendelson’s high school career, the 6-foot-5 athlete has enough to back up her lofty recruiting ranks and Team USA spots.
At Fremont High School, she lettered three years for volleyball and passed the 1,000 career kills milestone in just two and a half years. In her freshman season, Mendelson hit a .387 clip with 369 kills and 101 blocks for the Silverwolves to help them win the Region 1 championship.
As a sophomore, Mendelson helped her team to a third-place finish in the state tournament and a Region 1 championship. She also had 417 kills on .312 hitting and earned 6A First-Team All-State recognition, Region 1 Most Valuable Player and All-Area MVP.
For basketball, Mendelson averaged 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game her freshman year then averaged 14.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.9 blocks while starting every game as a sophomore.
Mendelson also led the Silverwolves to the 2021 UHSAA (Utah High School Activities Association) Girls Basketball Championship with a perfect 26-0 record. In the state title game, Mendelson tallied up 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mendelson’s athletic accomplishments directly correlate to her competitiveness, which is what Cook and Williams want out of athletes.
“She’s 6 foot, 5 inches, an elite volleyball player and an elite basketball player,” Cook said. “She can move, has great ambition and is a great competitor. That last part is what I told her when it came to recruiting her. I wanted her competitiveness.”
Although she’s only a junior, Mendelson has already made plans to graduate a year early from high school to join both Husker programs in 2022.In the classroom, Mendelson carries a 4.0 grade point average, is a member of the honor society and is an academic all-state honoree.
Despite Cook expecting Mendelson to arrive at Nebraska in 2023, after finishing her senior year of high school, he understood the move and saw it as a smart decision.
“We were looking at 2023 for her to come here,” Cook said. “But I think it’s a smart decision for her to come next year. I think she’s ready to handle college. Sometimes when you’re a high level athlete against lower level competition, you don’t know what could happen.”
In terms of how Mendelson will play in both sports, it's still being fully planned out between Cook and Williams. However, both are glad to have been able to work with the other’s program to try and make the most out of Mendelson’s desire to play both sports.
“It was so much fun,” Williams said at a press conference on Nov. 22. “Cook and I had a lot of really good opportunities to share ideas and thoughts. We got to know each other’s staff a lot better through this whole process. It’s been a real collaborative effort from everyone, to be able to have Maggie play both sports here.”